It is both a privilege and a sad task to write in my column today about a woman I and many others have admired for years, and who now suddenly is taken away. She lived a long life, but even so it feels like she is gone too soon.
That woman was Betty Carter Justis, known locally for her remarkable capabilities as a public servant, and even more for a friendliness and personal grace that embraced the people and community around her with effortless ease.
And if she embraced the people of Greene County, so they embraced her in turn. As Roger Woolsey said to me Tuesday, in terms of the public attitude toward her, Betty could still have been elected circuit court clerk as long as she chose to run, if not for the inevitable declines and frailty that age brings. She served for 16 years before retiring.
Betty, who at 91 was older than I had realized, died Monday, leaving behind her county and people and moving on, I am confident, to a new level of being the likes of which none of us still on this earth could begin to envision.
I spent Tuesday talking to several people who knew Betty and worked with her during her time as Greene County circuit court clerk. Apart from her professional role she also was an active citizen, community and church volunteer and friend to hundreds.
Here are just a few of the descriptions I heard regarding Betty:
“A Greene County icon.”
“A quintessential political leader and force.”
“A consummate service-minded office-holder.”
“An example of what a public official is supposed to be.”
Though active in local GOP politics and strong in support of her party, Betty treated those she served as circuit court clerk on an equal basis without regard to their politics, social status or any factor beyond their being her fellow local citizens, several told me.
“I never met anybody who had anything bad to say about Betty,” Roger Woolsey, Greene County attorney, told me.
Betty was known for dealing with people as individuals, and for her ability to make friends quickly.
“She was friendly with everyone,” Brett Purgason, chairman of Greene County’s Republicans, said. “We’ve lost a political legend.”
Though I don’t recall my first meeting with Betty, it probably was in 1983, maybe even late 1982.
I do know that she never failed to speak to me whenever we met after that time. “Miss Betty,” as many called her, seemed always glad to welcome newcomers to her county.
Local attorneys noted Betty’s unusually perceptive grasp of law, in spite of not being an attorney herself. Both Clerk and Master Kay Armstrong and Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey credited her with being a “mentor” to them and other lawyers who dealt with her and her staff members.
Kay also described Betty as sometimes taking a helpful, almost motherly role in helping deal with unexpected situations that arose in courtrooms.
Lt. Charles Morelock, the county officer who heads up courthouse security, spoke of his admiration for Betty Justis and her management skills. “She ran a tight ship,” he said.
Looking back on his years in private law practice, Roger Woolsey recalled Betty’s unflagging energy in staying on-task even when courtroom hours dragged on into the evening. Her clerk duties required her to remain present no matter how long it took. “She’d be going as strong at 6 or 7 in the evening as she was at 9 in the morning,” he said.
Betty also had a sense of humor. I know that from personal experience, remembering a time during my first years at The Greeneville Sun that I visited her office and noticed two newspaper clippings she had posted on a bulletin board where office visitors could see them.
One clipping was a large headline regarding a prostitution ring police had broken up at a highway rest area. The other clipping, placed right beneath it, was a photograph of Betty and her staff, all of them women, all of them smiling.
Betty had put the clippings on the board together, the headline above the photograph, just to make people who came in do a double-take and have a laugh.
District Attorney Dan Armstrong said he met Betty in 1986 when he began working with the district attorney’s office, an office he now leads.
He says he found her to be a “consummate public servant” whose priorities were “faith and family.” In light of her passing, Armstrong said, his prayers and thoughts are with her loved ones. Others to whom I spoke expressed the same thought.
Armsrong noted Betty’s dedication not only to her work, but to her community as exhibited through volunteerism and her church involvement at Asbury United Methodist Church.
He echoed the thoughts of many who perceived Betty Justis as an individual uniquely equipped for effective public service.
Greene County’s current circuit court clerk, Chris Shepard, told me he had known Betty almost all his life, but the friendship became closer and deeper when he, a Greeneville fireman, decided to run for the clerk’s post.
Betty, he said, encouraged not only him in his race, but also those against whom he ran. “She made us feel like she thought any of us would do a good job,” he said.
Betty Justis first won election to the circuit court clerk’s office in 1978, defeating her opponent by a vote tally of 6,731 to 2,624. It was a year when Republicans swept all elections for courthouse offices.
Betty had experience with the circuit court prior to the win, having been chief deputy clerk in that office before.
Other biographical details of Betty’s busy life were published in Tuesday’s obituary for her, courtesy of her family and Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
One insignificant but noteworthy point: Betty always was easy to identify in a group setting or photograph due to her favoring of eyeglasses with large lenses and frames that looked oversized on her lean face.
Betty, you are going to be missed. I’m glad I had the chance to know you. From me and many others in this county: Thanks for having been the Betty we knew.
You were a good one, ma’am.