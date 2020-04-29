Did the “Dust Bowl” crisis that ravaged states in the Midwest and West reach as far as Northeast Tennessee 85 years ago this month?
Seeing the 2012 Ken Burns Dust Bowl documentary over the past weekend raised that unexpected question for me and had me looking at some 1935 editions of The Greeneville Sun after I came to work on Monday.
As far away as the Dust Bowl states are from us, the possibility we ever saw traces of it here seemed remote. But the documentary had let me know that on one April Sunday in 1935, a particularly massive dust storm out west threw so much dust into the atmosphere that some of it traveled on the wind at least as far as Washington D.C., and even out to sea. So did Greene County receive some as well?
The worst dust storm in the approximately 10-year Dust Bowl era occurred on Palm Sunday in 1935, which fell on April 14 that year. The Dust Bowl was so-called because a lengthy drought and years of poor-to-nonexistent soil conservation practices in the growing of wheat had left soil dried to powder and susceptible to being picked up and carried by strong winds, of which there were plenty on the plains.
As farmers plowed up grasslands for wheat planting, few realized they were doing anything but good. They’d been told by land promoters that plowing actually helped encourage rain by some mysterious process (“Rain follows the plow,” people said). Further, the Great Depression was driving wheat prices so low that farmers were under pressure to increase crop volume just to have enough to sell profitably and help feed a food-challenged nation.
As for the mid-America drought, that was discounted as a temporary glitch that soon would pass. Next year it all would be better.
The 1930s, though, ushered in “dusters,” big blizzards of wind-borne soil that infiltrated buildings, stung skin and eyes, made breathing nearly impossible. The dust storms and sandstorms essentially put normal life in the Dust Bowl region out of reach.
In the Panhandle of Texas and in several states, the April 14 experience of what came to be called the “Black Sunday” of 1935 was so horrific that some who went through it found it nearly impossible to describe. Even residents already accustomed to dust storms were shocked by the “black blizzard” on that Palm Sunday, which darkened the skies so much that residents could not, during the worst of it, see their hands held up before their faces.
People described the approaching wall of soil and grit as looking like a vast, dark mountain range rolling and tumbling in their direction. Some were stricken with an apocalyptic vision Woody Guthrie described in a song he would write about his own experiences that day: “We thought it was our judgment, we thought it was our doom.”
The irony was that the day had started out bright, clear and still, so much so that people happily aired out their houses while they attended Palm Sunday church services or enjoyed long-deferred outings with their families.
The afternoon dust storm hit while some still were away from their homes, where windows remained wide open to the unanticipated blowing grit.
The Kansas Historical Society quotes one resident saying of Black Sunday: “As the wall of dust and sand struck our house the sun was instantly blotted out completely. Gravel particles clattered against the windows and pounded down on the roof. The floor shook with the impact of the wind, and the rafters creaked threateningly. We stood in our living room in pitch blackness. We were stunned. Never had we been in such all-enveloping blackness before, such impenetrable gloom.”
Cars, wagons, barns and houses had so much soil piled against and atop them that some people were able, afterward, to walk from yard to rooftop on wind-sculpted ramps of dirt deposited against the outside walls of their houses and barns. Tumbleweeds caught against fences trapped blown soil that piled deeply enough to let livestock simply walk over the buried fences onto a landscape so altered they were unable to recognize where they were.
Many cattle, calves and horses were found with mud from inhaled dirt caking their mouths and nostrils. They had smothered to death.
One outcome of the Dust Bowl and Black Sunday was positive. As told on the official Oklahoma state government website, the nation has Black Sunday to thank for proving the need for scientifically based conservation practices rather than the repeated plowing practiced on farms in the first decades of the 20th century.
In a story linked on that site, writer and meteorologist Jenifer Bowen wrote that Hugh Bennett, “considered the father of the soil conservation movement,” had been largely ignored in his efforts to expose the “menace” of reckless farmland management. “Already scheduled to deliver an address to Congress concerning the matter,” Bowen wrote, “he heard tales of the massive Black Sunday storm,” and “stalled his report until the dust settled over Washington D.C.
“Upon its arrival,” wrote Bowen, “many of the congressmen were horrified at the fine, powdery sand choking their throats and scratching their eyes. Using the moment to full effect, Bennett proclaimed ‘This, gentlemen, is what I’ve been talking about.’”
Nature had given Bennett a perfectly timed teachable moment, complete with a convincing visual/tactile aid, that sealed an important deal. On April 27, 1935, the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) was created, and Bennett was named to lead it. Since then, the SCS has championed soil conservation measures and sensible land management and agricultural practices all across the nation, including here in Northeast Tennessee.
Which leads back to that original question: did Dust Bowl grit and dust travel to Greene County on the “Black Sunday” of 1935, as it did to Washington D.C.?
If it did, it was not in sufficient quantity to make local news. The April 15 and 16 editions of The Greeneville Sun carried no mention of dust coming down on Greene County.
Nor, apparently, was there drought here. The April 16 paper carried a front-page story headlined “Bright Prospects For Our Farmers” that began, “There has been more rainfall in Tennessee and adjoining states this spring than any spring for thirty-four years.”
So if bits of trans-Mississippi America did come to Greene County 85 years ago this month, it probably fell upon us not as dust, but as the nuclei of April shower raindrops.
As we put up with stressful life changes brought on by our current pandemic, maybe it is good to remember earlier Americans who lived through things far more gritty (in the literal sense) than social distancing and sheltering-in-place.