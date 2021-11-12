Today wraps up the week that includes Veterans Day, so the subject of veterans naturally has come up quite a lot.
One of the week’s most interesting conversations was with a man who is not a veteran, but who wishes he could have been. Benny Glover, now 85, was one of five sons of Earl “Bud” Glover and Irene Glover, and the other four Glover brothers all entered military service. Not wanting to be the odd man out, Benny tried to enlist, too, only to be turned down due to bad vision in one eye.
The first time he was turned down, he shrugged off his disappointment and decided to give it another try, elsewhere. He went to Knoxville and found the recruiter’s office, but it was the same story. We’d love to have you in the service, Benny, but we can’t let you in with that bad left eye.
Even though he missed out on the chance to be a soldier, and therefore later a veteran, the Greeneville-born man (the family home was on Hill Street) still has a veteran’s pride. He simply focuses that pride on his brothers, only one of whom is living in 2021.
That remaining brother of Benny’s is William Glover, known all his life as Bill. He’s 95 now, his mind still sharp, Benny says, though age has left Bill unable to walk or even stand. He lives now in a nursing home.
Though Bill is the oldest of the brothers, he has outlived all of them except Benny, who is the next-to-youngest. Bill never married until he was about 60, Benny says, and outlived his wife.
Bill served during World War II, and according to Benny, was serving on a ship near Japan when the atomic bombs were dropped. He also served in the area after Japan’s surrender.
Brother Frank also was a soldier, though his service was entirely stateside. The youngest brother, Earl Jr., served in the Air Force in the 1950s, which is the same decade in which Benny, the second-youngest brother, would have served had he been allowed to enlist. Earl’s military service was mostly in Colorado.
The other Glover brother, Dudley, became a soldier, working with heavy artillery.
Benny shows obvious pleasure in talking about Dudley, and in all honesty, that segment of my conversation with Benny was the most fun and entertaining part. Why? Because, according to Benny, Dudley was a scrappy kind of guy who enjoyed fighting, often with his own brothers.
Dudley’s style of brotherly fighting wasn’t just wrestling around and playfully shoving and arm-twisting and so on. Dudley wasn’t just small, he also was scrappy, and when he fought, he threw punches.
And here is the part that made me laugh: according to Benny, the family member who waded in to break up those fights often was Irene, the mother. Father Bud Glover would perform peacemaking services too, Benny notes.
Benny doesn’t cast aspersions on Dudley when he talks about his scrappy ways, nor am I doing so by repeating what Benny told me. It’s just the way Dudley was, both within the family and out in the community.
Benny admits he’s done some fighting and brawling himself in younger days, with he and some of his brothers at times even becoming, shall we say, acquainted with local officers of the law because of it, especially if the fighting was fueled by stout beverages, which at one time were readily available in downtown Greeneville.
The mental image of small-framed Dudley Glover slugging it out with one of his brothers, only to be brought back into line by, of all people, his own mother, is just funny to me. Something out of an old-school film comedy, or an Ernest T. Bass episode of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
I can’t help but admire Benny’s pride in his brothers because of their service to their country, and his obvious appreciation of their individual personalities. The fact that he wanted to be a military man like they were speaks well of him, and of them, from my point of view.
I thank Benny Glover for coming by, visiting with me, loaning a few photos and telling good stories of his family and the Greeneville of his younger years. I enjoyed his visit quite a lot, and have a clearer image now of a colorful side of local life as it was in the years before I moved here.
Here’s something I didn’t notice until Benny had left: I personally remember Dudley Glover. I realized that somewhere along the way I’ve met the man. I’m not sure just where.
I’ll probably remember it later and be embarrassed that I’m drawing a blank at the moment.
Dudley died in May of 2010, so there would have been abundant opportunity for our paths to cross. It may be that Dudley was one of the many local folks who used to randomly drop by the Sun office in the 1980s, to talk with the likes of Tiny Day, Gube Harmon, Frank Henley, Howard Holley or Bob Hurley.
Gosh, I miss those folks! But I’m glad life and fate gave me the chance to know them, even if, since then, it has taken them away.
That’s just how it goes in this world: life gives and life takes away, then gives and takes again in some new way, the cycle repeating on and on.
I need to shut up. I’m starting to sound like some old cracker-box philosopher, and I’m not sure I’m ready for that, even if I did turn 65 this week, on Veterans Day.