This being Halloween weekend, it seemed appropriate to update and revisit a Halloween-themed column from a couple of years ago about an experience I had, along with another Greeneville Sun reporter, in the 1980s, involving the late Bobby Blue, a local policeman. What follows is an edited and somewhat expanded version of that 2019 column.
Back in the 1980s, during my first round of employment at The Greeneville Sun, another reporter and I heard a rumor of an abandoned, decaying local house supposedly being used by “devil worshipers” as a place to perform evil acts and rituals.
This was during the period in the United States remembered today as the “satanic panic.” It was a time rife with nationwide rumors of widespread enclaves of satanists, of rock bands reportedly dedicating themselves to the devil and putting “back-masked” diabolic messages on their records, of secret witch covens supposedly all over the place, of poison being added to trick-or-treat candy, and of children kidnapped and sacrificed in dark occult ceremonies.
It was those human sacrifice rumors – perpetuated by word-of-mouth and fear-mongering television specials hosted by such as Geraldo Rivera and Morton Downey Jr. – that helped, ironically, to ultimately quell the ongoing panic.
So many stories of human sacrifices were being told across the country that cool-headed law enforcement officers began asking why they weren’t also receiving equally overwhelming numbers of reports of missing children, or finding physical evidence that ritual killings had taken place here and there. Such things should have been present if the rumors were accurate. The facts on the street simply didn’t match the rumors in the air, and eventually the “satanic panic” faded out.
Northeast Tennessee was not immune to the widespread fears, and in fact, rumors were all over the place here about Halloween-linked “satanic” activity supposedly going to happen at particular spots, including places in Greene County.
There even was a rumor going around that a virgin would be sacrificed on Halloween on a particular local high school’s football field.
I’m not making this up. Folks were taking these stories seriously. I remember hearing a fellow in a convenience market telling others, with a tone of authority, that they better not brush off these tales, because before long, everybody “was going to see” how true they were.
One Greeneville woman I knew, a very fine and respected individual, told me in full seriousness that: “A hundred sons of God are going to do battle with 100 sons of Satan in Sheffey Hollow” on Halloween night that year.
Poor old Sheffey Hollow got picked on a lot that Halloween season. A county deputy at the time told me that, prior to Halloween, officers were called anonymously to Sheffey Hollow on a report of a severed calf’s head found in the middle of the road, supposedly the remnant of a sacrificed animal.
When the responders found the thing, it turned out to be a rock roughly shaped like a calf’s head.
Somebody (probably the same ones who called it in) had painted it up to look like the real thing in dim light — just a prank to make the sheriff’s department needlessly burn a little gasoline and waste some manpower responding to a fabricated situation.
That was the same year that my fellow reporter and I heard that rumor about a house where “satanists” supposedly were meeting.
Impulsively, we launched out on our own one afternoon as Halloween neared to go check this house out like good little reporters, and see if there was evidence of nefarious goings-on there. We got in my friend’s car and ventured forth to the location.
Looking back, I have little doubt we were trespassing and also doing something our editor would have firmly forbidden us to do — had we bothered to tell him about it, which of course we hadn’t.
Being young enough to be stupid, the two of us entered the empty house, seeing ourselves as Woodward and Bernstein while actually being more like Abbott and Costello.
The house was creepy, run-down, empty and missing a door or two, so getting in was easy. Inside we found no chanting devil worshipers, no corpses of sacrificed victims. But we did find spooky graffiti and a bowl that contained some small animal bones. Not fresh bones, but ones that looked like maybe somebody had found a decayed possum in the woods and made use of spare parts.
Then, abruptly, something appeared before us and gave us a scare.
It wasn’t a spirit, devil, or a worshiper thereof. It was Bobby Blue, a Greeneville policeman.
Bobby was a big, stout guy, the only full-time African American law enforcement officer in Greeneville at that time, and only the second, I hear, in GPD history.
Normally the Bobby I knew seemed a jovial fellow, quick to greet you warmly and have a laugh over one thing or another. Catching us in that empty house that day, though, Bobby was … well, come to think of it, he was just like he usually was. He already knew my fellow reporter and me, and we knew him. He gave us a “Hello, boys,” (somehow making “boys” come across like “you pair of dummies”) and asked us what we were up to.
We told him about the rumors and that we just wanted to see if there was anything to them. Bobby laughed at us.
Bobby had seen our car outside and decided he’d best check it out. I’m guessing he probably was glad to find the house’s intruders were merely two harmless young nitwits from 121 W. Summer St., not amateur satanists coming in to set up the room for that night’s ceremony.
Bobby wasn’t particularly worried by the graffiti and bones we’d found. Local cops already knew about what was reportedly going on in this empty house, and that purported “devil worshipers” in Greene County almost always turned out to be kids trying hard to be all dark and edgy so they could, as the saying goes, “scare the Baptists.”
The bones we’d found probably had been put there for effect, like set dressing for a play. Setting the proper atmosphere and so on.
When Bobby was finished laughing at us, though, he told us it was best we not go poking around without invitation in places we had no legal right to be. He might have to take it more seriously next time.
We assured him we meant no harm. He gave us another friendly warning, and sent us on our way.
In case Bobby still was watching the place, we didn’t sneak back to that house to complete our “investigative reporting.” He wasn’t somebody you wanted to rile up.
Bobby had a reputation not only as a nice guy, but also as a tough officer who accepted no nonsense and had the brawn to back that up.
Speaking of that, a brief sidenote: A currently serving law enforcement officer told me last year of a time he saw Bobby bodily drag a man he was arresting out through a pickup truck window, driver’s side, before the man could crank the engine and flee.
And a former GPD officer told me a similar story about a time Bobby advanced toward a fellow to arrest him, and the man started doing karate-style poses, moves and vocalizations to scare Bobby away.
It didn’t work. Bobby just kept coming, flung out his big fist like a cannonball, hit the fellow in the side of the head, and dropped him. Bobby hefted Mr. Martial Arts back onto his feet, put him in a headlock, and marched him away, warning others nearby, “Look out, everybody. Karate man! We got us a karate man here!”
He was a good man, Bobby Blue was. He passed away at the age of 66 in October of 2013, having served 36 years in local law enforcement, 31 of them with the Greeneville police force. He was a captain with GPD for six years.
At the start of his law enforcement career, he was a county deputy here for a couple of years.
A story about Bobby published in The Greeneville Sun shortly after his death noted other aspects of his life, particularly his interest in history.
It said: “A passionate historian, he was a member of the Greene County Heritage Trust and the African-American History Roundtable … he was very knowledgeable concerning local black history, and spoke often of his own days attending George Clem School prior to integration of the local public schools in the mid-1960s.”
Bobby received a Special Award of Merit from the Heritage Trust in 2009 “for his outstanding work in reclaiming the Midway Cemetery, located on land donated in 1892 for use as a church, school and cemetery for ‘colored people.’”
Bobby also was awarded the Rev. C.C. Mills Sr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 2010 Dream Achiever Award for his accomplishments within his chosen career.
The awards are presented by Friendship Baptist Church in memory and honor of the late Rev. Mills, who died in 1993.
At the time of Bobby’s October 2013 death, Terry Cannon was chief of police in Greeneville. He had this to say about Bobby after his passing: “He loved being a police officer. I’ve been in a lot of tight situations with him when I didn’t know if we would make it or not. He was a brave man” who “loved his family first and his job next. He was always a strong link between the police department and the Black community. He always had a heart of gold.”
Getting back to that “devil worship” house: before long it was torn down and local “devil worshipers” had to find some other place to practice their improvised, amateur version of the “dark arts.” My guess is that many of those kids, whomever they were, probably today are working jobs, raising families and taking their own kids to church.
Things go that way a lot of times, thank heaven. Some of the wildest guys in my high school grew up to be pastors. Silly youthful rebellion often doesn’t survive after silly youthfulness has faded.
By the way: the year that Bobby Blue exorcised my coworker and me from that house, that year when Halloween was supposed to be full of sacrifices and violence ... it turned out to be the quietest Halloween on local record.