The American Civil War gave rise to many sad stories on both sides of the conflict. One I first read in Carl N. Hayes’ self-published volume “Neighbor Against Neighbor, Brother Against Brother: Greene County In the Civil War,” sent me out looking for a particular federal soldier’s grave Thursday afternoon.
Hayes had presented a brief, somewhat incomplete but compelling story about a woman from Greene County who had a son who had enlisted on the Union side. The family surname was Martin, but Hayes gave no first name for the young man or his mother.
Hayes’ typewritten and brief book lists no copyright information or stated date of publication that I’ve been able to spot, but some of its content makes me suspect it is of mid-20th century vintage. Hayes includes phrases such as “As late as 1935 I heard,” which indicates his work dates to sometime past the mid-1930s.
On page 6 of his book, Hayes wrote: “… A soldier boy named Martin, whose parents lived in Northeast Greene County, near Providence Church, was killed in battle at Bulls Gap … His mother took a wagon to Bulls Gap, approximately 30 miles, for the body of her son and transported him back in that wagon. He was buried in Providence (Old) Cemetery and at his grave was a marker bearing, in addition to name and dates, the phrase ‘Murdered by Rebels.’”
Hayes goes on: “Imagine the grief of this poor woman and the hardships suffered by her on this long trip (for that time) through rebel-held territory (following the Battle of Bulls Gap, federal forces were driven back into Knoxville) ... and we can understand why she would be so bitter as to have the above phrase inscribed on his monument. To her, it was murder.”
A round trip of 50 or 60 miles in a wagon, the return portion of the journey bearing the corpse of a beloved son … that had to be a horrific and trying experience for the bereaved mother. Thinking of that, and the forthright phrase she reportedly had engraved on his tombstone, made me wonder if the grave still could be found. So I grabbed a camera, and got into the reliable old Corolla and headed out for Providence Church and its cemetery.
The church house actually has two adjacent cemeteries, one of them with mostly newer graves, and the other with a mix of older and newer. Some of the older stones are so weathered and crumbling that nothing is left of the words originally upon them. That is the “old” cemetery Hayes referenced.
Providence Presbyterian Church is located at 2165 Happy Valley Road, and the drive out that way is its own reward. Beautiful fields and woods in that part of the county.
I parked by the church and headed into the older cemetery area and to look for graves with the name “Martin” on them. That “Murdered by Rebels” phrase would confirm the right grave, I assumed.
You should never assume. I found several Martin graves, some from the Civil War period, but none bore any reference to anyone being “murdered by rebels.”
One stone, however, was distinct among the weathered old stones. It was a white stone like those you see at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, and it was broken off halfway down. The separated top half was leaned up against the still-intact lower half.
On the top part down to where it was broken off were the words “G.G. Martin, Co. I, 8th Tenn. Cav. USA. Son of ...” When I moved that section of stone to read the bottom portion it covered, I hoped I’d see “Murdered by Rebels” as part of whatever text that was there.
What I found instead was the name of the dead soldier’s parents, L.T. and Deborah Martin, completing the broken-off “son of” phrase from the upper portion of the stone.
Also on the lower stone were the birth and death dates of young Martin. He was born in 1848 on Jan. 1, the stone indicates. His death occurred Nov. 11, 1864, “in the battle of Bulls Gap.”
There was no “Murdered by Rebels’ phrase. But then, the white stone there today is a mismatch to all those around it, perhaps replacing an older marker, which is probably where the “murdered by” reference was, if that phrase ever was on the grave at all.
I checked in later with Greene County Historian Tim Massey, who has amassed a huge amount of data about the Civil War and those from our area who were part of it.
Tim’s data search found that “G.G.” Martin was Gregory G. Martin. The birth date of Jan. 1, 1848, matches up, as did the military affiliation information and death location, though there were some minor deviations in a record or two.
Tim told me that conflicts of detail in old records are common, and that even official military tombstones sometimes have incorrect dates, mistaken name spellings and so on.
One document Tim found states that young Martin was 18 when he was killed, though the dates on the tombstone would put him at only 16.
Findagrave.com gives soldier Martin’s biographical information as follows: “Gregory G. Martin, son of Lewis and Deborah (Register) Martin, was their sixth child. He was the brother of my husband’s great-grandmother, Jemima Jane (Martin) Cochran. Gregory went off to fight in the Civil War and lost his life at the age of 16 years old; his mother had to take a buggy to bring his body back home for burial. His father had died the year before this; his mother was later buried beside them.”
The Findagrave information about Deborah herself includes the following: “Deborah must have been a very strong young woman to endure these hard times such as her husband’s death in 1863; son Gregory G., who was 16 years old and died 1864 (Civil War) and she had to take a buggy to bring his body home; and losing another son, Joseph M, whose death was ruled a suicide in 1877. Deborah remarried in December 1864 to John Mahoney; it was the second marriage for both of them. John Mahoney died in 1874. Deborah died in January of 1882 at the age of 64 and was buried beside her first husband Lewis T. Martin.”
Whatever differences of minor detail may exist in various records and tellings of the story, one thing clearly is true: that statement that Gregory Martin’s mother “must have been a very strong young woman.”
Think of this woman’s heartbreaking burdens: A husband dying, leaving her a young widow, one son slain at war, another dying by his own hand …
And picture that trip she made in wagon or buggy, carrying her dead young soldier to his final resting place.
A strong woman she must have been indeed.