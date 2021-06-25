Jessica Thompson, one of the members of Union Chapel Freewill Baptist Church working to recover from the major fire that destroyed the church’s meeting place on the Erwin Highway, found meaning in an unexpected discovery in the charred remains of the building.
In the rear entrance room of the building, the only part of the structure with walls still intact after the May 25 fire, Jessica’s husband, Jimmy Thompson, found a melted, warped flower pot that held a peace lily. The plant’s leaves were heat-blackened and dead, but up through the middle of the pot, new green growth showed, the devastated lily restoring itself, giving evidence that its root had endured.
For Jessica and others who saw the lily, that new growth seemed a cheering representation of what the church itself is doing as it first adjusts and adapts, then rebuilds. Outward destruction, yet enduring life.
The building was destroyed, but its roots of faith, like the roots of that peace lily, live on.
A suggestion has been made at Union Chapel, Jessica said, that the lily be given care and protection so that, when the church is rebuilt, it can be put there as a reminder of what was before and what was lost, but more importantly, what was not.
At the moment the church is meeting within the fellowship building that stands across the parking lot from the rubble of the burned main structure. Work has been going on for weeks now to reconfigure parts of the fellowship building to make it as functional a church-house as it can be.
In the aftermath of the totally unexpected fire, the church has rallied in the face of inconvenience and even added new members to the 60-70 who were there before.
Churches here and elsewhere, along with other groups and individuals, have given financial and prayer support to Union Chapel, church representatives noted soon after the fire.
The people of Union Chapel are not the first in history to find meaning and significance in a lily.
Long ago, Jesus himself said the following, given here in the King James translation of Luke 12:27-28: “Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If then God so clothe the grass, which is to day in the field, and to morrow is cast into the oven; how much more will he clothe you, O ye of little faith?”
Jessica made note of that verse when she called me to tell me of the lily found amid the ashes.
After speaking with her, I found myself pondering what she had said, and into mind came words from a favorite hymn, written by an unknown hymn composer in the late 1700s.
One verse in particular from “How Firm A Foundation” seems to speak to the situation and forge-ahead attitude of the members of that small but community-influential congregation:
“When through fiery trials thy pathway shall lie,
“My grace, all-sufficient, shall be thy supply.
“The flame shall not harm thee; I only design
“Thy dross to consume and thy gold to refine.”