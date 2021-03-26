Tomorrow is the ninth anniversary of the death of a man whose name is known even by people who are indifferent to bluegrass music.
Earl Scruggs, a North Carolina country boy who developed and perfected a style of three-finger picking on the five-string banjo, died March 28, 2012, at the age of 88. Prior to Earl, most five-string playing was in the “clawhammer” or “frailing” styles (some consider those terms to mean the same thing, while others identify subtle differences).
In general terms, most country string band banjo players strummed (more like “slammed” in some cases) the lower four strings at once with their fingernails, and played the shorter fifth “drone” string with their thumbs. Stringbean and Grandpa Jones were two who played in this older style.
Earl’s style still used the thumb on the drone string, but used the forefinger and middle finger to play the lower strings individually. This allowed him to establish a distinctive ongoing rhythm that backed up the melody and also allowed the melody to be emphasized more easily.
Suddenly the banjo became a lead instrument, not a novelty often used for comic effect.
The Scruggs “three-finger roll” ultimately became the defining sound that turned a traditional “string band” into a “bluegrass band.”
Scruggs rose to fame as a member of Bill Monroe’s backup group, the Bluegrass Boys. That band’s name became attached to the style of music it played, and bluegrass music was born.
Eventually Scruggs departed Monroe’s ensemble, which maintained a touring schedule that exhausted him, and linked up with fellow Monroe associate Lester Flatt to form the band Flatt & Scruggs. Flatt & Scruggs became probably the most famous bluegrass band of them all, thanks to their television show and their sponsorship by Martha White Flour (“Oh you bake right, with Martha White, goodness gracious good and light Martha White …).
You’ve probably heard the Martha White song, which itself became so famous that F&S’s audience shouted for it when the band performed in Carnegie Hall.
The band’s performance of the theme song for The Beverly Hillbillies (though another vocalist replaced Lester Flatt in the version actually aired with the show) further expanded awareness of bluegrass and Earl’s banjo style. When “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” was used as the theme for the film Bonnie and Clyde, Earl’s place in musical history was secured.
While still part of Bill Monroe’s band, Earl met a young woman named Louise Certain. From the Middle Tennessee community of Grant, the young woman visited the Grand Ole Opry in 1945 and there met Monroe’s innovative banjo picker who could make the crowd cheer like nobody else. Things progressed from there.
Louise C. Scruggs made music business history of her own when she became the manager of Flatt & Scruggs, the first woman business manager in the Nashville music industry. When Flatt and Scruggs parted ways, she became the booking agent and manager for the band her husband formed with their three sons, Gary, Randy and Steve.
That band was called the Earl Scruggs Revue, and its sound was a departure from the traditional bluegrass played by Flatt & Scruggs. Earl had become interested in expanding himself musically, and was intrigued by the work of younger artists in the era’s rock/pop/folk world. That reportedly was part of what led to the breakup of Flatt & Scruggs, Lester Flatt being far more of a musical traditionalist and not much interested in playing Bob Dylan songs and the like.
Earl’s political views on the Vietnam War happened to align with the anti-war sentiments prevailing among young Americans, which only made him more welcome to a more youthful fan base. He and his sons performed at anti-war rallies, and Earl let his hair grow a good deal longer.
Earl did not discard his ties to traditional bluegrass; he continued to play many of his familiar tunes in the Revue period. He simply expanded his boundaries and became more experimental, applying his banjo to other types of music. He did a banjo version of “With A Little Help From My Friends,” for example. With the Earl Scruggs Revue, he performed music written by such mainstream artists as Billy Joel.
The Revue became a popular act on college campuses. It was on my own college campus, Tennessee Tech, that I saw the Earl Scruggs Revue perform, which is the only time I ever saw Earl Scruggs in the flesh. Sharing the concert bill with him was the rather raucous rock band Dr. Hook.
During that period of his career, Earl Scruggs performed with artists such as Elton John, Sting, Don Henley, Dwight Yoakum, Steve Martin, Billy Bob Thornton and Johnny Cash.
In the 1970-71 period, Earl Scruggs became an associate of a rising ensemble that called itself the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a rather eccentric and youthful group that played plenty of equally eccentric music, from Tin Pan Alley to rock.
One of its members, banjoist/fiddler/mandolinist/guitarist/ John McEuen, was an ardent Scruggs admirer whom destiny allowed to meet his idol. Earl particularly liked how McEuen played “Randy Lynn Rag,” a banjo tune Earl had written and named after his son, Randy Lynn Scruggs.
John McEuen would later himself write and record a banjo tune called “Togary Mountain,” “Togary” being a joining of the words “To Gary,” so that Randy’s older brother, Gary, would have a tune name for him as well.
When Earl let the NGDB know he’d be pleased to record with the band, a seed was planted that grew into the classic three-LP-album titled “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” a massively successful joint effort between the NGDB, Earl Scruggs and sons, and such traditionalist giants as Roy Acuff, Merle Travis, Mother Maybelle Carter, Pete “Oswald” Kirby, Jimmy Martin and Doc Watson, among others.
Bill Monroe was invited but declined, fearing the gaggle of long-haired West Coast boys might tamper with his highly protected style. One band member was quoted as saying, sarcastically, that Monroe apparently feared they might attach a wah-wah pedal to his mandolin. (A wah-wah pedal is an electronic device used with electric guitars to create a certain type of intentional sound distortion.)
It has been reported that Monroe later regretted not taking part, because the album contained some of the purest old-time and bluegrass music ever recorded, along with earlier-day commercial country music such as Hank Williams tunes.
An important player on the Circle album was Randy Scruggs, whose “flat-picking” guitar style, similar to that of Doc Watson, provided some of the best instrumental breaks on the records. Randy would go on to become a sought-after Nashville recording session guitarist and record producer. He was named Instrumentalist of the Year twice by the Country Music Association.
As someone who, even after 50 years of trying, still can’t quite achieve nearly the kind of flat-picking guitar skill Randy Scruggs made look so easy, I still consider him one of my personal guitar idols. I spent most of that Earl Scruggs Revue concert those many years ago staring at Randy’s hands while he played, just to see how he did it so cleanly.
When Randy Scruggs died after a short illness on April 17, 2018, at only 64 years old, it saddened me. He may have been in his 60s, but in my thoughts I always perceive him as the young man he was when I saw him perform with his dad.
As a music producer, he worked with the NGDB again when they made two follow-up Will The Circle Be Unbroken volumes. I emailed John McEuen and asked him for his thoughts about Randy as a performer and producer.
He replied that “Randy was methodical, humorous, and had some of his mother in him – that was interesting.”
He said as well that he is not sure what illness claimed Randy’s life, but “it hit him hard – finally. Sad to see him go. Gary is only Scruggs left.”
I also asked guitarist Tim Stafford of Jonesborough if he had known either Earl or Randy Scruggs, and what he thought of Randy as a guitar player. Tim is a top-notch flat-picker himself and a member of the Blue Highway band.
Tim replied, “I knew them both, although not well. Earl, of course, was one of the founders of bluegrass music and truly transformed the way his instrument is played and viewed. In essence, he created a new language for the instrument, one that’s still ‘spoken’ today everywhere bluegrass musicians gather. It’s very hard to overstate his importance in our kind of music.
“Randy was a fine guitarist and producer and did a good job maintaining his identity separately from Earl’s immense shadow. He was also just an extremely nice guy. Always loved his finger-picked version of Both Sides Now on the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s original Circle album.”
Randy produced records for plenty of others besides the NGDB, among them Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn and Iris DeMent.
He also produced some Christian music artists, such as Michael Card and the Talbot Brothers.
From what I could find online, it seems his producing approach was to work with musicians he knew could do the job, then trust them to do it, rather than nitpick every detail, as Brian Wilson might have done.
Through Facebook, I discovered Randy’s only child, a daughter named Lynsey Scruggs, and messaged her about my admiration for her father, told her I was writing about him, and how I wished he were still with us.
She thanked me for my comments about him and told me her father was “a remarkable musician and an even more remarkable father … I miss my dad everyday. He was a good man.”
To see Randy Scruggs play a beautiful version of “Amazing Grace” on his gorgeously toned Gibson guitar in open G tuning, check this out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=807BhOg2eeo
To see Earl and the Scruggs family and friends in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and lots of their musical associates, including a young Bob Dylan, Doc Watson, the Byrds and lots of others, visit this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlneqC0mVsk
I wish both Earl and Randy could have remained with us much longer. But as the lyrics of a song Randy wrote with Johnny Cash says: “There’s one thing that’s for certain/ One chord that rings true/ Well it’s a mighty world we live in/ But the truth is we’re only passin’ through.”