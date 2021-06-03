In the year 1913, Aug. 21, the hymn “Just As I Am” rang out in a revival in Lee’s Summit, Mo. It was the conclusion of another service in a lengthy sermon series preached by the Rev. Charles Stewart.
The hymn, already many decades old by that time, already had become a standard “invitational hymn,” often used at the end of sermons to encourage public professions of faith in Christ, usually involving the penitent individual walking to the front of the assembled worshipers as a public declaration of repentance and faith.
At that particular service, more than 100 people would make such a walk. Why so big a response? What had broken down that balky human wall of resistance to the “altar call” that often kept many in their seats?
Whatever the deeper causes, the thing that had catalyzed that strong wave of response had to do with the first person to step out and go up the aisle to speak to Rev. Stewart. He’d been seated beside his grown-up niece, who shared his home and took care of him in his old age. Before he walked to the front of the church, he leaned over to give her a gentle kiss on the cheek.
Rev. Stewart undoubtedly was gratified to see the 69-year-old man coming his way. He’d personally invited him to attend that particular night’s service, perhaps because he knew the significance of the Aug. 21 date in that man’s life.
Exactly 50 years before that night at the revival service, something terrible and violent had happened in a neighboring state, Kansas, in the town of Lawrence, about 60 miles away from Lee’s Summit. At that time, 1863, the nation was torn over the issue of slavery, and Lawrence had become a town known as a haven for abolitionists and others opposed to slavery.
“Jayhawker” and “Red Leg” bands assembled there sometimes before making raids into Missouri, a slave state. The town of Lawrence was an embodiment of everything men such as one William Quantrill despised.
Quantrill was pro-slavery to the core, virulently opposed to the “Free Staters” and abolitionists in places such as Lawrence. He led an armed band of similarly-inclined men, who collectively became known as Quantrill’s Raiders. Among his followers were two Missouri brothers, Frank and Jesse James, and James associates, brothers with the surname of Younger.
“Bloody Bill” Quantrill led several hundred men to Lawrence early on the morning of Aug. 21, 1863, and began killing people and setting fires. Before it was over, Lawrence was a devastated town and 150 to 200 men and boys in lay dead. An outright massacre had occurred.
Though he apparently didn’t take part in the actual killings and may even have intervened to save some lives, one particular Younger brother there with the James boys didn’t part ways with the violent men he’d aligned himself with. Coleman “Cole” Younger would go on to be part of the James-Younger criminal gang that plagued the nation’s banks and railroads after the Civil War, making themselves both famous and infamous in the process.
By the time the outlaw Cole Younger shook the hand of the preacher at Lee’s Summit, his soul would bear much more than the “one dark blot” of sin referenced in the hymn ringing in his ears as he trudged forward at that 1913 service.
In addition to blots of sin staining his soul, Younger also carried quite a bit of lead within his body by the time he was an old man. Enough, in fact, that it was amazing he was alive at all.
Cole Younger went through more than the famous raid on Lawrence, Kansas. He also went through, and amazingly survived, the equally famous and ill-fated Sept. 7, 1876 bank robbery at Northfield, Minnesota.
When the James-Younger Gang entered Northfield to rob the town’s First National Bank, Cole was in company with the James brothers and his own brothers, Jim and Bob. Also in the gang were Clell Miller, Bill Chadwell, and Charlie Pitts. The outlaws were, by that point, veterans of a decade’s worth of bank robberies and other crimes.
A succinct summary of how the Northfield debacle kicked off that day is given on the History.com website in the following paragraph quoted from that source:
“The bandits began with a diversion: five of the men galloped through the center of town, hollering and shooting their pistols in the air. As the townspeople ran for cover, three other men wearing wide-brimmed hats and long dusters took advantage of the distraction to walk unnoticed into the First National Bank. Brandishing pistols, one of the men ordered the bank cashier to open the bank safe. Though the cashier recognized the famous face of the dangerous outlaw, Jesse James, he stalled, claiming that the safe had a time lock and could not be opened. As Jesse James considered his next move, a brave – or foolish – bank teller made a break for the back door. One of the robbers fired twice, hitting the teller in the shoulder, but the man managed to stumble to safety and sound the alarm.”
Townspeople scrambled for guns, even borrowing some from stores that sold them.
One of the James-Younger gang, Clell Miller, was killed by a shot from a hotel third-floor window. Also slain was gang member Bill Stiles, also killed by a citizen.
A Swedish immigrant in the town, Nicholas Gustafson, was wounded during the fighting and died later, an innocent victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Cole Younger’s brother, Bob, was wounded. Of the bank’s staff, acting cashier Joseph Lee Heywood was shot and killed because he refused to open the bank vault.
The James brothers and the Younger brothers escaped the town, along with one other associate, who was killed days later in a gunfight.
Before long, the escaped Youngers were captured and went to prison. Bob Younger died of tuberculosis in 1889. Cole and another Younger brother, Jim, were set free after more than a decade in prison. Jim committed suicide, while Cole seemingly began thinking more about spiritual and moral concerns.
Cole’s 1913 conversion at Lee’s Summit was not the first time he’d involved himself in matters of faith, at least superficially.
He’d been a regular church attender in his youth, and the Younger brothers as a group once were members of a church choir. Family members even had speculated in those earlier years that Cole might have been destined for the ministry.
The criminal life got in the way of any ministry the outlaw might have done, but even before he made that Christian profession on the 50th anniversary of the Lawrence massacre, he’d shown a moral side of himself.
For example, in an addendum to his 1903 autobiography, written 10 years before that revival meeting in Lee’s Summit, Cole Younger encouraged clean living, avoidance of liquor and even faith in God.
So it may be that Cole Younger’s profession of faith in 1913 was not so much a jolting sudden reversal as it was the final surrender to a divine summons that had nagged at him for years until he finally quit resisting.
Cole Younger’s earthly life afterward would last only three more years. During that time, he apparently remained true to his faith and was pleased to talk about it with others, and to worship regularly in his church.
A true anecdote about Younger perhaps tells us that the man, even before his conversion, perhaps was cut from better cloth than some of his associates in crime.
On their way to Northfield and the unanticipated hail of bullets they would face there, the James-Younger gang encountered some children who admired their horses. Cole Younger allowed one of the children, a girl of 6, to ride on his horse with him. When the ride was through, Younger asked her if she would always remember her ride with him.
She looked up at him and sweetly said, “I will always be your friend.”
Years later, while in prison, Younger received an unexpected visit from a young woman, a stranger to him … a stranger at least until she looked intently at the imprisoned man and softly said, “I told you I would always be your friend.”
I wonder if the former outlaw and future man of faith wiped away a tear as he heard those words.