He was a baseball player in the early days of professional baseball, the first player to run all the bases in 14 seconds, and one of the most skilled base stealers to play the game.
He sometimes hung out with his Chicago White Stockings teammates in bars, but drank little. He was generally a quiet young man, friendly but not boisterous.
When Billy Sunday became a convert to Christianity after hearing preaching and singing going on outside a rescue mission, he gave up baseball and took a big pay cut to become a preacher, first as a YMCA employee, then as a traveling evangelist. In the latter role he would gain far more fame than he had as an athlete, and pioneer evangelistic techniques and approaches that continue to be used today, long after his death.
The pulpit style he developed was not likely to appeal to highbrows, but that concerned him little. He declared his audience to be working class people. He deliberately couched his spiritual appeals in language simple enough that, he declared, no man coming to hear him needed to pick up a dictionary to understand what he was saying.
His first sermon as an evangelist occurred in Chicago’s Farwell Hall, home of the city’s YMCA. His fame as an athlete lent enough gravitas to his beginning foray into preaching that he received newspaper coverage.
“Center fielder Billy Sunday made a three-base hit at Farwell Hall last night,” the paper reported. “There is no other way to express the success of his first appearance as an evangelist in Chicago. His audience was made up of about 500 men who didn’t know much about his talents as a preacher but could remember his galloping to second base with his cap in hand.”
He employed preaching techniques that few would even attempt today, unless they possessed extraordinary strength, showmanship and dexterity. He preached with his entire body, leaping, dropping, rolling, climbing up on furniture, smashing chairs, strutting, boxing the air, even going through the motions of sliding into base in front of his audience, preaching all the while.
Despite being controversial because of his bombastic, theatrical, even athletic preaching style, and even though he vehemently opposed liquor and beer in Chicago, a city of clubs and speakeasies, he forever dodged any major career scandals such as those that brought down other famous preachers in later decades.
He is the only preacher name-checked in a song Frank Sinatra made famous: “Chicago, Chicago.” The song includes a line describing Chicago as “the town that Billy Sunday couldn’t shut down,” a reference to Sunday’s famous anti-alcohol crusading.
Whatever anyone thinks of Billy Sunday, he is one of those historical figures that should be known by modern Americans even if only for the sake of so-called “cultural literacy.” The man had an impact on this nation’s history and culture and was known everywhere during his time.
William Ashley “Billy” Sunday was born in Iowa during the Civil War to an impoverished couple. He never knew his father, who died of pneumonia in a military camp when Billy was five months old. Billy’s mother eventually had to put her children into an orphanage because she could not provide sufficiently for them.
It is possible that the difficulties his mother experienced contributed to his sensitivity to the hardships of families absent a father (either physically or emotionally), though he would typically focus on families in which the damaging agent was a hard-drinking father, not a deceased one as had been the case in his own life.
Billy Sunday being most active in the years leading up to Prohibition, an anti-alcohol stance fit not only his personal persuasions, but also the mood of a large swath of the American population. He vigorously campaigned against the nation’s “liquor interests,” usually with unrestrained rhetoric. For example, in one sermon he called liquor a “rattlesnake that wriggled its miserable carcass out of hell, where there was a jubilee when lager beer was invented.” Of the “liquor trade,” Sunday said, “I’ll fight them until hell freezes over than I’ll buy a pair of skates and fight them on ice.”
He was, unsurprisingly, an advocate of the Temperance and Prohibition movements, and is credited as helping bring the latter about. The Prohibition years came to an end only a short time before Sunday did.
His theology was, for the most part, grassroots fundamentalism, but he possessed the capacity to surprise. At a time many Protestant fundamentalists held harsh views toward Catholicism, Sunday viewed Catholics as fellow Christians. He advocated against child labor and in favor of voting rights for women. Defying hostility when he preached in parts of the South, he included blacks in his services. He had a friendly attitude toward Jews as well.
He disliked the concept of evolution, but did not demand a fully literal interpretation of the first chapters of Genesis.
In one period similar to our own current situation, a series of evangelistic services Sunday was holding in Providence, R.I was shut down for three weeks by city officials early in 1919 due to the Spanish Flu Pandemic. Though Sunday initially was unhappy with this, he proved to have the capacity to change his views, saying: “We are always willing to help anything that is for the public good and do it cheerfully. There is nothing drastic in the (shutdown) order, and it is issued in an attempt to stamp out this epidemic.”
He was effective, and it is estimated that about 300,000 people made Christian professions at his services. His anti-alcohol stance was credited by industrial leaders in cities he visited with making their work forces more sober and productive after he left. City leaders saw such value in his visits that several, New York City included, built semi-permanent “tabernacles,” seating many thousands, to accommodate the massive crowds he attracted.
Naturally, he had detractors, some of them notable. Poet Carl Sandburg, a Unitarian highly offended by Sunday’s fundamentalism, even wrote a free-form poem directed at the man.
One part of the poem declares, “You (Sunday) come along. . . tearing your shirt ... yelling about Jesus. / Where do you get that stuff? / What the hell do you know about Jesus?”
A few lines later, Sandburg goes on to say, “this Jesus guy was good to look at, smelled good, listened good.” The famed poet does not reveal how he knew that Jesus “smelled good.”
Sunday himself would not have smelled good after a typical stint in the pulpit. He was so active he had to bathe and completely change clothes after each sermon.
Thanks to a few early film clips and YouTube, it still is possible to see and hear Billy Sunday sermonizing. From photographs and newspaper reports it is possible as well to get an idea of his pulpit antics and the size of the crowds he drew.
Billy Sunday’s messages and wild style certainly did not, and still would not, resonate with everyone, but his influence on our country’s cultural and religious life was impactful enough that his name even now should possess a reasonable degree of historical familiarity to Americans.
My dad was a preacher (one who would have broken in half had he attempted any of the physical stunts Sunday pulled off) and he had a biography of Sunday on his bookshelf. I remember going through it just to look at the old black-and-white photographs of Sunday in action.
Dad told me that Billy Sunday sometimes, if preaching in a tent rather than one of those temporary wooden “tabernacles,” would climb a tentpole, preaching all the way up and down.
I don’t think that old book had any photographs of the tentpole climbing, but I’ll take Dad’s word for it.
Sunday died in November of 1935 after preaching against his physician’s advice. He had suffered a mild heart attack weeks earlier. He never shut down Chicago, but neither has his own legacy vanished.