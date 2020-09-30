Covid-19 did not bring about the phenomenon of “working from home,” but it certainly has made it more commonplace.
Are we likely to retain the pattern of working remotely even after Covid is gone, you think?
I suppose much depends on the nature of the business. Over the weekend I spoke by phone to an old friend who works in New York City, but until a week ago had not physically been inside his office for six months. He had worked remotely, using computer technology in place of physical presence in his workplace.
That’s happening all over. The norm has changed in offices, factories, shops, any place commerce occurs. Many people are going to work every day in a whole new way.
Here at The Greeneville Sun, much of what we do can be done remotely. Sure, the press crew has to be here to operate the press and the carriers have to come by the office to pick up their papers.
News stories and advertising copy, though, can be written pretty much anywhere, and thanks to technology, be electronically funneled into the production system digitally. We now use computers to create the actual pages, working every day with designers all the way over in North Carolina.
We no longer require a darkroom to process film because photos are digital can be transmitted via computer or cell phone, and given the proper adjustments to make them press-ready without a physical printed photograph ever existing at all.
Many times, when you look at a photograph on a page of The Greeneville Sun or most any other printed publication, you are seeing the first physical iteration of that photograph ever to exist. Prior to the printing press inking the image onto paper, that photo is likely to have been in viewable form only on one or more electronic screens.
Technology has changed so many things! When I got out of college and got my first newspaper job, we wrote stories on typewriters, and editors edited those stories on paper, by hand. Type was set by someone typing on a keyboard. Photographs were made on film that had to be processed in the dark in trays of chemicals. It took time, and skilled technicians.
The pages of the newspaper were done hands-on. By the time I started working at The Greeneville Sun, computer keyboards had replaced Linotype machines for setting type. Even so, once a story was ready for use, the columns making it up came out of a machine, printed on slick paper. The columns of type had to be trimmed out and run through a tabletop device that would put hot wax on the back of the paper, which than had to be stuck down onto a paper bearing template the size of the newspaper page.
The template was marked into columns used as guides for placement of the printed material. The template was printed in blue so that the “process camera” would not pick it up when the page was being “shot.”
For many years at The Greeneville Sun, Joe Officer was the man operating the process camera, which sat in a room adjacent to the newsroom.
Remember those classic Polaroid cameras with the accordion-like folds? Picture one of those blown up to gigantic size, and you’ve got a pretty good mental image of what Joe’s process camera looked like. Joe’s now retired and the camera is no longer there. I miss both of them when I think about it.
On that big camera, Joe would shoot a negative of the pasted up newspaper page and then process the negative in a different darkroom than the one where photos were done. From there it would go into the plate-room, where it would be put through various wizardry processes to turn it into a finished plate. The flexible metal plate went onto the press, and once all the pieces were in place, another edition of The Greeneville Sun would begin printing, the trimmed and folded copies feeding down a conveyor ramp into the mailroom to be picked up by the carriers and delivered all around Greene County.
My first newspaper stories (also my first few western novels) were written on typewriters. Now you’d search in vain find a typewriter in our newsroom or anywhere else in the building. There’s one sitting in the area where Kelly Pickering writes up our obituaries, but it isn’t even plugged in.
The ability to work remotely has been a great benefit in the world of commerce during the pandemic, but it’s just one more situation contributing to how separated we are from one another these days.
Those of us who are physically present in the Sun offices during the working week, and who have been here a few years, often talk about how different and empty the place seems now, compared to just a few years ago.
On a typical morning, every desk had someone working at it. Tiny Day was carrying on about this and that, Wayne Phillips was typing away nearby and Bob Coppedge was grumbling about his computer, Bob Hurley was bellowing at some old friend who’d just wandered in, and Vicky Andrew was making up some silly rhyme at her desk.
The whole place had an oddly endearing madhouse atmosphere. The frantic feeling wasn’t always fun, but sometimes it was.
It might be that way at your workplace too.
It’s good to remember, though, that our “old days” were someone else’s new ones.
Change, ironically, is a constant, and there’s little point in fighting it. You either learn to ride the flow or you get left behind.
Somebody who taught that lesson by example was the late Ken Hood, executive editor of this newspaper when I first came here. Even in his advancing years Ken happily welcomed and embraced technological change, even though it altered his world, too.
To this day you can still get a smile out of Wayne Phillips if you mention how Ken used to work on computers and various complicated newspaper devices with his penknife, determined to fix them rather than complain about them, and usually succeeding.
Ken, I think, realized something I forget sometimes: even if we don’t always enjoy everything change brings, it is the same current that carries to us many good things that we wouldn’t want to do without. Change isn’t going to stop happening, so we may as well make friends with it.
Even so, nostalgia and sentiment are built into us, and as the years pass, I confess to being ever more prone to treasure old memories and those who live inside them. I’m getting more and more sentimental, even more emotional.
Maybe I’m just getting older.