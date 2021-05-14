As Rod Serling might have put it: Presented for your consideration, a photograph of a really odd old mystery car.
Background: There’s a room off the side of the newsroom of The Greeneville Sun that used to be a darkroom where the newspaper’s photographs were developed.
It’s no longer a darkroom. Everything photo-related is digital now, with no film to be developed and thus no need for a darkroom.
For a long time last year, a stray and quite old photograph lay in that former darkroom. I remember seeing the photo but paid little attention to it. Fellow Sun staffer Kelly Pickering did pay attention, though, and began showing the photo around to try to figure the crazy thing out.
The photograph shows a light-colored antique open-topped car with big wheels and old-style tires, with a man behind the wheel and a woman beside him. The automobile has a hood ornament the shape of which is hard to identify. The car sits on what looks like a rutted and muddy unpaved street, with some street-side houses partly visible in the back.
The vehicle looks like something Rube Goldberg and McGyver might have built if they’d ever undertaken a car-building project together with parts from some early 20th century junkyard. The auto looks like it has been significantly modified from whatever it was to begin with, or like it was cobbled together from random parts of other vehicles.
Two names are written below the photo on the thick, stiff cardboard upon which it is affixed: Theodore and Annie Holt, who I assume are the people seated in the car. I showed the photo to Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt to see if the Holts might be some of his earlier-day kin, but they were not familiar to him.
On the Findagrave website I found a local Theodore H. Holt who died in 1937 and is buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery. His spouse is listed on Findagrave as Nannie Reese Holt.
Could the person who scribbled the names on the margins of that photograph have misheard Nannie’s name as “Annie” and written it down incorrectly? Or could Theodore H. Holt and Nannie Reese Holt listed on Findagrave be entirely different people than the ones in the photograph?
From the way parts of the car look and the way people in the photo are dressed, I think the picture probably comes from the 1920s. Nothing is written on the back of the photo.
Within the image itself, on the front left engine compartment cover panel are these words: “City Taxi Co.” Below that are the words: “For Service,” followed by “New Phone 346 Old 42.”
So is this odd vehicle a taxi? If so, where did passengers sit? The only apparent passenger seat is directly beside the driver at shoulder-to-shoulder distance. Also, there is no roof on the car, and no windshield. Wouldn’t a taxi at least have a roof and windshield?
The rear of the car might have one or more rumble seats not visible due to the angle of the photograph. If so, there again is nothing to shield passengers from the weather.
Maybe the car in the picture wasn’t itself a cab, but has a hood panel that originally came from one.
Recently I spotted an advertisement for “City Taxi” in a 1920-something edition of The Greeneville Sun, but it gave no helpful details pertinent to this old photograph.
The odds that this strange car still exists somewhere probably are quite small. But maybe, hidden away in some neglected garage or barn, something remains of this vehicle.
If anyone out there has any clues about this photograph or the car and people shown in it, please email me at cameron.judd@greenevillesun.com, or leave me a message at 359-3142.
A final thought — could this be a race car sponsored by City Taxi, or was there even such a thing as company-sponsored race cars back then?
And would a phone call to the “New 346” number ring back into the past and be answered by somebody who knows the answers to these questions?
If so, the opening invocation of Rod Serling of Twilight Zone fame is all the more fitting.