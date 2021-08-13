While looking over old Greeneville Sun coverage of the big 1934 hailstorm that slammed Greene County (the subject of my column published Thursday), something else caught my eye on the June 5, 1934, front page.
A headline stretching all the way across the top of that front page says: “Attempt To Rob Mosheim Bank Fails; Director Is Shot.”
What? A banker was shot during an attempted bank robbery, and in quiet little Mosheim?
Sure enough, it happened! The story begins with the following paragraph: “Mr. Jim Smith was shot through the arm at noon today when two men attempted to hold him up at the Mosheim Bank. Mr. Smith was sitting on a stool behind the cashier’s window.”
As the story reveals a little later, Smith was the only person in the bank at that time except for one female employee, a “Miss Grace Pickering.” It is possible the would-be robbers were unaware of her presence in the building in that she was in the bank vault when they entered, and she prudently chose to remain there when the gunfire began.
Can you blame her? A bank vault is exactly where I’d have wanted to be if a machine gun began firing out in the lobby.
What kind of machine gun it was, the story doesn’t say. Very likely it was a Thompson submachine gun, a weapon invented in 1918, and often informally called a “tommy gun.”
Tommy guns were a weapon of choice among gangsters during the 1920s, accounting for one of its other nicknames: “the Chicago typewriter.”
The men killed in the famed “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” were mowed down by tommy guns, which had been designed for use as military trench-clearing weapons. Hence another nickname: “the trench sweeper.”
Smith was left mostly on his own that day because his higher-ups at the little bank, Onnie Cox and Robert Wisecarver, were in Greeneville to attend a court session related to an earlier robbery of that same bank. Lucky timing for them, being gone when the intruders came, but unlucky timing for Mr. Smith and Miss Pickering.
Smith must have been a man who took his duty seriously. I say this because, in the words of the story: “When ordered to stick up his hands, he reached for his revolver.”
I don’t think I’d have done that. I’d more likely have eyed that tommy gun and said, “Hey! Want a pistol to go with that machine gun? I can fix you right up – take mine!”
Yeah, I make no pretense of being heroically inclined. Clearly Mr. Smith was made of sterner stuff than I am.
Smith might have fared better had he not been bold enough to grab for that pistol, however, because as soon as he did, things went south fast. The newspaper account says that after Smith went for his gun, “at that time he was fired on by (the) machine gun, only one bullet taking effect, and that in his arm.”
Smith fell to the floor then and the two intruders fled, the story says. They made no attempt to enter the vault or even to grab cash from the cash drawer. They did leave behind them several bullet holes in the teller counter, and after getting outside, turned and shot out the plate glass window before jumping into a waiting “Ford V-8” that sped away.
Why they shot out the window, I don’t know. Just a gesture of defiant taunting, maybe.
Smith was left bleeding on the floor. It’s easy to imagine a pallid Miss Pickering peering out of the vault and saying something like, “Uh … is something going on out there? I heard noise ...”
Then Smith might have replied: “Oh, it’s nothing, Miss Pickering … just some routine bank lobby machine gunning, that’s all.”
The Sun story concludes: “Sheriff Stykes and officers rushed to the scene and are working on the case.”
The next coverage of the story appeared in the paper a few days later, but gave no new details of the crime itself.
It did, however, mention speculation that the intrusion of the two men into the bank was perhaps less a robbery attempt than an assassination attempt, with the intended target being Onnie Cox. Cox was one of the two bank executives who had gone to Greeneville for the trial of Tip Hale, the alleged culprit in the earlier bank robbery.
Cox was to testify against Hale in the trial, which could have gotten him targeted by associates of the accused Hale. If so, Jim Smith simply had the misfortune of being in the bank when Cox wasn’t.
Speculating on my own here, it also could be that the plan had not been to kill Onnie Cox, but to scare him and other bank personnel enough to quell any testimony against Tip Hale.
On the other hand, the intrusion of those two men into the Mosheim Bank possibly had no connection with the Hale robbery at all.
Either way, it didn’t much matter, because Tip Hale skipped out on his bail and didn’t show up for his trial, anyway.
Wondering where the Bank of Mosheim had been located, I called Tommy Gregg on Thursday to ask. Tommy knows stuff like that. He was mayor of the town for years.
Tommy told me the bank stood beside the present-day town hall (to the right of the town hall if you are facing the building), but no part of it remains.