This summer will bring another anniversary of a Tennessee historic event that I’m sure no Tennessean is happy to have on our historical record.
Though there may be some commemoration of the event, it will be only that: a commemoration, not a celebration. After all, who could celebrate the most deadly train crash in United States history?
Yes, that’s a Tennessee event. It happened in 1918 on a section of railroad track called Dutchman’s Curve near Nashville. The death toll has been given as 101 up through 121. More than 170 were injured.
Worsening the tragedy is the fact that human error played a big role.
The accident was simple, in one way: a head-on collision of two passenger trains on the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis rail line, traveling 50 to 60 miles per hour. One of them had departed Union Station in Nashville, bound for Memphis. The other had left Memphis bound for Nashville.
The lead-up to the accident is far more complex than the accident itself. Several situations related to scheduling, timing and failure to follow standard procedures are what made the crash happen.
In simplest terms, what it all boiled down to was that a single-track stretch of rail line had to be used by both trains, making it essential to ensure only one train was using that portion of track at a time.
For a series of reasons caused by human mistakes and negligence, both trains ended up on that section of track in a collision course, and nobody caught the foul-up in time to stop it.
When the trains hit head-on about 7:15 a.m., the sound was heard as far as 2 miles away, and people came from all around to investigate. Many stayed to help, some to gawk. The location was just west of downtown Nashville in Belle Meade.
About 50,000 people were estimated to have visited the crash site the day of the crash, July 9, 1918. That was a Tuesday, a working day for the many African-American laborers who were among the passengers headed toward Nashville. Most of them worked at a gunpowder plant in the Old Hickory area.
Many of those laborers were among the dead and injured. They had been seated in the passenger area closest to the locomotive, the most dangerous area for a passenger in a head-on train crash.
Nashville newspapers scurried to cover the tragedy, which had left a tangle of wreckage on and around the track at the normally safe area of track at Dutchman’s Curve. The dead, dying and hurting were scattered everywhere, some still within or beneath the wreckage.
Nashville hospitals and medical clinics quickly emptied of doctors and nurses, those racing fast to the crash site to save what lives and limbs they could.
The most descriptive newspaper account of the scene was published in The Nashville Globe, the only African-American newspaper in the city.
It described the scene in these words that thrust the reader into the midst of the chaos:
“Both engines reared and fell on either side of the track, unrecognizable masses of twisted iron and steel, while the fearful impact of the blow drove the express car of the northbound train through the flimsy wooden coaches loaded with human freight, telescoped the smoking car in front and piling high in the air the two cars behind it.
“The scene immediately following the collision is indescribable. Those escaping unhurt or with lesser injuries fled from the spot in a veritable panic. The cornfield on both sides of the track was trampled by many feet and littered with fragments of iron and wood hurled from the demolished cars. The dead lay here and there, grotesquely sprawling where they fell. The dying moaned appeals for aid or, speechless, rolled their heads from side to side and writhed in agony. Everywhere there was blood and suffering and chaos.”
The accident is still considered the most deadly in United States railroad history. But as often happens, tragedy can lead to needed changes. In this case, one of the resulting changes was that railroads quit building wooden passenger cars, like those being pulled by the two ill-fated Tennessee trains.