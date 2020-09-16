The Works Progress Administration, (later the Work Progress Administration), was a government program of the “New Deal” era that created work in many fields.
One WPA oral history project resulted in what was labeled “A Folk History of Slavery in the United States From Interviews with Former Slaves.” Anyone seeking an unvarnished look at what life was like for enslaved Americans will find these accounts a rich, sometimes jolting and often surprising resource.
Those who take a look at them should be aware in advance that the interviewers attempted to translate into print the dialects of those former slaves interviewed, which might come off sounding condescending and offensive in our own era.
The interviews and their resulting narratives also include racial terminology universally considered offensive today, but which at that time were in common use. There is no need for me to quote that language in this column, and I won’t do so.
What this column concerns is food.
A WPA interview with an ex-slave called Doc Quinn, in his mid-90s at the time he was interviewed in Texarkana, Ark., brought brought out something interesting regarding a particular food favored by slaves in the Arkansas/Texas region before and during the Civil War.
Asked by his interviewer if slaves in the region had followed the pattern of eating foods associated with particular holidays, such as turkey on Thanksgiving, Quinn shifted the conversation to a different food item. The interviewer’s written narrative notes: “ … who could imagine that cottonseed was once the universal food eaten in this vicinity?”
As Quinn described it to the interviewer, cottonseed was actually a preferred food among slaves for purposes of energy, taste and satiety.
Until I read that, I’d not known that anyone, slave or otherwise, ever used cottonseed as food. But it took only a little Googling to find old recipes using cottonseed and old advertisements for cottonseed flour.
However, if what medical websites have to say is accurate, devouring cottonseed in its natural state isn’t a good idea. Cottonseed, though fine as cattle feed, contains a component, gossypol, not safe for most other animals or for humans.
Yet it was eaten by humans in Arkansas and Texas, and judging from those old advertisements, others as well.
Here is the preparation process Quinn presented as recreated by the WPA writer: “The cottonseed would be dumped into a huge pot, and boiled for several hours, the seed gradually rising to the top. The seed would then be dipped off with a ladle. The next and final step would be to pour corn-meal into the thick liquid, after which it was ready to be eaten.”
Wikipedia states the following about cottonseed: “Cottonseeds are toxic to humans and most animals due to the presence of gossypol, though it is tolerated by cows, and cannot be consumed by humans without processing. In order to make cottonseed oil fit for human consumption, it must be processed to remove the gossypol.”
Online online sources say the same. It was only two years ago that the USDA approved a genetically modified version of cottonseed developed at Texas A&M AgriLife Research. The modified cottonseed that contains very low amounts of gossypol in its seeds and is considered safe for human consumption.
Somehow Quinn and his fellows managed to avoid the toxicity associated with cottonseed even without the help of Texas A&M. I wonder if maybe the boiling and mixing with corn meal somehow lowered or inhibited the gossypol levels when cooked as described by Quinn.
Quinn said he’d “never eaten anything what tasted any better, or would stick to your ribs like cottonseed and cornmeal cake.” He declared to the interviewer that there was nothing “more nutritious.”
Quinn even described an episode when the slaves were for some reason deprived of this favorite food for an extended period, which led to grumbling, lethargy and weight loss. When asked by the overseer what was wrong with the men, Quinn told him the problem could be solved if the “women folks would make us a potful of that cottonseed and cornmeal.”
This was done and the invigorating effect was as promised by Quinn, and from then on, Quinn said in the interview, “we always had cottonseed and cornmeal to eat.”
A food blog called “The Old Foodie” has an entry about cottonseed that provides a little extra information. It says: “The limiting factor in the use of cottonseed as a food is that the seed contains tiny ‘glands’ filled with a yellow pigment called gossypol, which is poisonous to ‘monogastric’ animals such as pigs, rabbits, poultry – and humans. ... One publication suggested that adults should have no more than three ounces of the flour in a day, which would hardly have assisted sales had it been on every packet of cottonseed flour.”
Quinn was 94 when he was interviewed, so obviously he wasn’t damaged by his favorite food. Even so, it appears to me, this is a classic case of DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME. Eating old-style unmodified cottonseed doesn’t sound at all like a good idea for 21st century folk, whatever Doc Quinn and company were doing with it in the 1860s.
Not that you’re likely to find unmodified cottonseed on the shelf at your favorite grocery, anyway.
Even if you could, I would think it best to leave consumption of unmodified cottonseed in the past as an interesting footnote of American cultural and culinary history.
That, in my opinion, is the gossypol truth.