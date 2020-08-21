Cullen Baker is one of several Old West figures who was a native son of Tennessee.
He’s not likely to receive much praise and recognition here in his home state, however. Cullen Baker was not a nice man, to put it mildly.
Baker was born in 1835 in Weakley County, the West Tennessee county where Dresden is the county seat.
Baker was not a Tennessean for long. When he was 4, his family moved west, and Texas and Arkansas became the stages upon which Baker played out the bloody drama of his life.
Baker grew up to be a hard-drinking, violent, lawless and racist man, a military deserter, unforgiving revenge-taker and probably a psychotic. Some have called him a serial killer due to his murder of so many African-Americans.
There were some in his day, the most idealistic Confederates, who viewed him as a Robin Hood character, a lone surviving warrior seeking to uphold the Southern cause to the end and beyond. His propensity for violence, which displayed itself early in his life, is said by his apologists to be mitigated by the fact he was a small boy who was picked on by schoolmates, forcing him into a lifelong pattern of intense self-defensiveness.
And it must be admitted that there are stories of him occasionally generously helping others during his 33-year lifetime. Of course, even Al Capone opened soup kitchens for the needy, but like Cullen, painted the bigger picture of his life in colors far less appealing.
Historynet.com says of Baker: “… a shotgun was Cullen Baker’s preferred weapon, and many of his killings were outright murders of unarmed or unsuspecting victims. In the midst of the Civil War he deserted the Confederate army to become a wanton guerrilla raider. He was clearly mentally disturbed, and his continual drinking deepened his psychosis. Yet despite his reputation as a vicious, homicidal, alcoholic deserter, Baker somehow managed to glean sympathy and even a measure of respect during an era of frontier gunplay.”
The guerrillas with whom Baker affiliated during the war were generally perceived as little more than a criminal gang who used wartime chaos as a front for theft, rape and murder.
Baker married young, but his wife died, and only weeks later he sought to marry her 16-year-old sister. Historynet’s account says of that marriage proposal: “The girl and her parents stiffly declined. Belle instead married schoolteacher Thomas Orr. Predictably, Baker began to bully Orr, who had a deformed hand. After Baker tried to hang the teacher, Orr rallied fellow citizens against the outlaw.”
Baker, who reportedly had murdered slaves, had a particular postwar hatred of “freedmen” (freed blacks) and those who advocated for and protected them under the Reconstruction government, such as the Freedmen’s Bureau. An agent for that bureau, one William Kirkman, began searching for Baker after he killed a freedman on the freedman’s own farm.
When Kirkman and a group of soldiers located Baker in Boston, Texas, a shootout erupted, with one private killed but Baker escaping with just a wounded arm. The next year, Baker trapped Kirkman in his office and killed him.
In 1868, Baker also killed a Freedman’s Bureau superintendent in Arkansas, and two other men.
Baker’s murder soon after of two more freedmen was the beginning of the end for Baker. Pursued by a posse, he and a companion were caught in early January, 1869, as they were eating lunch in a household where Baker had personal connections. Though some details are not fully known, it is rumored that the food they ate had been laced with strychnine.
When found by the posse, the two men either were already dead or incapacitated. To make sure of their status, the posse shot the bodies repeatedly until it was beyond any doubt that Baker would never be able to harm or kill anyone else again.
In Baker’s possession when he died were a double-barreled shotgun, revolvers, derringers and six knives.
An ironic touch to the story is that the posse that finally ended the career of murderous Cullen Baker was led by none other than Thomas Orr, the schoolteacher who had married Baker’s former sister-in-law, who had turned down Baker’s marriage proposal.
Orr went on to write a biography of Baker a few years later, titled “Life of the Notorious Desperado, Cullen Baker, from His Childhood to His Death, with a Full Account of All the Murders He Committed.”
A story of Baker’s death published in the Memphis Avalanche newspaper and reprinted in a Louisiana newspaper in April 1869 estimates that Baker killed about 50 men in his lifetime. The story says those he killed “invariably” were African-Americans, Federal soldiers or “noisy ‘Union men.’”
The final sentence of the story states: “Many people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas will feel safer, now that Baker is dead.”
No photographs of Baker are known to exist.