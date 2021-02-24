Remember the Jimmy Stewart movie “Shenandoah” from 1965?
In the film, Stewart played a Virginia farmer named Charlie Anderson who was determined not to be drawn into the Civil War and not to let his several sons be drawn in, either. That plan, of course, doesn’t quite work out, which is what provides a story for the film to tell.
Then there’s Josey Wales, the character portrayed by Clint Eastwood in the popular 1976 western “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” Like Jimmy Stewart’s character in “Shenandoah,” Wales is pulled into the Civil War conflict against his own wishes. Wales turns himself into an “army of one,” exacting revenge for violence done to his family.
Q: Cross the fictional Anderson and Wales, and what do you get?
A: A real-life Tennessee man named Jack Hinson.
John “Jack” Hinson was a Tennessee farmer in the region that some in his day called “‘’Tween The Rivers,” but which today we know better as “Land Between the Lakes.” That’s way over on the western side of Tennessee, but is like East Tennessee in some regards, including being strategically important in the Civil War.
Hinson was born in the first decade of the 1800s, probably 1807, and became a farmer in West Tennessee’s Stewart County.
The short version of the story of how Hinson gave up the wartime neutrality he originally professed (he reportedly even had hosted Union Brigadier General Ulysses S. Grant in his home in 1862) is that he and his family were harshly treated by Federals, turning “Old Jack,” as Hinson often was called, into a Confederate partisan bent on revenge.
As is typical in such tales, the most attention-grabbing version of what the Federals did to anger him is lurid, bloody and violent, the kind of story old-timers could get attention by telling, and conceivably embellishing, on a general store porch. This story has it that two Hinson sons were discovered by Federals when they were out hunting, and accused of being Confederate bushwhackers. They were shot dead, their bodies dragged through a public square and their heads cut off and placed atop gateposts at their father’s home.
The more sedate version is that the Federals ran the Hinson clan off their own farm and did not compensate them for it.
Whatever motivated him, Jack Hinson set out to kill Union soldiers, using a custom-made high-caliber rifle with a percussion-cap muzzle-loader carrying a 41-inch octagonal barrel that weighed 17 pounds.
With this rifle, the styling of which was based on a British Whitworth sharpshooting rifle and which, due to its weight, had to be propped on a support for accurate aiming, Hinson proved adept as a sniper.
His rifle supposedly was accurate up to a half-mile, and he had the steady eye and hand to make use of that long range.
Sending his children away to live with relatives after he dedicated himself to killing Federals, and leaving his farm abandoned, Hinson is said to have moved into a cave above the Tennessee River and commenced a career of picking off Union soldiers from hiding, aiming primarily at officers, when he could identify them, and shooting from high vantage points.
Some stories of his prowess have the sound, to me at least, of likely exaggeration. Don’t take that to the bank, though. I’m merely stating my private impressions, which perhaps are skewed by my awareness of how legendary elements intruded into some of the history of the violent Confederate guerrilla Champ Ferguson in Middle Tennessee, where I grew up.
The website warhistoryonline.com includes a page devoted to Hinson, which includes the following:
“The most spectacular story of his sniping career was when an entire boat of Union soldiers surrendered to him. After Jack fired on the boat, the captain thought he was being attacked by Confederate soldiers. To avoid further bloodshed, the captain beached his boat, raised a white tablecloth, and waited to be captured. But Jack couldn’t possibly handle them all, so he retreated and let them wait.”
Though Hinson’s style of fighting made him something of an unseen phantom figure much of the time, striking from one hiding place or another, it is reported that in November 1864, he more visibly took part in the war by guiding Lieutenant General Nathan Bedford Forrest in an attack upon a Union supply center.
Hinson died in the spring of 1874 and is buried in a family plot. His death was attributed to meningitis, though the sudden back pains that preceded his fast passing might also indicate a heart episode.
His fabled rifle has been preserved by a West Tennessee family and sometimes displayed at historical events and lectures.
A book, available through Amazon and other booksellers, that explores the Hinson story is Kentucky author Lt. Col Tom McKenney’s “Jack Hinson’s One-Man War: A Civil War Sniper.”
Some accounts say Hinson killed more than 100 men during his time at the trigger.