On Monday I met a memorable woman with some distinctive achievements to her credit.
The most immediate achievement is the one that had her in the spotlight that day: she had reached her 100th birthday. A lot of people aspire to that goal; only a few achieve it. Dolores Mielnicki did.
Monday, her current place of residence, the Family Ministries Retirement & Assisted Living Center in Limestone, teamed up with Avalon Hospice to sponsor a birthday celebration. The genial Dolores was heralded with best wishes, congratulations, happy birthdays, and plenty of people telling the proud Navy veteran, “Thank you for your service.”
Dolores’s service was done during World War II while the world was torn apart and her generation was called upon to defend freedom at an unprecedented level.
The button that she wore on her red sweater declared “Women Are Veterans Too,” and along with things she had to say, together lent the impression that the military service thanks she received meant as much to her as did the birthday congratulations.
Carol Walden said in a phone conversation yesterday that she was highly pleased with how well the celebration’s organizers put it all together. Her mother, she said, was still talking about it joyfully the next morning.
Carol and her sister, Sandy Gutowski, and brother, Joe Mielnicki, were at the celebration. They are the three surviving children out of four born to Dolores and her late husband, Joseph, an aircraft machinest mate she met in the Navy. Joseph passed away in 1988.
Listening to Dolores Monday, I could not help but notice her humility, especially regarding her military career. Repeatedly she insisted that, compared to some others, she had not done anything particularly special. “I did what I did because I had to. It was just one of those things that we all need to do when the time comes,” she said.
Dolores’s contribution to the war was perhaps not inherently dramatic, but was crucial. Her work title was “radioman,” never mind that she is a she. Her job was interpretation and transcription of Morse code communications. Because the message content was itself in coded language, the words Dolores wrote down had to be decoded by others before they could be understood.
Dolores seldom, if ever, knew what the final content of the messages she transcribed was.
With a century of life behind her, Dolores is white-haired now, but she was a dark-haired, lovely young woman when she joined the Navy. A photograph of the Dolores of the 1940s adorned her birthday cake Monday, and also was on a mock-up cover of a Life Magazine.
“Every veteran deserves to be on the cover of Life Magazine,” she was told as the “magazine cover” was presented.
Some of the most touching moments of the morning event were the quietest ones: Dolores hugging and being hugged by her children, her smile when something or someone special to her caught her eye, and the respect shown by two current Navy servicemen who, as the event was breaking up, knelt at her wheelchair to thank her for doing in her own era what they are doing now in theirs.
The only complaint I heard Dolores make during her reception was that the masks everyone was wearing as a COVID-19 precaution made it harder for her to understand what people were saying.
A drive-by parade in front of the building capped off the celebration, with a long line of vehicles creatively decorated to honor Dolores both for her long life and her patriotic service. Weather was cooperative, with blue skies overhead and temperatures mild.
Peering out from beneath her gray fedora, Dolores waved and smiled as she accepted the greetings of those going past. Mobile phones taking photographs and making digital videos were everywhere.
The presence of a uniformed honor guard from Davy Crockett High School’s Junior ROTC program, standing at respectful attention near Dolores’s wheelchair and displaying posters honoring her, provided an impactful visual link between an earlier generation of American patriots and a newer one that still includes young people willing to serve their country, just as Dolores did.
I had to appreciate that those uniformed young people clearly were as honored by Dolores’s presence as she was by theirs. That the honor guard included females was especially fitting. Before the Junior ROTC group left, they gathered around Dolores and spoke to her quietly, privately and respectfully.
Other groups represented at the centenarian celebration included the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Jonesborough Genealogical Society.
Brittany Boles, executive director of Family Ministries Retirement & Assisted Living, along with her fellow staff members and those of Avalon Hospice, spearheaded and directed the event.
Dolores was one of 16 million Americans who served in the military during WWII. Today only an estimated 100,000 remain alive, the youngest among them in their mid-90s, the last of a special generation.