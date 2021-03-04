Was the death of Old West Kansas outlaw John Ledford, who died 150 years ago this past Sunday, a case of a man committing suicide by deliberate provocation of hostile armed opponents?
The circumstances imply it might have been, but like so much about John "Handsome Jack" Ledford, there’s much speculation and legend involved.
At the time of his death he was a hotel owner/operator, he was no upstanding citizen despite being a popular man in Wichita.
He got married after being wounded during the commission of a robbery. His gang is said to have kidnapped a doctor to treat him, and also grabbed a 16-year-old girl named Alice Harris to act as assisting nurse.
Ledford pulled through with the help of the doctor, and married the girl.
The folklore has it that Alice agreed to marry him only if he cleaned up his act and dropped all the criminal nonsense. He agreed, and showed his devotion to his teenage bride by opening a hotel for her to run, naming it the Harris House Hotel, after her maiden name.
On the criminal side of his life ledger he was best known as a horse thief, but Handsome Jack’s history also included counterfeiting, stagecoach robbery and leading an outlaw gang that, among other crimes, attacked a wagon train and killed several men.
He was bad enough to lead authorities to take out a warrant against him and post a dead-or-alive reward – $2,000. That amount in the 1870s had the purchasing power that well over $40,000 has today, or so the internet tells me.
Despite the reward, Ledford was largely left alone in Wichita, and could frequently be seen at dances and public events. The theory is that his widely known skill with a gun dissuaded others from trying to capture him despite his high value in reward money.
Then along came another Jack: Jack L. Bridges, a deputy U.S. marshal. Bridges was a dark-haired, mustache-wearing man with a youthful look and enough smarts to know that whoever nabbed Handsome Jack Ledford would probably need backup.
Bridges knew Ledford had to be taken seriously, Handsome Jack having pistol-whipped Marshal Jack in an earlier encounter. Bridges reportedly carried a personal grudge against the outlaw thereafter, and openly vowed to kill him.
Early in the year after Handsome Jack married Alice on Dec. 22 1870, Bridges assembled a posse, the heart of which was comprised of soldiers from Fort Harker, an active military installation of the U.S. Army that replaced the earlier Fort Ellsworth. Fort Harker, where the little Kansas town of Kanapolis is today, was at the time one of the most important military stations west of the Missouri River.
With the Ledford warrant in hand, Bridges and his borrowed military detachment rode into Wichita under cover of early-morning darkness. It was Feb. 28, 1871. Rumors say Ledford’s young wife may have betrayed him for the reward money, but like so much about Ledford, that remains uncertain.
The posse arrived in Wichita and headed for the Harris House Hotel. Ledford, asleep inside, heard something and looked out a window to see the small army that had come to get him.
I have to wonder if, at that moment, Handsome Jack knew he couldn’t get out of this one alive, and resigned himself to not going down easily before the inevitable happened.
Whatever his motivation, he grabbed his guns and ran out the back of the hotel to an outhouse. Someone saw him and Bridges and his posse surrounded the outhouse. Bridges called for Ledford to come out.
Ledford did come out, shooting, wounding Bridges. Whether his bullets struck anyone else, I don’t know, but the return fire certainly struck him. The outnumbered man suffered four bullet wounds, yet somehow managed to evade the posse and find his way to a doctor, who tried to save him.
The doctor didn’t succeed. Handsome Jack Ledford died within half an hour.
Meanwhile, the other Jack, Marshal Bridges, was well enough to travel soon after all the way to Maine, his home state, to recuperate. Afterward he went west again and returned to the policing business, this time in Colorado.
The actions of Bridges were not well-received by the Kansas public. One Kansas newspaper wrote in the immediate aftermath: “The impression prevails that there was no occasion for the arrest of Ledford and that the pretext of arresting him was only a cloak for the premeditated intention of killing him.”
Some said there was not even a valid warrant outstanding against the man.
Later, Deputy Marshal Bridges returned to Kansas, where for three years he was town marshal of Dodge City. He also worked as a detective in various capacities, and remained in law enforcement until his 1915 death.
His actions in 1871 muddied his reputation all the way until the end.
Why did Handsome Jack come out of that outhouse with guns firing? Did he feel sure Bridges wouldn’t let him live no matter what he did, and decided that, since he was bound to die, he would go down in the proverbial “blaze of glory?”
Who knows? Whatever the truth, we’ll probably never find out now that a century and a half has passed since Handsome Jack Ledford found death outside the door of a Kansas hotel outhouse.
As a final note that illuminates how much folklore is mixed with the story of Handsome Jack, accounts exist that present his wife's name as Agnes rather than Alice or Ella, and declare that he was shot in the back, with no mention of an outhouse.
There even are tales of him dramatically riding into Wichita on prearranged occasions and dramatically sweeping his young lover up with one arm, putting her on the saddle in front of him, and riding her through town.
If so, quite a romantically swashbuckling showman Handsome Jack must have been, literally sweeping his beloved off her feet!