With racial concerns much in the news, it is interesting to look back at a moment in history when a small group of escapees from a Confederate prison camp in Salisbury, North Carolina, found refuge with slaves willing to risk their own safety and well-being just to help out men on the run.
The escaped prisoners included Albert Richardson, a correspondent for the New York Tribune, who had been sent into the South as war was looming. He was captured as a suspected Union spy after the war began. In the company of a few friends and associates, and though suffering with a month-old case of pneumonia, he escaped imprisonment at Salisbury and undertook a dangerous trek through North Carolina toward Tennessee to connect with Union forces.
He recorded that risky adventure in his 1866 book “The Secret Service, the Field, the Dungeon, and the Escape.” An earlier Clips to Keep column presented part of Richardson’s story from the later period when he and his group reached Northeast Tennessee.
Richardson and company counted on help from slaves as they planned their escape into Tennessee. They were not disappointed.
Thinking strategically after they tricked their way past the walls of the prison camp, they opted not to run far right away.
Richardson explained: “The (prison camp) commandant would be likely to send out and picket all the probable routes near the points we could reach by a hard night’s travel. We thought it good policy to keep inside these scouts. While they held the advance, they would hardly obtain tidings of us.”
The first night after escape, the men hid themselves “in full view of the garrison, and within sound of its morning drum-beat,” because this was “the one place, of all others, where they would never think of searching for us.”
The plan was to stay behind their pursuers and use intelligence from slaves encountered along the way to learn which roads and paths were safest.
Their instinct that slaves would help them proved well-founded.
The prison camp escapees, cold and exhausted, went into a dark grove of woods very late one bitterly cold night shortly after their escape, thinking they were in an uninhabited area. Morning revealed their grove actually was in the midst of a busy community.
Staying hidden to wait out the day and travel by night, they even managed to sleep a little on the frozen ground. When darkness came again, they began scouting around for help.
In a slave cabin they found “a middle-aged man and woman. They were very busy that night, cooking for and serving the young white people, who had a pleasure-party at the master’s house, within a stone’s throw of the slave cabin.”
Richardson wrote that “when they learned that there were hungry Yankees in the neighborhood,” the aging black couple prepared and brought to the barn a big supper of fresh pork and corn-bread. “It was now nine o’clock on Tuesday night, and we had eaten nothing since three o’clock Sunday afternoon, save about three ounces of bread and four ounces of meat to the man. ... Now, in the barn, with the rain pattering on the roof, we devoured supper in an incredibly brief period, and begged the slave to go back with his basket and bring just as much more.”
At midnight they received further help from the same man, who walked with them through heavy rain back to the railroad, “For five weary miles we plodded on, with the stinging rain pelting our faces.”
Reaching what Richardson called a “plantation,” they found other slaves, who told them the area was unsafe and directed them to a neighboring farm, where more slaves gave them protection. “The slaves sent us to a roadside barn, which we reached just before daylight,” Richardson wrote.
In the barn they had to sleep on damp corn husks – uncomfortable but better than frozen ground with no shelter.
Traveling by night to avoid detection, their next stop was another slave cabin, “where, as usual, we found devoted friends.”
A man there killed two chickens, and then stood guard outside as his wife and daughter cooked supper for their unexpected guests. Richardson and company stood before a wide fireplace to dry their clothing, giving Richardson a chance to look around the little dwelling.
What he saw “was rude almost to squalor; but it looked more palatial than the most elegant and luxurious saloon. There was a soft bed, with clean, snowy sheets … How I longed to stretch my limbs upon it and sleep for a month! There were chairs, a table, plates, knives, and forks — the commonest comforts of life, which, like sweet cold water, clean clothing, and pure air, we never appreciate until once deprived of them.”
The meal must have seemed like something from heaven. “We eagerly devoured the chickens and hot corn-bread, and drank steaming cups of green tea … prepared under my directions. Before starting I had taken the precaution to fill a pocket with tea, which I had been saving more than a year for that purpose.”
Tea, according to Richardson, was at that time “an article little used by the Southerners, who are inveterate coffee-drinkers. All along our route we found the women, white and black, ignorant of the art of making tea without instructions.”
The visit and meal with the hospitable family, and the caffeine in the tea, did wonderful things for the travelers. “After a two-hours’ halt, refreshed by food and dry clothing, we seemed to have a new lease of life. Elastic and vigorous, we felt equal to almost any labor.”
The matron of the family gave her goodbyes to the guests with the phrase, “May God bless you.”
Her husband led the men to the railroad – a bold, dangerous thing to do with men actively sought by Confederate authorities.
“By this time we had learned that every black face was a friendly face,” wrote Richardson in his later book. “Male or female, old or young, intelligent or simple, we were fully assured they would never betray us.”
The slaves, Richardson wrote, “were always ready to help anybody opposed to the rebels. Union refugees, Confederate deserters, escaped prisoners — all received from them the same prompt and invariable kindness.”
As for those on the Confederate side, any kindness given them by slaves was, as Richardson put it, “cold kindness.”
Visited in their hiding places by slaves, the men sometimes learned uncomfortable truths about what slave life was like, particularly for women. One young slave woman they met made a particular impression upon Richardson.
Of her he wrote: “She was the wife of a slave; but her companions told us that she had been compelled to become the mistress of her master. She spoke of him with intense loathing.”
Eventually Richardson’s little band of escapees did make it to the Union lines and safety, ending an adventure that taught them, via the repeated help of people who had worries aplenty of their own, how valuable friendship to strangers could be ... especially when served up with hot cornbread.