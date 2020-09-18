A visit to northern Greene County last weekend led me and my wife through the Lost Mountain area and its environs. Driving down one of the many country roads in that area, we were blocked momentarily by a pickup truck that had stopped directly in front of us on the right lane.
The driver had stopped to talk through the open driver side truck window with a man on a tractor with a mower attachment. Being in a mellow September mood, Rhonda and I didn’t mind waiting a couple of minutes. Before long the truck moved forward and we started to do the same.
I didn’t drive far, though. I suddenly recognized the man on the tractor, and could tell he’d recognized me too. I braked, rolled down my window and Roger Woolsey and I said hello to one another.
“What are you doing out here?” he asked me. “Working or just driving the roads?”
“Just driving the roads,” I told him. “Looking at the scenery. What are you doing out here?”
“Oh, I just try to lend a hand to the county sometimes and mow some of these roadsides. I’m quarantined, but out here in the open up on this tractor I’m at a good safe distance from everybody.”
And he was. There was probably a good 12 feet of distance between me and Roger.
Roger wasn’t quarantined for having the coronavirus, which as far as I know he does not have. Roger works for the county, and was one of those people who got caught up in that quarantine of people who might have been exposed in part of the county’s annex office building on Cutler Street. Last Saturday he was looking forward to coming off of quarantine, which happened Wednesday.
If you’re wondering when Roger went to work for the county highway department, he didn’t, except to the extent that, as Greene County’s official attorney, he works on behalf of every county department.
Roger was mowing along the roadside as a personal act of citizenship and support of the county in which he’s lived all his life, and which now is his employer.
It’s also where his roots are. There is long family history that ties the Woolseys to Greene County. The family goes way on back around here.
In our brief conversation there on the road (during which time no other vehicles came along, so we didn’t cause any traffic problems), Roger said he’d grown up in the area and still lives in that same vicinity today. When you’ve got a good thing, you keep it.
I introduced Rhonda to him, her leaning over from the passenger seat. They exchanged “pleased to meet you” words and we headed on, with Roger going back to his mowing. Rhonda and I talked about how what he was doing was not part of his official county position.
I thought later on about how what he was doing was similar to the way that early-day American roads were maintained. When the House of Burgesses in the 1600s in Virginia passed the first-ever road legislation in what would become the United States, it codified a long-existing common-law practice of having men of a community work on the public roads a certain number of days per year.
That same mechanism of road maintenance spread across to other parts of our country, and what Roger was doing last Saturday morning seems to carry on a similar spirit of community involvement, even though the law no longer requires it.
As Roger went out of sight in our rearview mirrors, Rhonda commented, “I’m glad there are people who do things like that.”
I’m glad too, and decided to give Roger a little salute here in this space, though he’d probably tell me not to do it. Even so, good job, sir. If those long-ago Woolseys who helped settle and build this county could have seen what you were doing, I think they’d be proud to know you were one of their own.
And if all of us individually did some similar act of kindness to our communities and neighbors, think how big a difference that would make all around us.
Thanks, Roger. The next time I run into you some morning at Tipton’s, as has happened a time or two, I might just pay for your sausage biscuit.