Having grown tired (as you probably have, too) of all the concerns that necessarily weigh upon us in the early 2020s – the pandemic, politics, protests, etc. – I decided to glance back about a century and see what dominated Greene County's attention a century ago.
That quest sent me into the archive room at The Greeneville Sun (the “morgue,” newspapers often call their archive rooms) where we store the old bound volumes of this newspaper.
I discovered, among other things, that somebody at the newspaper in the early 1920s must have had a similar inclination to mine, an impulse to look back, in that on the front page of the Jan. 1, 1923 edition of what was at the time named The Greeneville Democrat-Sun was a nostalgia piece recalling life in the 19th century. It was simply a listing of little snapshots-in-words of day-to-day things as they were five decades prior to the 1920s. Even then, obviously, people liked to reflect.
Under the simple headline “49 Years Ago” (why 49 years and not 50, I don’t know) was something much like those “Do you remember ...?” or “Have you ever ...” lists that get shared around social media in our own time.
According to the 1923 list of how things were in the mid-1870s:
Little Johnny wore brass toed boots and daddy wore brogans.
leeches operated more frequently than the surgeon’s knife.
When the preacher said a truth the people said amen.
Leftover noon victuals were finished at suppertime.
Neighbors asked about your family and meant it.
Merry-go-rounds were called flying jennies.
Folks used toothpicks and were still polite.
A tin cup of red liquor was sold for five cents.
The list goes on, telling us that, 49 years before 1923:
Ladies’ dresses reached from her neck to the heel.
It took 20 minutes to shine shoes.
Hogs were slopped on buttermilk with Mason’s blacking.
People served pot liquor instead of canned soup.
Only crooks on record were lightning rod agents.
Indigestion was called plain bellyache.
Quinine was taken in coffee, molasses or tissue paper.
Babies were rocked without addling their brains.
The neighbors all got fresh meat at hog-killing time.
Cotton seed was considered good fertilizer.
Men made the same wife do a lifetime.
Buried in that 1923 list were some interesting things, such as the it about “Mason’s blacking” being an ingredient of hog slop. That blacking was a shoe polish, and why anyone would add that to hog slop is hard to figure. Maybe someone reading this will know what that’s all about.
There were other items on that 1923 front page (and newspaper pages were big and crowded with text in those days). One story told of the death of one George Fitzgerald, “one of the pioneer editors and publishers of East Tennessee.”
The story says that “Mr. Fitzgerald was born in 1855 and in his earliest years begn to work at the printer’s trade.”
He was “associated with Frank Johnson, son of President Johnson, in the publication of ‘The Intelligencer,’ the first Democrat newspaper published in Greeneville after the war.”
Along with Henry Sevier, Fitzgerald “owned and edited ‘The Democrat,’ afterward acquired by James Lyon, and now published as ‘The Daily Democrat-Sun.’”
He also was “editor of ‘The Bulletin,’ for a number of years, published at Greeneville.”
The newspaper had high praise for the late Fitzgerald, noting that “trust and faith were the watchwords upon which George Fitzgerald built, not for this life, but for that life to which he has now passed.”
Also on that front page were stories related to Prohibition (“Declares High Duty Of Churches To Fight Liquor In All Lands”) and lingering concerns about the then-recent flu pandemic under the misspelled headline “The Flue And The Schools.”
A half-page, top-of-the-page advertisement inside the edition makes me suspect that the newspaper had experienced a hiatus in publication for a time. This may have been because of a move into a new location, something referenced in a letter from a reader who had recently toured the Sun plant.
Placed by “The City Fathers,” the ad on page 3 declares: “Welcome Back! Hometown paper, we have missed you greatly and we are indeed glad to have you with us again. You were always ready with praise and slow with censure. You boost our churches and schools; you fight for law and order; you are ever ready to boost Greeneville and Greene County and can be counted on for liberal aid by all our institutions and organizations.”
The “City Fathers” listed beneath the text were Mayor D.P. Mason and Aldermen J.E. Biddle, R.A. Hardin, George Hankal and W.M. Rader.
The most interesting item I chanced upon while looking through the January editions of 1923 was a short story that ran in the Jan. 19, 1923 edition under the headline, Attractive Greene County Twins Basket Ball Stars.
The story, published in a single paragraph and spelling “basketball” as “basket ball,” says:
“The Mosheim Girls’ Basket Ball Team has a feature that no other team in the county can duplicate. Their two guards look exactly alike. Their dearest friends cannot possibly tell which is which, and they have lots of good times over this very situation, for they can put it over almost anyone. The are Misses Lela and Lola Jones, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Jones of near Mosheim. They are seventeen and are strong handsome girls of the Greene County type. They have been playing basket ball for the past three years and are considered stars by all who have seen them in a game.”
There was no photograph of the twins published, but it would be fascinating to have seen them in their days as “stars” on the basketball court.
Though 1923 is a long way back, there may be someone still around who knew the Jones twins in their years after high school. Email me at cameron.judd@greenevillesun.com if you know anything more about these athletic young ladies.