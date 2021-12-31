It’s a song universally perceived and treated as a Christmas carol, but it doesn’t mention the holiday at all, and in terms of our modern calendar with its single-day Christmas, actually concerns an after-Christmas event.
The religious observance mentioned in the song “Good King Wenceslas” is one many of us Americans might never encounter at all if not for hearing that particular carol year after year.
The Feast of Stephen, also called Saint Stephen’s Day, celebrates the early Christian deacon, Stephen, considered the first Christian martyr. In Western Christianity it is observed on Dec. 26, and in the Eastern Orthodox tradition, on Dec. 27. He was stoned to death in AD 36.
Stephen, according to the biblical Book of Acts, was an early church deacon involved in distribution of food and aid to the poor. Saul of Tarsus, present when Stephen was killed (and supportive of his execution), would later become a Christian convert himself, and under the new name of Paul become the author of several epistles in the New Testament.
The opening line of the “Wenceslas” carol is: “Good King Wenceslas looked out/ on the Feast of Stephen./ When the snow lay round about/ Deep and crisp and even.”
We know who Stephen was, but who was this Wenceslas? A fictional character? Some ancient king of England, perhaps?
Actually, Wenceslas was a duke of Bohemia, the later Czech Republic. To this day, Wenceslas is the patron saint of Czechs, who call him Svatý Václav. His birth may have been as early as the year 907 AD.
Wenceslas, who was educated near Prague, was a benevolent and kind leader. A devout Catholic, he was peace-loving and helpful to the poor. Legend has it that he embraced his faith with unusual intensity, vowing lifetime chastity like monks did, and praying for hours at time.
His mother was the daughter of a pagan tribal chief, but had been baptized as a Christian upon her marriage. Wenceslas’s paternal grandmother did not believe her daughter-in-law to be sincere in her new faith, however, and took on the boy’s raising herself.
And indeed, Wenceslas’s birth mother, despite her professed Christianity and the example set by her son, became hostile toward the church after her husband’s death.
As a duke, Wenceslas established some political ties opposed by his brother, Boleslas, who responded by murdering Wenceslas with the help of other assassins.
After his death, Wenceslas was declared by the church to be a saint and martyr and also a posthumous king.
The slain duke’s reputation for goodness and mercy, as opposed to the character and behavior of his murderous brother, led to the formation of a cult of Wenceslas devotees and the creation of religious biographies that extolled his kindness and devotion to the poor.
One account has it that, in winter, Wenceslas would go about barefooted in the snow, accompanied only by one servant, to give alms to the poor and others “afflicted by every difficulty, so much so that he was considered, not a prince, but the father of all the wretched.”
The story told in the “Good King Wenceslas” carol, which was written to the tune of an Easter hymn in 1853 by British hymn-writer John Mason Neale, clearly draws on that particular tradition. It tells of Wenceslas, along with a page boy, spotting a poor man gathering firewood on a cold and snowy day. The page boy knows where the peasant lives, and Wenceslas exercises his famous benevolence on the man’s behalf. “Bring me flesh, and bring me wine./ Bring me pine logs hither./ Thou and I will see him dine/ when we bear them thither.”
The song goes on: “Page and monarch, forth they went,/ forth they went together/ through the rude wind’s wild lament/ and the bitter weather.”
The song describes the page becoming weak from the cold and telling Wenceslas he does not believe he can go on. Wenceslas responds by telling the youth to follow him by stepping into the imprint of his tracks.
So: “In his master’s step he trod,/ where the snow lay dented./ Heat was in the very sod/ which the saint had printed.”
And finally, the song gives us the lesson exemplified by the kindly Wenceslas: “Therefore, Christian men, be sure,/ wealth or rank possessing,/ ye who now will bless the poor/ shall yourselves find blessing.”
That’s truly a worthy lesson for Christmas, the new year, or any other season.