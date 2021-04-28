What connection exists between East Tennessee and one of the most peculiar and recognizable fashion trends in boys’ clothing that the United States ever has seen?
The connection is a woman who was born in England (Manchester) in 1849, daughter of an ironmonger who died while she was small. She came as a girl with her family in 1864 to the United States (and Tennessee) when the shop operated in England by her widowed mother failed. The family name was Hodgson, and Frances Eliza Hodgson is the family member who would make the Hodgson name known, though by the time that happened Frances had married a man named Burnett and was going by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
Frances was a creative soul even in her childhood, and by 1865, when the Hodgsons were living in tiny New Market in Jefferson County, she began selling stories to help the family survive. A popular women’s magazine of the time, Godey’s Lady’s Book, bought several stories from the teenage writer, verifying her talent and motivating her to keep honing her craft into her adulthood.
In New Market, Frances met a young man destined for a medical career. Swan Moses Burnett was unable to be a Civil War combatant for medical reasons. He and Frances married in 1873, and produced a son, Lionel, the next year.
The Burnetts did not linger long in Tennessee, moving to Paris for a couple of years and then returning to the United States to live in Washington, D.C., where Swan, according to an American Medical Association website, “founded and equipped the first hospital-associated clinical laboratory in the city.” He also established the first eye and ear clinic there.
In Paris, their second son had come into the world. They named him Vivian, at that time a name used for both males and females, though sometimes with minor variation of spelling.
Once back in the United States with his family, Dr. Swan Burnett became the first professor of ophthalmology in the School of Medicine at Georgetown University. According to the AMA he is “still known in the field for his work in refraction,” and “played an essential role in the understanding and correction of astigmatism.” Not a bad track record for a small-town Tennessee boy with a bum leg.
Meanwhile, Frances advanced her own career as a writer. Scribner’s Monthly, Peterson’s Ladies’ Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar all published stories she wrote. She earned about $10 per story, much better money then than it would be today.
Turning to novels, she wrote and had some success with one called “That Lass o’ Lowrie’s.” Her identity-establishing novel, however, came along after she began writing for the children’s market.
A magazine called St. Nicholas published in late 1885 the first portion of a novel Frances wrote for children, titled “Little Lord Fauntleroy.” After the later portions also were published the entire work was put out in a single volume, in book form. It became a highly praised best-seller.
The Philadelphia Times called it “a classic, challenging the best, equaled by none.”
The story, as described by a story by writer Tom McCarthy in the magazine American Heritage, concerned “a little American boy who inherits a British title and goes to England to live with his rich, grumpy grandfather in a suitably elegant castle.”
It was through this story that Frances Hodgson Burnett brought about an unplanned, widespread secondary consequence: an influence on the fashion of clothes for boys. The young protagonist of the story, Cedric Errol, is described as “a graceful, childish figure in a black velvet suit, with a lace collar, and with lovelocks waving about the handsome, manly little face.”
Within her family, Frances tended to dress her own sons in a rather flamboyant style reminiscent of an earlier century. Vivian became the real-world model whose hair and clothing set the pattern for the fictional Lord Fauntleroy, and his photograph in the foppish attire was used as a template for the book’s illustrations of Cedric Errol.
The American Heritage story notes: “As a rising young author she had a reputation sufficient to attract Oscar Wilde to her salon during his American visit, and a neighbor, James Garfield, soon to be president, was listed among the family friends. In fact, once the White House had become home to the five children of the Garfield family, Vivian and his older brother, Lionel, were free to romp through its stately halls in their velvet suits.”
As the Fauntleroy book climbed in popularity, so did the clothing style worn by its make-believe protagonist.
One online blog, rhondasescape.com, notes that the Fauntleroy story’s impact on children’s fashion was “enormous. The Fauntleroy suit, (also known as the Buster Brown suit) so well described by Burnett and realized in Reginald Birch’s detailed pen-and-ink drawings, created a fad for formal dress for American middle-class children.”
The fad began in the mid-1880s and continued into the new century. It was strongest in America but also held some force in Europe.
Frances actually tailored with her own hands the Fauntleroy clothing her own boys wore.
If the Fauntleroy style looks dandified to modern eyes, so also does the type of clothing for young boys it helped to replace: dresses and gowns. It was an important moment in the life of a boy of that period when he finally was allowed to begin wearing pants, like his father, and leave the gowns and skirts of earlier childhood to his little brothers.
All was not forever happy in the Burnett household despite Dr. Burnett’s prestige in his fields of medicine and the success of Frances as an author.
Frances was prone to moodiness and depression, which probably contributed to strain between her and her husband, and both of them were grief-stricken when, in 1890, their son Lionel died of tuberculosis. Eventually the couple divorced. The second marriage of Frances also ended in divorce, as did that of Swan Burnett.
Despite her life’s hardships, Frances still produced two other children’s classics, “The Secret Garden” and “The Little Princess.” The latter actually was an expansion and rewrite of her earlier book, “Sara Crewe,” the name of the female lead character in both incarnations of the story.
Frances and son Vivian remained close throughout her life. He grew to manhood and married, but through all his life would remain associated in the public mind with the Fauntleroy clothing his mother had put him in as a boy. This would create some annoyance for him in adulthood, comments from his wife revealed.
Another achievement for which Frances is remembered was her legal action in the realm of contract law related to a theft of the Fauntleroy story by a playwright due to the murky nature of English contract law at the time.
Her legal challenge of the theft was successful in helping clarify and strengthen the rights of authors.
Frances lived until Oct. 29, 1924. She died in New York and is buried there today, in Nassau County.
How often did this creative woman, a world traveler whose impact went beyond literature into popular culture and fashion, think back on her youthful years in little New Market, Tennessee?
We can’t fully know, but we in East Tennessee can take pride in whatever influence those Tennessee years may have had on this high-achiever.
She was, for a time, one of us.
A historical marker stands near the Hodgson home site in New Market. Next time you take the “old highway” to Knoxville, swing through New Market and take a look.