He was a trickster, a master of disguise, illiterate, fearless, a survivor, and in his early days a slave dragged into the midst of the Civil War by the man he was expected to consider his “master.” But this independent-minded man wasn’t willing to put up with hanging around a Confederate camp forever. He decided enough was enough, beat up his master after a card game and took off on his own.
Slave? No thanks … been there, done that. Bass Reeves wasn’t going back for more. Not with a wide-open, developing nation spreading out westward, where a smart man could make his own opportunities.
Before he was through, this 6-foot-2 Texas-born mustachioed ex-slave would make himself into a legendary figure in the American West and one of the most effective federal marshals in U.S. history. He worked for the court of Judge Isaac Parker, the United States court for Western Arkansas, located at Fort Smith, Arkansas. Parker trusted him above all his other deputies.
Judge Parker already has come up in a Clips to Keep column about German-born George Maledon, long-time executioner (a hangman) for Parker’s court. Though not a Tennessean, Maledon is buried (for reasons no one has entirely figured out) over in Johnson City in the Veterans Administration cemetery at Mountain Home. He almost certainly knew Bass Reeves.
Fort Smith was located at the eastern border of what was then called the Indian Territory. The court was the largest federal court in United States history and over 75,000 square miles.
Outlaws loved the Indian Territory. A man or woman dodging the law could hide there, and with the federal court typically having maybe a couple of dozen deputy marshals at any given moment, there was too much acreage to cover for law enforcement to keep things under control. Fugitives abounded.
President U.S. Grant cracked down, determined to bring law and order to the area that included what would eventually be eastern Oklahoma. He told Parker to hire some 200 deputy marshals to get the job done. Parker did, and the best hire he made was Bass Reeves, the first African-American deputy U.S. marshal in the American West.
According to a biographical sketch of Reeves published by the National Park Service, Reeves was known an expert shot with pistol and rifle, was more than six feet tall, weighed 180 pounds, and was muscled and extremely strong. The words “superhuman” and “invincible” come into play at times regarding the man.
He usually wore a mustache so expansive it has been described as resembling a push-broom.
Reeves had physical prowess, but did he have a sharp mind? The answer to that is evidenced in the fact that he, as a slave, had not been allowed to learn to read, so warrants for fugitives and other criminals had to be read to him.
No problem. He memorized them as he heard them, and never once did he bring back the wrong man in his 32-year career as a deputy federal marshal. His memory must have been uncanny.
Further, despite his illiteracy, Reeves learned the Creek, Seminole and Cherokee languages while in the Indian Territory. That made him particularly valuable as a lawman who sometimes had to deal with Indian lawbreakers as well as those of other races.
After the 13th Amendment put an end to slavery, surely lifting a weight from the mind of the runaway-turned-marshal, Reeves got married and started a family. Eleven kids would come along.
With such a brood, it is no surprise that descendants of Bass Reeves remain. Despite the different spelling of the name, professional hockey player Ryan Reaves is a great-great-great-grandson. Paul L. Brady, (the first black man appointed as a federal administrative law judge, now retired), is a great-nephew.
The big deputy marshal with the powerful frame, sharp mind and keen eye was an intimidating figure to those he was sent to arrest. When Myra Maybelle Shirley, better known as “Belle Starr, Queen of the Oklahoma Outlaws,” learned that Reeves had been told to find and arrest her, she turned herself in.
There were assassination attempts by those who wanted Reeves gone. They failed. Reeves found himself in the midst of several shootouts. Not one bullet ever pierced him (though he had his hat and belt shot off a time or two and the reins of his horse severed by bullets).
Those who went up against Reeves didn’t come out so well. He killed 16 to 20 men in the course of his marshaling career, always in self-defense.
Over his career, he brought in about 3,000 felons. Actually, he’d achieved that number five years before his career was over. The man was a marvel, no doubt about it.
Though one would suppose a big, looming black man with a distinctive mustache would be hard to disguise, Reeves managed it. In self-made disguises he would position himself to pick up information and make arrests. Reeves brought in outlaws and fugitives other marshals couldn’t catch.
I mentioned that he was a trickster. An example of that was a ruse he used to save his own life. Confronted by two wanted outlaws who forced him off his horse and were ready to kill him, he pulled an envelope from his pocket, worked up believable tears, and said he had a treasured letter from a loved one he wanted to hear one more time before he died.
“I can’t read, though,” he said as if on the verge of emotion. “Would one of you mind reading it to me?”
He must have been a good dramatic actor, because the outlaws went along with his sad request. When one reached out for the letter, though, Reeves pretended his hand was trembling and dropped it.
Both would-be murderers naturally were distracted by the dropped envelope. By the time they glanced back up, Reeves had produced a pistol, aimed it at the nearest outlaw, and ordered the other to divest himself of his weapons. He did, and Reeves took the two into custody.
He is said to have used the same trick, or variation thereof, in other situations later on.
Reeves didn’t dodge awkward situations or shirk duty when it became uncomfortable. For him, law was law, wrong was wrong and right was right. When his son, named Bennie, murdered his wife, Reeves served the warrant himself and bought Bennie in. The younger Reeves was convicted and sent to Leavenworth prison. Tough love from a tough father.
When Oklahoma became a state in 1907, Reeves at last hung up his federal badge (he’d served in multiple federal court districts in Oklahoma, though he is most associated with Parker’s court). At age 67, he became a city policeman in Muskogee. He sometimes worked with an assistant who carried a satchel full of pistols.
Kidney disease finally ended the remarkable man’s life in 1910, when he was 71 and still living in Muskogee.
Bass Reeves was a one-man crime deterrent. During his two years walking a policeman’s beat in Muskogee, not one crime was reported in the part of town he covered.
Okie criminals had learned one important fact: you don’t mess with Bass Reeves. Break the law on old Bass’s streets and old Bass will probably break you.
Bass Reeves has been portrayed in several films and television productions, and even was the subject of a stage play and a comic book. His persona has turned up in video games. Re-enactors portray him at festivals and the like.
Serious claims have been made that Reeves was the inspiration for the character of The Lone Ranger, though that contention remains in dispute among scholars who study such obscure matters.
A film about Reeves, “Hell on the Border,” was released late last year. British actor David Gyasi portrayed the lawman.