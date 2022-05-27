This column can be considered a thank-you on my part to a person who recently displayed example-setting kindness when it was not at all necessary. I don’t know her name, and don’t know if she knew mine, or simply was being nice to the random stranger in the next grocery checkout lane.
Whatever her motivation, she taught me a lesson in how easy it can be to demonstrate unselfish kindness if we just step up and do it.
It happened weeks ago when I stopped at one of Greeneville’s grocery stores to pick up some items to be my lunch that day. It wasn’t much, just a few small items, total cost under $25 if I remember rightly. I went through the grocery checkout and was ready to pay. Pulling out my billfold, I reached for my bank debit card, and found it wasn’t there.
You’ve been there, done that … right?
I experienced one of those moments of mild panic, as such things tend to cause. Where was my bank card? Had I left it in some public place, where somebody might pick it up and use it to fill up their gas tank or whatever? At the time this all happened, gasoline wasn’t priced like liquid gold, as it is just now, but still I didn’t want my checking account to be drained by somebody else.
Then I remembered: I’d paid my power bill or internet bill or car insurance or something by phone the day before, and had set the card down afterward at a spot in my home office. The panic went away, but still I had this bit of groceries to pay for, snd didn’t have any cash to make up for the missing bank card.
I explained my situation to the checkout clerk, and asked if I could be allowed to run home and pick up my card, then come back and make my purchases. And at that point, a woman one lane over turned and asked the clerk in my lane how much was needed to pay for my items. She heard the total and readily said she’d pay for it.
That led me to jump into the usual protest of no no you don’t need to do that, thanks but no thanks, I wouldn’t dream of it, I can take care of this on my own … etc. The kind of resistance that people, especially men, tend to spout in embarrassing situations in which they don’t want to admit they need some momentary help. Male pride and all that garbage.
The kind woman in the next aisle wouldn’t hear of it. She’d been helped herself in similar past situations, she said, and it was no trouble or imposition for her to pay for my purchase. She handed her own card over to the checkout clerk and the transaction was done in moments.
I thanked the woman and asked her name and how I might get a repayment to her. Again she wouldn’t hear of it. She told me her first name only and nothing about how to reach her, and insisted that the only repayment needed was for me to do the same kind of thing for somebody else when I could. “Pay it forward,” she said.
I told her I would do that, and I’m not going to forget my promise.
That woman, in her kind willingness to help out a stranger, set an example for me, and everybody else, to follow.
Pay it forward. That’s a great concept, and it becomes even greater when it actually is put into practice.
Thanks, kind stranger. I’ll not forget how you helped when you could simply have taken your own bag of groceries out of the store and left me to hassle out my little problem on my own.
It reminds me of that line from Capt. Jack Sparrow in one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, when someone speaks to him of moments that arise in which we can do the right thing. The pirate answers that yes, he knows those moments and loves them, and likes to wave at them as they pass by.
The lady in the grocery store didn’t just wave away her chance to be kind. For that I thank her, and will indeed remember to “pay it forward” just like she did.