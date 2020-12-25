Happy Boxing Day!
It’s not a greeting likely to be frequently heard across Greene County today. But for many nations of the world that are in the United Kingdom or have historical roots in the UK, Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, is a part of the annual cycle of days of celebration, and despite its chronological proximity to Christmas, is a holiday all to itself.
The day, incidentally, has nothing to do with fisticuffs, or with boxing up the holiday decorations on their way back to the attic for another year. Though Boxing Day never became a part of United States holiday traditions (and in the U.S. is known, for the most part, only to Americans with family ties to the UK or who read British novels), it has its own menu of traditions and associations.
If Americans are largely unfamiliar with Boxing Day, they generally do have some minimal awareness of the “Feast of Stephen,” or St. Stephen’s Day, thanks to the 1853 carol “Good King Wenceslas.” That song tells a story derived from the charitable ways of a Bohemian duke (not actually a king), who also was revered in England, Saint Wenceslaus I.
In the song, a king named Wenceslas looks out “on the Feast of Stephen,” and sees an impoverished man to whom he provides a hearty feast despite having to brave icy weather and snow to do so. Though the story told by the song was the creation of a 19th century lyricist, the real-life duke Wenceslaus was known to do such kind deeds for the poor, sometimes trudging barefoot through snow and ice to deliver alms.
The Feast of Stephen, or St. Stephen’s Day, is in most of the world observed on Dec. 26, the same day as Boxing Day, so the two special days inevitably have become associated in the public mind.
But what does the “boxing” reference mean, and just what does one do to celebrate a day devoted to it?
The answer to the first question is multiple choice, and the answer to the second varies from nation to nation. According to some sources, it was traditional for medieval churches to open their “alms boxes” and distribute their contents to the poor the day after Christmas, hence the “box” reference.
Marilyn duBrisk, retired director of Arts Outreach and Artist-in-Residence for Tusculum University, was born in England to Scottish parents and spent many of her formative years in Scotland. She believes the most accurate version of the Boxing Day origins story probably is not the alms box story, but a more common one that associates the day after Christmas with the time that household servants, errand boys and deliverers of bottled milk, baked goods, mail and newspapers and the like were given small gifts by households.
Those yearly thank-you gifts often were called “Christmas boxes,” which usually contained cash gifts or sometimes baked items and other small tokens.
She treasures what she calls “good, strong memories” of that early time of her life, including her family’s observance of the Boxing Day tradition of “Christmas box” gifts for deliverymen and others.
Just as many American holidays over the decades have become farther removed from their original meanings, Boxing Day has done the same in some parts of the world where it is officially observed.
New Zealand observes Boxing Day due to the country’s historical and political links to England, and a New Zealander shared her own observations of the day as it is observed in a place where the Christmas/Boxing Day season comes in summer.
Sharlene Gibb, of Tauranga, New Zealand, told me as a Facebook friend that Boxing Day “is observed as one of our statutory holidays. I suppose we look on it as a day of doing nothing except eating leftovers, visiting family, maybe going to the beach and observing the terrible tradition of getting badly sunburnt.
“Some see it as the day to head off on their holidays. A lot of people take time off work between Christmas and the New year. … and I forgot to mention all the barbecues, so many they surely must be seen from space.”
The day, she said, also is a highly promoted shopping day, apparently something like our own “Black Friday” before Covid-19 changed the normal patterns.
Andrew McBride, a writer who lives in Brighton, England, perceives the same commercialization of the day that Gibb observes in New Zealand.
In McBride’s telling, the modern UK Boxing Day is a far cry from the quiet, non-commerialized holiday of Marilyn duBrisk’s youth.
McBride, another Facebook friend of mine, told me: “In the UK Christmas Day is a quiet day when everything is closed and people spend time at home and/or with their families. In contrast, on Boxing Day shops open.
“We have a tradition of ‘January sales,’ which used to be early January when shops are open and for a brief period of days sell goods at bargain prices. With the march of commercialism,” McBride wrote, these sales now happen earlier and stretch from immediately after Christmas Day into the early days of the New Year.”
Boxing Day also is a big sporting day with football (soccer) and rugby matches taking place, also fox hunting meetings and high profile horse races such as the King George VI Chase in Surrey, England, according to McBride.
The horse-racing aspect is, some online resources indicate, an aspect of the St. Stephen’s Day linkage with Boxing Day. Why? Because St. Stephen is the patron saint of horses, and in some countries the day honoring him has involved the decoration of horses with colorful ribbons and the like. It was long traditional in some parts of Germany to ride horses into church buildings and circle the sanctuary on them three times.
So saddle up, ride down to the church house, and enjoy Boxing Day!