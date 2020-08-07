Have you seen the “Young Guns” movies, a pair of western films that have been called “St. Elmo’s fire with horses” because of the “Brat Pack” actors in them? The first film was released in 1988, the second in 1990.
The movies focus mostly on Billy the Kid, played by Emilio Estevez, and his fellow “Regulators” in what is remembered as New Mexico’s “Lincoln County War.” Actor Keifer Sutherland played one of the other Regulators, a scholarly fellow named Josiah Gordon Scurlock, but generally called by the nickname “Doc.”
Doc Scurlock was one of the most interesting characters in those movies, for me. Though the films fictionalized some details of the story they tell, Doc Scurlock was a real-life character, as were most of the other characters.
Doc didn’t look a lot like Keifer Sutherland, especially given that the real Doc had a pair of very protrudent ears. Photos of Keifer Sutherland show his ears don’t stick out much. That hardly matters, though; the average American had no pre-existing concept of Doc Scurlock’s appearance in 1988, so it didn’t matter much who played him. Sutherland wore his hair long in the movie, anyway, so his ears were mostly hidden.
The “Young Guns” films emphasize Doc Scurlock’s poetic, academic nature, and the real man did lean in an “artsy” direction. He wrote some poetry, taught a bit of school. One online biography of the man calls him “the most educated of Billy the Kid’s pals.”
The “Doc” nickname arose because Alabama-born Scurlock had studied medicine in Louisiana. Afterward he drifted into Mexico, possibly to help fight a yellow fever outbreak there or possibly because he thought he had tuberculosis and wanted an arid climate. In a Mexican cantina he got into a gunfight over a card game. A man across the table from Doc drew a pistol and shot first, the bullet hitting Doc’s front teeth, going on through to come out the back of his neck. Apart from losing two teeth without benefit of a dentist, and gaining a neck wound that would have to heal, he suffered no lasting harm.
Doc didn’t even fall down when he was shot. Instead he pulled his own pistol and shot the other fellow dead.
It would not be Scurlock’s last involvement with violence.
In 1871 he returned to the United States and went to work for wealthy cattle baron John Chisum in New Mexico, keeping on the lookout, along with a man named Jack Holt, for cattle rustlers.
A couple of years later, Holt was killed on the job, and Scurlock in turn killed the leader of the group who had attacked him and his partner. Two years later, a similar incident occurred, costing Scurlock a second partner, Newt Higgins, and ended Scurlock’s desire to keep working for Chisum.
When Chisum resisted Scurlock’s attempt to resign and refused to give him pay he was due, Scurlock stole three horses and some other items from Chisum and, to borrow a phrase used throughout the “Young Guns” films, “skinned out” in search of better climes and times.
He went into business with a man named Charlie Bowdre, running a cheese-making factory on the Gila River. It is thought that one of their employees, briefly, was young Henry McCarty, later known as “Billy the Kid.”
Cheese-making didn’t pan out as a long-term career, and Doc Scurlock went to work for a Lincoln County, N.M., rancher named John Tunstall, who also happened to be an English nobleman. When a commercial rivalry in which Tunstall was involved turned violent, Tunstall was murdered and the so-called Lincoln County War began.
Doc and others formed into a group called “the Regulators” and were involved in most of the battles of the Lincoln County War. In a battle at Blazer’s Mills on April 4, 1878, Doc was wounded in the leg by “Buckshot” Roberts, who also was wounded in the fight and died the next day. Doc Scurlock lived on, his wound not life-threatening.
The Lincoln County War, which took 19 lives, did not end until late in 1878 when the governor threatened to impose martial law. That governor was Lew Wallace, best remembered today as the author of the novel “Ben Hur.”
Wallace proclaimed amnesty for all involved in the Lincoln County War if they were not already under indictment. Billy the Kid was excluded from Wallace’s amnesty.
Sutherland’s on-screen version of Doc Scurlock dies dramatically and violently. Trapped along with Billy the Kid and others, he says to Billy, “Let’s finish the game,” then runs out into the open, shooting, drawing fire from the manhunters who have the gang pinned down, and falling dead as his companions escape.
It’s pure Hollywood fiction. The real Doc Scurlock survived his outlaw years, and the year after the Lincoln County War, gave away his guns and decided on a life of peace. He moved to Texas with his wife, Antonia, and lived in several Texas towns during his remaining years.
I have to wonder if any of the guns he gave away have survived, with provenance, to the present. If so, the collector value must be immense.
Doc was living in Eastland, Texas, when he died in 1929 of a heart attack. Descendants report that he had very little interest in his old age in talking about his Lincoln County War years and associations with Billy the Kid.
The “Young Guns” filmmakers killed off Scurlock for a mundane reason. Sutherland wanted out of the franchise, and demanded that his character be killed. So Doc Scurlock, movie version, died despite the protests of the film’s writer, who had written a more true-to-life ending for Doc.
From a storytelling perspective, maybe the change was for the best. Showing an old man dying of a heart attack wouldn’t have been nearly as memorable as Kiefer Sutherland spasming while make-believe bullets riddle him, then doing a hard face-plant into the dirt.