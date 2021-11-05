Our fellow Northeast Tennessee town of Rogersville was not the place to be on this date, Nov. 6, in 1863. That was a day of battle, specifically the encounter now remembered both as the Battle of Rogersville and the Battle of Big Creek.
By either name, it wasn’t one of those fights that go down in history as massive in scope or widespread significance – in other words, it was no Gettysburg or Shiloh. It did, though, put Rogersville under Confederate control for the remainder of the war. And it gave a Confederate general, William E. Jones, some bragging rights, in that he managed to surprise the Federals with his attack, to capture just shy of 800 prisoners, to get his hands on a lot of supplies, and help keep the way clearer between Bristol and Knoxville.
The ruckus also left behind a battlefield that stirred one man who saw it to write some words about it, and how it and other battlefields he’d seen impacted him.
The man’s name was Edward Owings Guerrant, a Confederate officer whose tendency to ill health relegated him mostly to clerical-type work rather than battle. He worked as a staff officer for various Confederate generals, including John Hunt Morgan.
Guerrant also was a keenly observant diary-keeper and writer, and after an overwhelming Christian conversion in the 1850s, a devoted Presbyterian who sought to deepen the religious life and practice of Southern Appalachian Christians, particularly those living hardscrabble lives in the mountains. In his parlance, they were “highlanders,” as reflected in the title of one of his books, “The Galax Gatherers: The Gospel among the Highlanders.”
Postwar, he studied medicine and became a physician. He also studied theology and was an active Presbyterian minister in multiple churches. High achiever, you think?
There’s even more: Guerrant, a native Kentuckian, established schools, missions, orphanages and churches and traveled extensively in the Appalachian region for much of his life. He was remarkably successful in his mission work: Guerrant is credited with recruiting nearly 3,000 new church members in his first four-year term as “synodical evangelist,” and with organizing 25 congregations and building 15 houses of worship.
He also was founder and president of the American Inland Mission or “Soul Winners Society” and editor of “The Soul Winner” publication in Kentucky.
He wrote books and worked hard to remedy what he perceived as a tendency among the “highlanders” to be left behind by a modernizing world.
Sometimes his written observations included a dash of humor and regional color. In one of his recollections, for example, he noted: “The road over the mountains to Kentucky was terrible for an army but poor and desolate as this country is, it is fruitful in peaches and children. Any number of flax-headed, barefooted, cunning-eyed, little dirty ‘lords of creation’ and ladies may be seen at every shanty, crowded down between these rock-ribbed hills... We halted tonight and camped near Mr. K.’s, who has two pretty girls (if they didn’t chew tobacco).”
He wrote as well of stumbling across a mountain wedding and, with two fellow evangelists, digging through saddlebags to locate something suitable for a wedding gift. They came up with a spare Bible and various other possibilities, but found the mountaineers, including the bride and groom, befuddled by the very concept of wedding gifts, something apparently not part of their tradition.
Born in 1838, Guerrant lived until 1916, his keen eye noting, throughout life, so many details of the people and places around him that his work is viewed today as contributing to the field of scholarly ethnography.
He had some adventures, particularly during the war. One occurred here in Greene County in mid-October of 1863 when he was traveling with a Confederate brigade between Greeneville and Jonesborough. He wrote that when the soldiers were a few miles past Greeneville, they were fired upon from nearby woods, “just at daylight … within two miles of Hendersons mill ...”
He wrote further: “To prevent being shot from my horse, as Yankees generally shoot too high, I dismounted in an instant, but soon found myself left alone in the road under a heavy fire, all the others having sought the generous protection of the neighboring trees. My horse was wild with excitement – so that I could not mount him until Rufus Todd held him for me – as soon as our men got shelter they opened briskly upon the enemy, & soon our artillery came up & shelled the woods. It was not yet good light.”
Ordered to charge, “the boys went in with a shout charging gallantly, driving the Yankees from one position to another … Our men, I say, went in gallantly – drove the enemy back, & only once gave up any ground” but then “returned to the fight. The enemy used their artillery at first, but when we once got them started they never got time to unlimber again.
“The fight lasted until about 7 1/2 a.m. & ended by the flight of the enemy before the impetuous charges of our boys... we drove them some three miles when they left the main road at double quick – taking a road to the left towards Kingsport, leaving our way open to pursue our falling back.”
He concludes: “So we were delivered from a Yankee trap. Thank God for the gallantry of our troops! The losses we sustained I cannot determine... Our boys were very much elated with their success, & the way the Yankees ‘skedaddled.’ Thus ended the battle of Henderson’s Mill – fought between Green(e)ville & Rheatown, Tenn., on the morning of Sunday the 11th.”
Those words seem to have been written in the high spirit of excitement, but Guerrant’s heartfelt and almost poetic words about the battlefield at Rogersville later on reflect an overwhelming melancholy and weariness with war and the suffering it brings.
Wrote Guerrant about his trek across the battlefield when the fight was done: “I want to see no more battlefields. The utter destruction of property & life. All kinds of clothing & camp equipage; scattered in profusion over the ground. Horses shot dead at their hitching post, or rolling in the agonies of death – and the dead & wounded men neglected lying there alone-alone-alone.”
“Alone-alone-alone.” The words engraved on Guerrant’s simple tombstone in Fayette County, Ky., ring true: “He being dead yet speaketh.”