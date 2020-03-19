When you are dealing with significantly bad or unhappy situations, have you ever noticed how sometimes even small positive happenings can matter more than they might at other times?
Though we all seem almost fully distracted by Covid-19 just now, there are fellow Tennesseans who have more urgent individual situations to handle. Specifically, I’m thinking about the folks in Middle Tennessee who lost so much during the recent tornadoes.
A guy from my hometown high school who already has been mentioned in prior columns, and in international news coverage as far away as New Zealand, is Billy Dyer of Cookeville. Billy lost not one but two homes in the tornado strikes. One was his own residence in the Bloomington Springs area near Cookeville; the other was the home his parents had occupied next door, where at the time of the tornadoes, Billy’s daughter was living. Billy and his wife survived, as did their daughter.
But they lost a lot, big things and small things both. And one of the small things Billy lost relates to something I wrote about in one of my earliest Clips to Keep columns.
Some readers will remember my column about a schoolmate of mine from high school years who, in 1974, tracked down Paul McCartney and his family while they were visiting Nashville with the McCartney band of that period: Wings. Dan Ealey had been a huge fan of McCartney’s since he was a little boy, and managed not only to meet his idol at the farm near Nashville where he was lodging, but to actually be invited to hang around a few days.
One of Dan’s good friends then, and now, was Billy Dyer, and Billy was with Dan during part of the McCartney encounter. Billy took a photo of Dan chatting with McCartney as he pulled his rented car into the driveway of the farm, and Dan returned the favor by taking a similar picture of Billy with the former Beatle.
The original copy of that latter photo was lost, though, when the tornado walloped Billy’s house.
In one way, losing a mere photograph may not seem a big matter when compared to the destruction of homes. But for Billy it was the loss of something he could not replace, not in its original form, anyway. It captured an unforgettable, unrepeatable moment in his life.
Which is why the following post from Dan Ealey on his Facebook page was welcome when it appeared days ago:
“In 1974 I was befriended by Paul McCartney & his band Wings at ‘Junior’s Farm’ and took my friend Billy Dyer to meet Paul. Billy lost two homes, his garage, car and most of his wife’s and daughter’s personal belongings in the tornado March 3rd, including the photo that I took of him with Paul. Today Billy’s photo was turned in at the Cookeville Community Center where many photos of victims and their families are being held for them to claim.”
A little thing, that photo, but certainly a big one to Billy. With persistence, a few blessings and the help of friends who already are trying to help him rebuild by starting GoFundMe pages to benefit the Dyer family, Billy is likely to succeed in rebuilding his home. He already is in a rental house while he begins the recovery process.
One thing he never could have done, though, is replace that original photograph, not without the thoughtfulness of the person who found it taking time to take it to the place designated for such found items. That made it possible for a friend of Billy’s, DeAnn Cobble Alred, to spot the photo and recognize what it was.
Billy thanked her via his own Facebook page, and she replied: “You are very welcome and I’m so glad I found it as well ... it’s in a little rough shape but it is waiting for you!”
Small kindnesses become big ones sometimes. With McCartney being so recognizable in that photo, the photo could easily have wound up being sold online.
Thoughtfulness combined with a bit of effort goes a long way toward bringing moments of happiness to others. Or maybe more than moments. It’s a good thing to remember as we go about our lives, particularly at a time when so many neighbors, particularly aged ones, may need more small kindnesses than usual.