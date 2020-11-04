The medicine show taking place in Knoxville had something to sell that supposedly would cure one thing or another. In this case the “one thing or another” was male sterility.
Dr. Burke was the name used by a man hawking a “virility tonic” to Knoxvillians, consisting of heaven knows what. Helping Burke was an assistant, a North Carolinian named Brinkley, who had similarly sold a “patent medicine” earlier on when he and his wife were “Quaker doctors” (they actually weren’t) running their own medicine show.
Tennessee was just one stop along the way for John R. Brinkley, whose fraud-filled life as a fake doctor was astonishing and bold.
The man had gall. At one point he declared himself an “electro medic doctor” who injected “electric medicine” into male patients to help with intimate problems. It is thought today that he was simply injecting colored water.
Born in to a poor family in Jackson County, N.C., Brinkley was the son of a Civil War medic who also practiced mountain medicine. That may have helped the younger Brinkley feel somewhat comfortable around medicine, including the fringe variety.
Ultimately he would go on to obtain a medical degree, albeit not a legitimate one. He got his degree from an unaccredited “diploma mill,” or “school” that sells diplomas and academic credentials with little or no academic rigor or achievement required to back them.
After gaining his largely valueless degree, Brinkley began calling himself Dr. Brinkley.
By the 1920s, Brinkley, a former telegraph and railroad worker, had come up with a way to make his practice unique. Though lacking surgical training, he declared himself a surgeon and came up with a procedure that would lead some soon to call him the “goat gland doctor.”
The blunt description of Brinkley’s process is that he grafted goat testicles, or portions thereof, into the counterpart region of the human body. The goal was to restore virility, vigor and even the capacity to procreate. He also did the same for women, using goat ovaries.
He didn’t bother with little details like providing a blood supply for the transplanted bits. He simply tucked them inside the body, stitched everything up, and let whatever happened happen.
Sometimes he wrote about his work. “My first operation was upon a husband in a childless family.”
That man, according to Brinkley, was 46 and had been married for 16 years to a woman four years younger than he.
Brinkley stated: “I transplanted in him the interstitial gland of a male goat. His health improved almost at once, and he thereafter looked and acted like a man many years younger. Within a year he was the father of a fine baby boy.”
And don’t miss this part: “The boy was named ‘Billy’ in honor of the goat.”
Next on Brinkley’s surgical table was a young woman, who, Brinkley recorded, “came to me for the operation. I found her glands diseased, removed them, and replaced them with the interstitial glands of a male goat.”
You read that right. Brinkley has claimed he replaced human female “glands” with glands from a male goat.
Frankly, I have to wonder if Brinkley truly removed anything from the woman at all, or just made an incision and stitched it closed. I say this because Brinkley wrote not only that the young woman’s recovery was “speedy,” but also that, a year later, she gave birth to a “strong baby boy” four months old at the time Brinkley wrote about it.
I’m no doctor, but I doubt a woman with glands from a male goat standing in for ovaries could conceive a child. If she conceived after her operation, her ovaries must actually have been left in place.
Brinkley tried to imply the goat ovaries essentially transformed into human ones. Sure, Doc, sure.
In another similar case, he placed goat ovaries into a woman whose own ovaries had been removed years before in an operation. He claimed that this woman, too, successfully conceived and bore a child.
Images of the old Saturday Night Live “Goat Boy” character come to mind.
Brinkley wrote of his earliest efforts: “These were but the beginnings. Other women desired female offspring and have received the glands of the female goat. There are now some twenty-five cases in the hospital at Milford (Kansas) receiving goat glands.”
Some of his patients vowed Brinkely and his procedures were the real deal.
One patient testimonial reads: “I am 77 years old, employed as commercial salesman ... and command a good salary and the confidence of my employers. Since my operation at Dr. Brinkley’s hospital I am now their freelance salesman, opening up new territory and making good money. Any doubting Thomas may send me a self-addressed envelope if he questions the genuineness of what I say here about myself, and I will take time to answer him … This is a marvelous thing. I have the feeling of a youth.”
Word of the curious procedure spread through word-of-mouth, newspapers and radio.
Brinkley involved himself in the latter medium by moving to the Texas border country and setting up a station over the line in Mexico that was able to broadcast far into the United States.
He advertised his medical offerings on the station and also created a line of medicines he sold through numerous outlets.
Coincidentally he also provided a platform that helped bring fame to musical acts such as the Original Carter Family.
Brinkley’s success made him a millionaire many times over, but in the end he would lose it all. None will be surprised to learn that Brinkley’s oddball procedures tended to go bad over time, leading to lawsuits against him that drained his fortune.
Even his radio station got into broadcast law trouble and faltered away.
When he died in 1942 in Texas, he was penniless. The New York Times provided an apt summary of the man in his death notice: A “quack” with a “gaudy career.”