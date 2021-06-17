Though tradition dictates that gifts go to those celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, the Greene County Farm Bureau is turning tradition upside down as it celebrates the 100th year of Farm Bureau as an organization.
Local Farm Bureau branches are choosing to be gift-givers rather than gift recipients as they celebrate their organization’s centennial. And the gift they are giving will be available to us all.
At a breakfast meeting Tuesday, Richard Snowden, president of Greene County Farm Bureau, announced that Farm Bureau will, on July 23, host a community celebration and picnic as its part of the Farm Bureau 100th Anniversary Celebration. The tasty event will take place at the BSC Warehouse located beside Farm Bureau’s local main office at 1431 West Main St., beginning at 6 p.m.
Other local Farm Bureau leaders and associates joined Snowden Tuesday in making the announcement.
The best part: you don’t have to be a Farm Bureau member to take part, and you don’t have to pay a cent. The barbecue and other goodies will be served free of charge.
There is one thing you need to do to join in: drop by any local Farm Bureau office and pick up free tickets by the end of this month.
By distributing tickets, Farm Bureau can keep up with how many guests they can expect and how much food they’ll need to provide.
There’s a deadline for picking up tickets: June 30, the last day of this month.
I was privileged to be a guest at Tuesday’s Farm Bureau meeting, and if I’d been smarter would have picked up my tickets then. I’ll be sure to go by and get them this week sometime. A free evening gathering with fellow Greene County folk with good food served to all is not to be missed.
Visiting with the Farm Bureau on Tuesday was educational. I had no idea how active in the community have been Farm Bureau’s people, including the Farm Bureau Women, the Young Farmers and Ranchers group and other affiliates.
I wasn’t the only guest who had been invited to Tuesday’s breakfast meeting. FFA students from at least two of our county high schools were there, along with FFA advisors.
East Tennessee Regional FFA Consultant Stena Meadows was present and gave an informal, informative talk. She revealed that, with about 27,000 FFA members in this state, Tennessee is the fourth largest FFA state in the nation. Further, FFA is now a “state affiliate” group, meaning that every Tennessee student who enrolls in an agriculture class automatically becomes an FFA member.
FFA isn’t the only agriculturally oriented student group that the Farm Bureau promotes. At a previous recent meeting, the local Farm Bureau leaders approved a $1,000 donation to the 4H program.
Near the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the Farm Bureau board members present approved another community-support donation, that being $500 to Greeneville’s Isaiah 117 House, which provides physical and emotional support and safety for children awaiting foster care placement. Proceeds from T-shirt sales related to an upcoming convention also will go to support Isaiah House.
Marty Barkely of the Farm Bureau Women organization also reported on the charitable activities of that group. Speaking of FBW’s recent work with homeless individuals in the Tri-Cities area, she fought back emotion as she noted that “we are the only faces some of these people see.”
It was Marty Barkely and Emily Poe who stopped by The Greeneville Sun days ago to invite me to Tuesday’s breakfast meeting. For that, and for the fascinating things they helped me learn this week about Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Women, I thank them.
At the breakfast, Emily presented me a history she compiled of local Farm Bureau history, which dates to 1935 and will provide information for future columns and stories I plan to write. Thanks for that as well, Emily.
Highlighting Tuesday’s gathering was a visit from Rhedona Rose, chief administrative officer and executive vice president. She is headquartered in the Farm Bureau office in Columbia, Tenn.
She began working at Tennessee Farm Bureau in 1986 and became director of Public Policy and chief lobbyist in 1995. She served in that capacity until she was named executive vice president in December 2010. When she was named chief administrative officer, she became the first female to lead the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation.
Rose praised the work of Greene County’s Farm Bureau and touched upon the history of the organization as a whole. Tennessee’s Farm Bureau, she said, was started “from a group of farmers who wanted a group to speak for farmers across the state.”
Those founders “had a vision,” followed it and created a path for those who came after them to follow as well.
As varied as its activities and contributions are, Farm Bureau is at heart an organization devoted to agriculture, she emphasized.
She urged FB leaders to guide their activities and planning by identifying and focusing on the biggest challenges farmers face today, the personal motivations that involve them as individuals in Farm Bureau, and what should be the focus of Farm Bureau going forward.
Megan Southerland of the Young Farmers & Ranchers branch of Farm Bureau also presented a roundup of what that group is doing, and Trey Youngblood, who leads the local Farm Bureau agency operations, also addressed the gathering and urged Greene County people to not miss the July 23 celebration.
Free tickets are available at any local Farm Bureau office through June 30.