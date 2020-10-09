Mark Asprogianis of Greeneville works daily toward the goal of turning his hobby and sideline into a full-time job.
He “bears” down constantly on making that happen. That’s a weak joke that will become more clear (but no less weak) if you read on.
To help keep the bills paid, he works in the grocery business in Greeneville. When he’s not in the store, he can be found up 11E with his chainsaws, skillfully turning logs or random big hunks of wood into critters … usually bears, but sometimes eagles, alligators, birds, turtles, owls, squirrels and the occasional dog.
Among Mark’s mix of finished and in-progress chainsaw sculptures, even a nervous-looking hedgehog peeps out across the sawdust layer that covers the ground inside his open-sided shelter where most of the work is done.
Eventually, Mark swears, there’s going to be a big wooden gorilla in his menagerie. He plans to paint it purple or blue just to grab attention.
How did a 48-year-old who grew up in the Charlotte, N.C., area and drifted over to Tennessee get into sculpting with a chainsaw? That’s one of the things we talked about when I visited him Monday morning at his Chuckey worksite on 11E, where he has been pursuing his craft about two-and-a-half years.
If you’ve driven from Greeneville to Johnson City on 11E, you’ve passed and maybe noticed Mark’s workplace to the right. It’s on the far end of the row of metal flea market buildings on past the Chuckey Post Office, Dollar General Store, and Handlebar Grill. You’ll know Mark’s from the wooden bear standing out front, facing the highway, and a sign made on a split log.
Mark’s critter factory is no-frills, with just a covered work area filled with sawdust and wooden animals, and a table or two. He gets power from a nearby building owned by the landlord who rents him his site.
Mark learned how to handle a chainsaw through an earlier time of working in the tree-trimming and removal business. During that time he happened to see a man, working on a tree, who took a few moments to skillfully saw out a bear’s head on some of the wood. Mark was impressed, and it set him to thinking how something like that could maybe be turned into a business, and also be a fun pastime.
Though he does sell his creations, he still thinks of his sculpting as a sideline and hobby, albeit one slowly evolving into a business he hopes can someday be his full-time job.
He uses multiple chainsaws as sculpting tools, with different sizes of bars to allow for different levels of detail. Some are used for bigger cuts such as those that shape the head and shoulders of a sculpted bear, and other, smaller ones come into play to craft the trickier wooden snouts, ears and surprisingly real-looking eyes of his carved creatures.
He uses terms such as “dime tip” and “quarter tip” in describing the different saws and bars he uses.
“People have asked me why I don’t go to Gatlinburg to do this. But there’s a lot of people doing this there already, and I don’t want to have to fight the competition and all the drama that goes with it. I like being out here by myself and doing my work.” Looking around at his little private world of creativity, he says, “This is my hobby and my 401-K, right here.”
Sculptures can be left in a natural wood color for those who prefer that, but most of Mark’s bears are black. This is achieved not by painting the wood, but by burning it with a blowtorch to blacken it, then sealing in the black under a protective varnish.
Mark is mostly self-taught, but has learned much from several other people, chiefly Johnson City’s Pete Tucker, a friend he considers his mentor. Mark also is in a carver’s organization in Greeneville, EverGreene Woodcarvers, but has been less active in it since COVID-19 came along.
Usually, Mark says, the facial features of a sculpture are the hardest to do well because of the close, small nature of the work.
As a general rule, the larger the piece of wood being worked, the more forgiving it is of errors, according to Mark.
There are fixes and workarounds that can be employed when essential, such as gluing together damaged portions to be reshaped. The declared ideal for Mark, though, is to do it right the first time so as not to need any sneaky fixes.
Asked if he angrily kicks sculptures that go wrong due to a large bad cut or other irreparable error, Mark replied that he typically does not kick. He simply cuts the head off the failed sculpture and starts over.
The biggest sculpture Mark has created to date is a seven-foot sculpted bear in Dandridge. Whenever his planned blue/purple ape is made, he anticipates that will be larger yet.
The size of a sculpture is limited only by the size of the original wood piece and the skill of the craftsman running the chainsaw. Mark knows another chainsaw sculptor who created a life-sized nativity scene for a church. Mark hasn’t tackled any projects that large just yet, but he’s open to any ideas.
Much of the wood Mark uses is obtained from his friend Art Fall, of Affordable Tree Service, with a few other sources.
Mark welcomes visitors who stop by his site when he is there working, and also is glad to take phone calls for information or orders. He may be reached at 865-973-7028. He requests that messages be left in that he often fails to hear phone calls ringing in when he is working with saws, power sanders or other loud equipment.
As he pursues his full-time carver dream, Mark plans to keep on one-man crewin’ and making those bruins.
Mark is the father of two grown children from a past marriage. His daughter manages a hotel in Cumberland Gap and his son is in school in Middle Tennessee. Mark has two grandchildren.
The Asprogianis name (pronounced az-pro-jee-ah-niss) is Greek. Mark’s father, who now lives in Statesville, N.C., is a native of Greece.