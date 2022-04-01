The state of Maine has given rise to many strange tales due to the creative imagination of its native son, prolific author Stephen King.
The life and career of another man from Maine, however, led to a saga with a more bizarre plot twist than Stephen King ever dreamed up. And this fellow’s story is 100 percent true.
When Elmer McCurdy entered the world on the very first day of 1880, the “Wild West” period of the American West was entering its closing phase, far away from the Maine town of Washington, where Elmer was born. His mother’s name was Augusta “Sadie” McCurdy. His father isn’t known, but historians believe he might have been one of Sadie’s cousins. So from the very start, Elmer’s life story was a mite off-kilter.
Elmer grew up in Maine, with a wild streak. Relatives raised him, but liquor seduced him and he gained the reputation of a drunkard with little moral footing beyond protectiveness toward his mother. According to the New England Historical Society, Elmer became an apprentice plumber, and when Sadie died when Elmer was 20, he headed west to Kansas to see what fortune might bring him.
He practiced his plumbing trade and became a lead miner.
In 1907 he joined the Army and learned about weaponry and the use of nitroglycerin. Elmer now had all the tools for a successful later criminal career … well, all the tools except the ability to do things without bungling them up.
He did manage to finish his military service with an honorable discharge, at least. By 1911 he was living in Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweeping down the plain. Soon to sweep down that plain would be a real-life, Elmer-created version of the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.
McCurdy’s gang of four geniuses set their sights on an Iron Mountain-Missouri Pacific train that was scheduled to come through, bearing a safe containing $4,000. McCurdy had it all figured out: Boys, what we’ll do is stop the train, get aboard and find the safe, use my skill with nitroglycerin to blow the thing open, then ride off with more money than we’ve ever seen!
The plan succeeded right up to the point of blowing up the safe. Actually, that succeeded too, just far too well. Elmer overdid it with the nitro, and when it blew, almost all the paper money in the safe turned into confetti, and silver coins in the safe melted together. The $4,000 haul turned out to be closer to $400.
But if first you don’t succeed, etc. Elmer didn’t lose heart. Don’t worry, boys … next time will go better!
Blogger Mike Ritt, of Montana, summarizes Elmer’s next criminal attempt as follows: “Later that same year, in September, McCurdy and two of his gang attempted to rob the Citizens Bank in Chautauqua, Kansas ... McCurdy, using nitroglycerin to blow open the door of the bank’s outer vault, wound up blasting the door of the vault through the bank, destroying the interior of the bank, but leaving the safe inside the vault untouched. Before they were able to successfully blow open the safe, their lookout man was scared off, so the remaining bandits grabbed one-hundred and fifty dollars in coins and fled.”
A clever man might have seen this new failure as evidence of a need for career counseling … but Elmer was not a clever man. So when he heard later that another train was to come along with not $4,000, but $400,000, he and his faithful flunkies decided to give it one more try.
Long story short, they accidentally robbed the wrong train and got away not with $400,000, but with $46, a couple of jugs of whiskey and a few other meager items.
Elmer holed up with the whiskey in a hay shed until a posse located him. Emboldened by the booze, Elmer decided to shoot his way out and instead got a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
One of the men who exchanged fire with Elmer told a newspaper: “He took a shot at me first. Then he shot at Stringer. Then he took three shots at Wallace before we opened up on him. It took an hour before he dropped. I don’t know which of us hit him.”
The authorities turned the corpse of the bad-luck bandit over to a funeral parlor in Pawhuska, Okla., where Elmer was pumped full of arsenic-based embalming fluid to await being claimed and taken off the funeral parlor’s hands.
Nobody showed. Elmer’s corpse went unclaimed. At least he’d an excellent embalming job, the arsenic embalming fluid being famed for preserving the facial appearance of corpses for a long time.
Sideshow operators appeared, offering to buy poor, neglected Elmer, figuring a preserved outlaw, even if a buffoon in life, might make for a good attraction in death.
The funeral parlor man figured the same, and kept Elmer propped up on display, charging five cents for people to view him. Legend has it that viewers placed a nickel each in Elmer’s lifeless mouth.
Then, one day, two men, including Elmer’s “brother” showed up to claim him. The brother was no brother at all, but a huckster who managed to hoax the funeral home into giving up the dear departed doofus desperado.
Hauled to California by his new buddies, Elmer got a coating of wax and a touch of paint, and began making the rounds of carnival freak shows and the like.
The arsenic embalming fluid did a good job, but nothing lasts forever. Elmer eventually began to shrivel some and grow a touch brittle.
Even so, he stayed in one piece except for a few lost fingertips and the like, and managed a more-than-60-year “career” as a traveling showpiece cadaver, until finally he wound up at a garish tourist trap in Long Beach, Calif., as part of a haunted house attraction called “Laff in the Dark.”
Elmer McCurdy, bumbling badman, was about to become a star, thanks to the successful television career of a former Middlesboro, Ky. student-athlete named Harvey Yeary, better known as Lee Majors, star of “The Six Million Dollar Man.”
In 1976, an episode of SMDM used “Laff in the Dark” as a location set for a fun-house scene. As set-up was under way inside, a crew member moved what appeared to be a hanging “wax” figure that wasn’t needed for the scene. An arm broke off, revealing a human bone.
Elmer McCurdy, whose whereabouts had been lost in the shuffle of years, had just been found.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office examined the body and identified the type of embalming fluid in it and found old carnival ticket stubs in its throat.
Mike Ritt’s blog about Elmer McCurdy presents a fitting conclusion to this bizarre American outlaw story: “... (O)n April 22, 1977, Elmer McCurdy reached his final destination in the Boot Hill section of the Summit View Cemetery in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Two feet of concrete was poured over the casket before the grave was filled in – just to make sure that McCurdy stayed put. As fate would have it, Elmer McCurdy, the bungling bandit who never pulled off a successful heist, was laid to rest next to one of the most successful outlaws in the history of the American west – Bill Doolin, founder of the Wild Bunch. Whether McCurdy has picked up any pointers from Doolin since being interred next to him is a matter of speculation.”
One final further note about Elmer’s post-death show-biz career: his preserved body, thought by film-makers to be a wax dummy, reportedly also served as a prop in at least two movies.
His story also provided the concept behind one of my own western novels, “Outlaw Train.”