Thanks to a very recent unexpected gift from an individual I’ve never met, I’ve gained a new awareness of one of the avenues that brought to the United States the forebears of many modern American families, and a reminder that all of us here have deep roots, most of them spanning centuries, continents and oceans if you look back far enough.
Ben B. Judd, Ph.D., a Texan now living in Connecticut, clearly is a scholarly, research-savvy kind of man. In the letter he sent me atop 71 pages of historical and genealogical data he’s gathered, he describes himself as “a retired professor of marketing with a Ph.D. in Social Psychology.”
He knows of me through his wife, who has read a couple of my historical novels, he indicated. I’m guessing she must have spotted my last name on a paperback cover somewhere, and grown curious about who this paperback-writing Judd fellow might be.
Her husband, whom for convenience and brevity I will call simply Ben from here on out, got my attention with his opening salutation: “Hello, Cameron. We are distant cousins and descendants of Rowland Judd.”
Ben wrote that he has been “tracing the history of Rowland Judd and descendants for many years,” and has written “a selective history of their migrations over many generations.” He included a draft copy in manuscript form for “comments, corrections or contributions.”
Score! I’ve known of my ancestor Rowland Judd for a long time, but have wanted to learn more about him. To have a wealth of information about this man simply show up in my mailbox was a wonderful surprise.
Ben’s excellent manuscript, which he does not intend to turn into a book, is instead to be used, ultimately, as a resource for genealogical societies, family researchers and so on.
I didn’t have to look far into Ben’s manuscript, which he titled “A Millennium of the Rowland Judd Family: From Serfdom to Global Citizens,” to learn some new things about old Rowland. Most significantly to me, I learned where Rowland was born, and the probable background of his coming to America.
Ben’s research reaches even further back than Rowland. According to what he has found, ancestors of the Judd family “probably originated in northern Ireland around Ulster sometime before 300 AD.”
This conclusion is supported, Ben says, from “modern genetic findings.”
In some manner these early Judds wound up north of Coventry in “Fillongley Parish of Middle England,” where there remains to this day a village called Fillongley. It was in Fillongley that Rowland was born in April of 1725. His father was named Francis Judd; his mother was Elizabeth Smith prior to marriage.
By the time Rowland was 20, his father was dead and his mother was listed in records as a “pauper.” Being the age he was, and given the English laws at the time, it appears that Rowland, a pauper like his widowed mother, was “indentured and sent to the colonies.”
Quoting here from Ben’s information: “Deportation as an indentured servant was a way of life for poor children and families in England. The practice was motivated both by the need to find some alternative to children being sustained by welfare and by the intense need for labor in the colonies.”
Ben goes on: “Some historians have estimated that half of all American immigrants arrived by this mechanism, as many as 500,000 individuals between the late 1600s and the American Revolution in 1776. Of these, more than 80 percent were paupers.”
So much, then, for my hopes of learning that I am an overlooked heir to some ancient European fortune that will enrich me for the rest of my days! Oh well.
If Ben’s communication didn’t promise me unexpected riches, it did provide a wealth of information. I learned from Ben that Rowland reached Philadelphia in 1745 and worked as an indentured servant for one Thomas Stammers in that city. Rowland found himself a wife along the way and fathered a son named Nathaniel, the first of several children over the years.
When Rowland finished his indenture about 1749, he joined the flow of settlement into Virginia and the Carolinas. He eventually obtained land along the forks of the Reddies River in North Carolina. His family grew, as did his involvement in community, government, church and military affairs. In 1780 he and son Rowland Jr. were among the participants in the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Ben presents very much more data about Rowland’s descendants, intriguing to me but unlikely to hold much interest outside the family, so I’ll skip most of it.
Here, though, are a few isolated selected nuggets that potentially might interest others outside my circle of kin:
A second Nathaniel Judd, who lived in my own Tennessee home county of Putnam, was a Methodist minister who also operated a hide tanning company. He married a woman named Nancy Grimes, who gave birth to 18 children, including two sets of twins. According to local legend, Nancy also had magical healing powers (which she probably needed after all that childbirth).
Nathaniel’s family members supported the Union in the Civil War, and he and Nancy had two sons killed by snipers.
Another son, Matthias, born in 1844, became a Methodist preacher and “famous revivalist,” as Ben puts it. He lived into February of 1925. My own father was born in 1913, and I’ve often heard him reference “Matt Judd,” whom he would have had many chances to meet when Matthias was an old man.
My own son is named Matt Judd, but the Matt is short for Matthew, not Matthias. However, I did use the name Matthias for the main character in my first published western novel. It was a subtle homage to Matthias Judd.
Ben mentions a story from a man related to the Judd family, who reported seeing a phantom vision of Matthias Judd in Putnam County’s Judd Cemetery, where Matthias Judd is buried. In Nash’s vision, Matthias was a “crippled old man” walking toward him to greet him.
The flesh-and-blood Matthias had been a Union soldier and suffered a wound in battle, so he might well have been a “crippled old man” in his dotage years.
Sidenote: Matthias’s first son went to Texas from Tennessee, and is credited with helping found the town of Lubbock.
I don’t know if the man who saw the vision said anything to Matthias’s specter in the cemetery, but I’d been there think I might have said, “You know, Rev. Matt, that story of your mom having healing powers is pretty dang creepy!” Then I’d have been out of that cemetery like a shot.
Ben was thoughtful enough to mention even me in his manuscript, citing me as an “author of westerns and stories of pioneers in the Appalachian Mountains, including Daniel Boone.”
Ben made a couple of insignificant goofs in my section, such as citing my wife, Rhonda, as coming from Claiborne County, when actually Rhonda was born in Sanford. Fla. and grew up in Morgan County. Her parents and siblings did not move to Claiborne County until Rhonda was away from home attending Tennessee Tech, where we met.
My next order of business: Email Ben Judd and thank him for sharing his research with me. It showed up in my mailbox only this week. It’s been fun to learn about those from whom I came, and try to imagine those I never had the chance to know.
And I do hope that Rowland Judd is looking down on me and appreciating how faithfully I’ve carried on the pauper tradition he pioneered. I’ll close by borrowing and revising a lyric from Hank Williams, Jr.: “If I need loans I’m only carrying on an old family tradition.”