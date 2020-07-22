We’ve all had to adapt and innovate lately, thanks to the pandemic … at home, at work, school, church, even in how we shop at the local supermarket.
The Town of Greeneville recently had to adapt and innovate as it planned its annual American Downtown celebration of Independence Day. A traditional parade, with people crowded together along sidewalks or riding on floats with a group of fellow church or club or cheerleading squad members, couldn’t be done in a year of social distancing. Nor did it seem possible to have fireworks-watchers crowded together on a downtown street.
Amy Rose, the Town of Greeneville staff member whose job includes planning and organizing special town events, including American Downtown, had to think fast, along with her town hall associates. Greeneville couldn’t let our most thoroughly American holiday fall victim to COVID-19, so to speak.
It was time to adapt and innovate. And for one part of the problem, unexpected help came from an unexpected and young source.
During a typical American Downtown, a kid-friendly sideline activity took place to help keep young attendees active and entertained. They called it Kids Zone, and like the parade and downtown gathering, it couldn’t happen this time.
What to do? Amy and her town hall cohorts followed the lead of the Grinch and (Dr. Suess, I apologize) “puzzled and puzzled ‘till (their) puzzlers were sore,” but soon realized they would need something more.
Into the picture came Khloe Overbay, 12-year-old Camp Creek Elementary School sixth-grader, who had observed something about many of her peers: several were interested in art and illustration, and some were quite good at it.
Khloe is the 12-year-old daughter of Kelly Reaves and the late Aaron Overbay.
Possessing a convenient connection with Amy Rose (Amy is Khloe’s aunt) and knowing that Amy was trying to figure out how to solve the Kids Zone conundrum, Khloe mentioned something she’d thought about while being stuck at home due to school closure: an art contest.
Khloe explained it to The Greeneville Sun this week. “I was bored at home, and first I thought it could be a contest for everybody at my house. Then I thought about my aunt, who works for the mayor, so I thought I could talk to her about it, and maybe she could do something with it.”
Indeed she could. Building on Khloe’s concept, Amy and associates put together the first-ever “Greeneville Superhero Art Contest.” They announced that any interested kids and teens draw or color a representation of their own superheroes, whether traditional comic book and movie superheroes, or people doing heroic things in the real world.
No one could predict what the response would be to this new idea, so different from the usual Kids Zone activities, but (spoiler alert) … it worked. Nearly 30 young people, ages 6 through 17, entered artistic pieces depicting various kinds of heroes. Khloe declared herself pleased with the outcome.
On Saturday, July 4, several of the art contest winners and honorable-mention recipients came to Hardin Park and received certificates from Mayor W.T. Daniels, marking their artistic achievements.
Khloe’s idea had taken root and grown into something tangible. Not bad for a 12-year-old, in my opinion!
Maybe sometimes it takes a younger mind, one that hasn’t yet drained its mental batteries, so to speak, to come up with fresh and better answers.
“Let no man despise thy youth,” Paul the apostle once wrote to his young associate, Timothy. If Paul saw value in the young and their capacity to contribute, is that not an authoritative precedent encouraging us to do the same?
It’s gratifying to see that validity of Paul’s idea demonstrated through the creative thinking of clever young people such as Khloe Overbay, and the artistic, youthful folks who took part in the contest she conceptualized. Congratulations to them all!