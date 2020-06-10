People have known for a long time how complicated family relationships can be, and not just in the sense of how relatives get along (or don’t) with one another.
Marriages, family deaths, divorces, remarriages, adoptions, disownments … all these kinds of things can twist the branches of a family tree until it becomes a tangle. Who can really comprehend all the once-removed, twice-removed, thrice-removed stuff? For me it quickly becomes hard to decipher. My son-in-law, Lt. Col. Jay Burns, (one of the smartest and sharpest human beings I know) has some system he follows involving picturing a ladder, the rungs of which somehow can be used to track the “third-cousins twice removed” kinds of things, but I’ve proven too thick-skulled for him to educate on the matter.
Speaking of in-laws, they figure into a little story Mark Twain came up with years ago when he decided to have some fun with the various ways people can be related to one another. He created a three-paragraph fictional conversation between two men, an unnamed narrator and a friend named Sam, and titled it “Very Closely Related.”
The narrator tells Sam how he married a widow who already had a daughter. The narrator’s mother is dead, and his widower father married that daughter. “So you see, my father is my own son-in-law.”
Sam replies, “Yes, I see.”
The narrator continues: “Then again my step-daughter is my step-mother, ain’t she? Well, then, her mother is my grandmother, ain’t she? I am married to her, ain’t I? So that makes me my own grandfather, doesn’t it?”
Twain thus got started a mental game that people have toyed with ever since, most famously in the old novelty song, “I’m My Own Grandpa,” which is much the same vein as Twain’s little word game.
Awhile back, an out-of-state woman sent The Greeneville Sun an undated clipping she believes came from a newspaper in the Northeast. The image is of a man in overalls standing beside a much younger girl. The cutline, or caption, of the photograph identifies the girl as “Betty Lou Willis” and says she is from Greeneville, though our distinctive middle “e” was left out. The man is identified as one Ed Early. Whether Ed is also a Greene Countian is not stated.
The folks in the photograph played out a real-life mirror-image variation on Twain’s joking little tale.
The caption reads: “WHO’S WHO? – When Betty Lou Willis of Green(e)ville, Tenn., got married she became her own grandma. The 13-year-old newlywed accomplished this by marrying her stepgrandfather, Ed Early. Ed is the father of a son and daughter Betty’s parents had married after a split up. So, she is the mother-in-law of her own mother and father and stepmother of her stepmother and stepfather, and if she has any children she will be their great-grandmother.”
Ed Early’s age is not given and the photo quality isn’t particularly high, but the fact he married a 13-year-old is attention-getting enough even without the background family connections.
The Greeneville Sun’s press crew includes an Early, and I asked him if he might be related to Ed Early. He’d never heard of him, nor had he heard any old family lore about such a May-December marriage.
Betty Lou being her own grandmother is more “legal fiction” than truth, obviously, but still it provides an interesting, brain-teasing bit of diversion.
You have to wonder how things went for Ed and Betty Lou. Did they have any kids later on? If so, are any still around, somewhere ... and have any of them tried to sketch out their family tree?
Strange world, this one is, and has been for as long as people have been around, making families with each other.