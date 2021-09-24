On my late father’s bookshelf was a history of my Middle Tennessee home county of Putnam. The book included a brief recounting of a particularly shocking slaying that happened in that county in 1865.
It wasn’t a killing done in a battle or in some happenstance skirmish between opposing enlisted soldiers who met up accidentally. But the incident was tied to the Civil War … or maybe wasn’t. Depends on who is telling the story.
Either way, the tale of what Marina Gunter did is interesting and startling lore that sounds like something from a movie. Something similar probably will show up in one of the books I’m planning to write after I retire.
John Larkin Gunter was a man who lived near the Bloomington Springs community, which in turn is near the town of Baxter. You’ve probably seen the exit signs for Baxter on I-40, a little past Cookeville if you’re heading toward Nashville.
One day in 1865, three young riders showed up at the Gunter farm, looking for Larkin. In version one of the story, the three riders were Union men who resented Gunter’s rebel stand and thought he deserved a good thrashing for it, if not worse. They captured him in the presence of his family and told him his time had come, then dragged him off to a nearby spot and began whipping him. A death by beating or hanging seemed a possibility.
Back at the house, though, 17-year-old Marina wasn’t content to stand by and do nothing while her father was whipped. She fetched up an axe and ran after Larkin’s captors.
They were still close enough for her to hear the groans and cries of her abused father.
She ran to where they were, found Larkin in a bad way, and with her axe dealt quick vengeance upon his three abductors. One she badly hurt with a bone-breaking chop to his arm. He fled.
The other two she hacked at over and over, wounding both severely.
The two other young men either got away, bleeding, and took refuge in a huge hollow stump in hopes of someone more friendly than Marina Gunter coming along to save them, or more likely they were put into the stump by the Gunters to get them out of the way and leave them to their fate.
In that hollow stump was where they were found the next morning, somehow still alive, though both did die later.
This dramatic and violent action by a country girl in defense of her father became legendary, particularly among supporters of the Confederacy.
One such booster of the “Confederate heroine” version of the Marina Gunter story was historian Bromfield Ridley, who wrote: “This is the greatest achievement of female heroism of its kind that has ever been recorded, and places Miss Gunter on the pinnacle of glory that belongs not alone to patriotism, but to the grandeur of filial affection; the tie that stretches from the cradle to the grave, spans the heavens, and is riveted through eternity to the throne of God on high.”
Come on, Bromfield, don’t hold back. Tell us what you think!
VERSION TWO: This version is the one in the book on my father’s shelf. The slice-and-dice details of the story are much the same, but the reason the three riders showed up at the Gunter farm in the first place is quite different.
For one thing, this version of the tale holds that John Larkin Gunter wasn’t a Confederate sympathizer at all, but a pro-Union man, just like the three who took him. They didn’t come after him for reasons of wartime politics, but because of a horse-trading deal gone sour.
Walter S. McClain’s Putnam County history was published in the 1920s and states: “The facts here set out were given to the writer by several of the best citizens of Baxter, near the scene of the tragedy. Old Sam Patton and John Gunter had swapped horses, and the latter, claiming that he had been cheated, was preparing to bring suit against Patton for damages.”
To persuade Gunter to change his mind about filing suit, Sam Patton, according to McClain: “induced his son, Tom, and a nephew, Alvin Maxwell, and B. F. Miller, to go over to Gunter’s, call the old man out and give a whipping with some advice about leaving the country — not an uncommon proceeding in that day.”
The account goes on thusly: “The three boys, with courage stimulated by drink, proceeded to carry out instructions. Patton held the horses, while Maxwell and Miller called old man Gunter to the gate and then forced him to accompany them to a spot about a hundred yards from his house and were applying the whip, when a son and daughter in the house, hearing their father’s cries, rushed to his aid. Marina, the heroine, armed with a keen-edged axe, led the way. Passing Patton with the horses, she slashed at him, nearly severing his arm.”
After that, she went after the other two with her axe, dropping both of them.
McClain: “The two desperately wounded young men were found next day in a large hollow stump where they had been placed, presumably, by the Gunters. They were carried to the house of a Mr. Presley, not far away, where Maxwell lived nine days and Miller eighteen days. Patton’s wound healed in the usual length of time.”
McClain gave a far less histrionic evaluation of Marina than did Bromfield Ridley.
“Marina Gunter, high-strung and impulsive, was perhaps justifiable from her point of view and understanding,” McClain’s book says. “She lived to a ripe old age, passing away only a short time ago.”
Marina was at that time Marina Gunter Harris, having married a man named Joseph Harris. She is buried in the Honey Springs Cemetery in Overton County, Tennessee.
Whatever variations of detail it may contain, it is a dramatic and bloody Tennessee tale that sticks with you long after you hear it ... or read it as a young boy beside his father’s loaded-down bookcase.