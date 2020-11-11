I’m not sure I ever met Charles Clifford Kayhart. When I recently learned of his death through a phone call from retired Greeneville Sun editor John Jones, the name didn’t immediately ring a bell.
When I saw a photo of him later, though, the face was familiar, so I think perhaps I did meet him along the way in past years.
The more I’ve learned of this World War II veteran in recent days, one fact is clear: Cliff Kayhart – “Cliff” was what he was called in daily life – was remarkable, and not simply because he lived for 109 years, several of them here in Greene County. Even more astonishing than his life’s duration was how he filled those years with one achievement after another. He seemingly was born for it.
Cliff’s birth occurred in 1911, in New Jersey, and it wasn’t many years after that he began learning and applying what he learned. At age 9, he built a working radio, the first tangible manifestation of what would be a lifelong fascination with technology and applied science.
A decade or so later, and he moved up from radios to airplanes, building a Heathkit airplane in his family’s basement.
Cliff was a vigorous and enterprising youth. He loved sports, baseball best of all, and played for a high school varsity team that won a New Jersey state championship.
At 17 he became a Wall Street “runner,” shuttling stock documents from one brokerage to the next.
In 2011, he told Rich Jones, then on the editorial staff of The Greeneville Sun, that, in that era, “it was up to (runners) to carry stock papers after sales” from one brokerage house to the next.
“They ran me ragged,” he said.
He was working at that tiring job when the stock market crash occurred. That helped prompt Cliff to find other employment.
He went to work for a telephone company in New York, ascending its ranks as his technical and workplace aptitudes matured.
Higher education appealed, and he went on to college at Tri-State in Indiana to study aeronautical engineering. He received his degree in 1934. Then it was back to New Jersey to work in quality control for RCA, then as service supervisor for Philco Radios. Next came a job in the aircraft instrument division of Bendix Aviation.
Joining the Army Signal Corps allowed him to study then-new radar technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then to move on to a military assignment at Robbins Field in Georgia, and from there to the 16th Signal Service Battalion.
Fort Shafter, Hawaii, was the last stop before being sent to an island whose name was little known at the time, but which would become forever famous due to the battle fought there, and the iconic image of an American flag being raised afterward. That island was Iwo Jima, and Cliff Kayhart was commanding officer overseeing installation of the crucial administrative radio station on Iwo Jima.
He was transferred back to Hawaii after completing his Iwo Jima assignment.
Waiting for air transport to return to Hawaii, he saw a plane fly overhead. This man who was destined to witness all of the 20th century except its first decade, had just watched the Enola Gay flying toward Hiroshima, bearing the atomic bomb that would devastate that Japanese city.
Kayhart’s next Army assignment was overseeing the inter-island radio station on Maunakapu. After that, Cliff’s military years ended in 1946. He was a captain when he left the Army.
Post-service, he worked briefly in a federal design-engineering job, then became the first field engineer for the Magnavox company in 1947.
With that company about to begin producing televisions, Cliff was sent to Greeneville’s Magnavox operation, which started as a builder of radio cabinets, then shifted to television production.
Working for Magnavox, Cliff worked at the middle management level. He stayed with Magnavox until his 1976 retirement at age 65. After retirement he remained in Greeneville for years, until he moved away at age 103 to be make contact with his children more doable.
He and his late wife, Ann (she died in 2006 at age 92 after 70 years of marriage) had three children: son Clifford, now deceased, and daughters Susan Mallini of Lexington, S.C., and Pam Kayhart Fyffe of Atlanta, Ga. There are also three grandchildren, spread from California to Georgia and South Carolina.
Things Cliff said along the way indicate he initially had never intended to leave Greeneville after settling here. In his obituary, his family quoted him as saying: “Coming to Greeneville was one of the finest things I ever did. I enjoyed working with the people in Greeneville. And I decided that this would be my home for the balance of my life.”
Though he wasn’t forever able to live among us physically, he is venerated in memory by many here who worked with him at Magnavox or knew him as a local citizen, neighbor and churchman. Richard and Imogene Roberts were close friends and grieved his recent passing, even as they celebrated his life.
They described him to The Greeneville Sun as a special and remarkable man who not only lived long, but did so with his mental faculties staying with him. He was physically hardy as well, able to mow his yard with a push mower at age 100 and even beyond.
He kept his mind active, reading constantly and enjoying anything to do with ham radio from the 1930s onward.
The impression Cliff made upon those he met in Greeneville finds good illustration through an anecdote shared by Terry Gardiner.
“My wife and I had just moved into our new living quarters on Haynes Boulevard. It was October of 1997. We were doing some work in the garage when I looked across the street to see a man with an extension ladder propped up on his garage. I watched as he carefully went up the ladder and landed on the rather gentle slope on the two-car garage.
“He made his way over to a rather large antenna attached to his chimney and started to move a few parts ... I was already on my way over to the driveway before he started back down so I steadied the ladder for him.
“Once on the ground he said ‘Thank you,’ and we introduced ourselves. It was Cliff Kayhart.
“He said ‘You’re not from here, you’re from the Boston area.’ I said, ‘Well, yes I am.’
“He told me he had spent some time in Boston at school and had lived in Canton (Mass.) for a few years. I asked if he had gone to Boston College or Boston University or Northeastern. He said, ‘No, MIT.’
“… I realized I was in special company. I asked him how old he was and he told me (he’d be) 86 in that month of October.
“I said to him to please be sure to let me know if I could be of any help. A person of his age shouldn’t be climbing up on the roof.
“He said, ‘Oh, it’s nothing at all,’ that he had been in much tougher spots.
Little did I know.
“That was the beginning of a wonderful relationship.”
Gardiner’s narrative continues, describing how Cliff and Ann involved him and his wife to family gatherings, and how he and Cliff “spent many an hour sitting and talking on the front walkway.”
Gardiner’s summary analysis of Cliff Kayhart says it all: “What a man.”
He closed his anecdote with words addressed to Cliff Kayhart, but which apply now to the vast majority of our WWII veterans: “Rest in peace.”
Contrary to the old saying, the good don’t necessarily die young. Some live very long lives, and when they go, the void they leave is deep.
This day is a particularly good one to think about Cliff Kayhart and all the other veterans of our community who lived, served and died, sometimes while serving, other times many years later.
What they did counts, a lot. Let’s remember those who are gone, cherish those still among us, and honor them all.