Once upon a time, there was this county in Tennessee that started up and just kind of fizzled away and vanished, leaving little trace behind except a courthouse. And the county was named after Jesse James, who was from Northeast Tennessee.
Not a very likely story, huh? And wasn’t Jesse James from Missouri?
The story of James County, Tennessee, does have an unlikely feel about it and certainly is unfamiliar in today’s Tennessee, but it is indeed true, including the part about Jesse James. Except this Jesse James is a whole different man than the famous outlaw. This one was a Methodist preacher from Sullivan County.
I visited the county seat of James County just this past weekend. The former county seat, actually. The town is Ooltewah, down about Chattanooga. One of my daughters lives there with her husband and two daughters.
(And here’s a handy thing to know if you ever visit Ooltewah: the locals pronounce the name of their town as if no “l” is present at all. OOT-uh-wah. That’s how to say it, at least in that area.)
So what’s the story of James County, Tennessee, and why did it not last?
Tennesseeencyclopedia.net describes it as “the first county in the United States to be consolidated with another,” and a county that was “a unique venture in government and the only such instance in Tennessee history.”
In some ways, the James County story has parallels to our own State of Franklin venture, though one was a county-making effort, the other an attempt to build a new state. James County actually achieved county status, whereas Franklin never made it to full statehood.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed the act creating James County in January 1871, and the governor signed it into law. Elbert Abdiel James, a representative from Hamilton County, had introduced the measure, and was able to get the county named in honor of his father, Rev. Jesse J. James, who had come to Chattanooga around 1854 and become involved in political and economic activities of that city and its region.
Besides Ooltewah, other communities in James County were Harrison, Apison, and Thatcher’s Switch, which now is Collegedale. Several ferries in the county operated on the Tennessee River.
James County was predominately Republican in politics, whereas nearby Chattanooga trended Democratic. That political division was part of what gave impetus to the drive to make a new county.
James County covered 285 square miles and was populated by about 5,000 people. Most of what became James County had been part of Hamilton County before, with a little bit of Bradley County land thrown in.
The new county never really thrived. There were political squabbles and financial woes, plenty of the latter in particular.
Some records of historical significance were lost to two courthouse fires, one in early 1890, the second in 1913.
Finances were the ultimate downfall of James County. The county, always lacking a sufficient tax base, went bankrupt in April 1919 and rejoined its mother county of Hamilton by a vote of its citizens later that year.
The James County records that survived the courthouse fires are now preserved in Hamilton County as tucked-away relics of Tennessee history seldom spotlighted beyond its immediate area.
The building that was the third James County courthouse remains in Ooltewah today and is a town tourist attraction because of its history and its current new life as the Mountain Oaks Wedding Chapel & Tea Room.
That the courthouse of a struggle-prone, short-lived county should become a place where people come to celebrate nuptial and social activities is not surprising given the classic style and attractiveness of the red-brick old courthouse building, which looks on its exterior much as it did when constructed in 1913.
A view of the former courthouse as it is now, with some views of it in its governmental days, can be seen on the Mountain Oaks website, mountainoaksweddingchapel.com.
The building has been in private ownership since 2017.