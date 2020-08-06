An old junior high/high school classmate died earlier this year back in my hometown of Cookeville in Putnam County. Boyd and I were never close friends who ran around together, but we got along well and I liked the guy a lot. Everybody did, because his quiet, friendly manner and pleasant demeanor were appealing qualities.
Boyd was somewhat older than I am, and had turned 65 on Jan. 1 of this year. He died in March. I found his obituary online, but it didn’t give the cause of death. He was a retired Cookeville policeman with 37 years on the force at the time he left us.
The obit described him as “a loving father, grandfather, son, and friend to all who knew him.” From what I recall of Boyd as a youth, that description is easy to accept.
My most lingering memory of Boyd comes from a time I was in a junior high class with him, and we all had to give a spoken presentation on “my most admired person.” I don’t remember whom I spoke about, but I’ll never forget Boyd’s presentation. It touched me when I heard it, and touches me today when I think back on it.
Boyd had a cousin who also was in one of my classes. The cousin’s name was Danny. I’ve forgotten Danny’s last name; it’s been about 50 years now.
Danny never had much to say, because talking was not easy for him. He had a degenerative neurological conditions that arise in childhood (cerebral palsy, maybe), and by the time Danny was in junior high, he was severely limited physically, using crutches to walk as best he could. Getting in and out of his seat required much effort on his part.
Danny was the person Boyd presented as his most-admired individual. Danny himself was not in that particular class with us, so he didn’t hear what his cousin had to say about him.
Boyd was not the emotionally demonstrative type, but despite his exterior calm during his presentation about Danny, you could tell from what he said and how he said it that Boyd’s admiration for his cousin was authentic.
I remember getting choked up when Boyd told us that Danny’s young-boy dream had been to be a professional basketball player when he grew up. When his neurological ailment presented itself, though, fulfilling that dream became a forever impossibility.
Boyd’s presentation became even more poignant when he talked about playing baseball with friends in his neighborhood, and described how Danny would show up with a smile on his face, bringing a plastic ball and bat in hope that somehow he too could take part despite legs that couldn’t run and arms that could not coordinate.
How Boyd told us about that without choking up, I’ll never know. But he got through it. I suspect I had tears in my eyes, right there in the classroom while Boyd spoke, and public tears are something a junior high-age boy doesn’t want to happen. But Boyd’s story about Danny got to me.
It still gets to me, all these years later. Poor Danny, just a regular kid deprived of the chance to thrive and live what most of us think of as a “normal” life.
What Boyd really focused on in his talk, though, was not the heart-rending stories he could tell about Danny. Boyd focused instead on Danny’s amazing lack of bitterness and self-pity.
Maybe Danny did pity himself and just knew how to hide it. Or maybe he possessed or developed some special capacity to carry his particular burden better than most of us could have done.
Boyd told us about his admiration for Danny and the way he uncomplainingly lived his life of struggle and out-of-reach dreams. That strength was what caused Danny to become Boyd’s most admired person. By the time Boyd finished talking about his cousin, I think all of us then-kids who heard him probably had put Danny on our own most-admired lists, too.
I lost track of Danny after junior high school. Probably he had to leave the regular school system because of his physical limitations.
As for Boyd, I did connect with him briefly a few years ago through our Class of ‘74 website, specifically to find out what had become of Danny. I knew when I asked what the answer likely would be. And it was. Danny had passed away years ago.
And now Boyd is gone, too, along with several other high school classmates of ours. Wow. What a difference the years make.
Farewell, Godspeed, and rest in peace, Danny and Boyd. I can never forget either of you and I’m glad our paths crossed.