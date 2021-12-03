My late father loved books, and over his years collected enough of them to fill several bookcases. After his death in 1977, my mother kept most of them but allowed my sister and me to take possession of ones that interested us. Among those I claimed was one that had been published in 1976, the nation’s bicentennial year, by Westminster Press of Philadelphia.
“The Way It Was: 1876,” written by Suzanne Hilton, looks at American daily life as it was when the United States was 100 years old. It is filled with facts and anecdotes. One of the most charming examples of the latter is the story of how a planned blackberry picking expedition involving a young man named Frank and his friend and their two girlfriends took some unexpected, trying twists.
Oddly, author Hilton did not specify the state or region in which the 1876 outing occurred, nor give the precise date. All we know is that it occurred in 1876 during the summer blackberry picking season.
Frank was a small-town schoolteacher, surviving on $16-a-month wages. There was a girl in his village he wanted to court, but his poverty made him hesitant. How could he ask a young woman to share here life with him when he had so little to offer her?
Even so, he was determined to impress her, and invited her to accompany him and his friend, and his friend’s girlfriend, to a blackberry-rich meadow on the western slope of a nearby mountain. She agreed.
Frank had gotten his pay and decided to go for broke, renting a one-horse buggy, or “runabout,” to carry them and their berry buckets to the meadow.
The friend was to share the rental expense, but at the last moment told Frank that his girlfriend’s father had forbidden her to go. Frank was stuck with the full expense, which he hardly could afford. Even so, he wasn’t going to back out and miss a chance to be with the girl he loved, especially now that they would have no others tagging along. The pair set off in the early morning to maximize the daylight time for their outing.
It didn’t take long for things to take a bad turn. On the rough road leading up the eastern slope of the mountain they had to cross, the iron band encircling one of the buggy wheels broke, immobilizing the runabout. Frank had no choice but to leave his young lady to keep watch over the horse and buggy while he struck out on foot to find a blacksmith, rolling the damaged wheel along before him. Finally he located a smithy and got the wheel made intact with a new band, diminishing even further the already limited funds in his pocket.
Crossing the mountain and reaching their destination on its west side, they began picking berries, leaving the horse attached to the buggy. The horse followed them about, as best the berry thickets allowed, so it was never far away. The wheel problem, however, had thrown off the timing of their day, and the light was waning before it came to mind that it would grow dark even sooner on the far side of the mountain, the eastern slope.
Moving fast, they put their filled buckets into the buggy and headed toward home. By the time they reached the edge of the woods through which the road passed, it was too dark to find it. They looked for two hours with no lantern, before realizing they were stuck and would have to wait out the night.
In 1876, this was no minor problem, two young lovers being stranded alone together overnight. What would people think and say? How would Frank be able to face his girlfriend’s parents?
There was only one thing to do, and Frank did it: he proposed marriage, something he probably had intended anyway, though not under such awkward circumstances. She accepted.
Taking mercy on the horse, which had been hitched to the buggy for many long hours, they freed it for the night, planning to hitch it up again the next morning.
The horse had other plans and wandered off in the darkness. Searching for two hours, they found the road but not the horse, and finally surrendered to the necessity of hiking home. They ate a blackberry breakfast and walked the rough road until at last some good luck occurred: a farmer in a wagon came along and gave them a ride to a farmhouse. There Frank rented a horse and took his fiance home at last, then rode back up the mountain, hitched the rented horse to the buggy, and began driving the buggy homeward.
Bad luck returned: the carriage pole broke and had to be mended. Frank at last got back to the livery where he’d rented the runabout and settled up his costs, promising to find the horse that had strayed. He rode the horse he’d rented back to its owner, continued his quest for the strayed horse, and ultimately found it and got it home.
After all the costs were settled up, Frank had three dollars remaining.
That actually was good news, in a way: that three dollars was enough for him to pay for his marriage license.
You’ve got to wonder how many times the couple told and retold their berry-picking story in the years that followed.