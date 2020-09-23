Driving one time in rural North Carolina, I came around a curve and realized I had reached Loafer’s Glory, a place I’d heard of but never visited.
It’s one of those places that is largely unremarkable in itself, but remembered because it is has a quirky name. When for some reason that unplanned visit to Loafer’s Glory came to mind this week, I thought it might be fun to write about communities and towns in Tennessee with oddball names.
But Loafer’s Glory is in Mitchell County, N.C., so in order to include that one, I expanded the parameters to include North Carolina locales, too. But if North Carolina, what about South Carolina? Okay, I decided, I’ll just write about odd town names in the broader Southeast.
Soon I discovered that they’ve got some doozies on the other side of the Mississippi, and the folks up north have their share as well. So, I decided. I’ll just write about oddly named locales based on which names grab me, not upon which part of the country they are in.
But I’ll kick it off with Tennessee. We’ve got several ear-catching or eyebrow-lifting names scattered across our state. In Middle Tennessee, where I grew up, we all knew about the communities of Difficult and Defeated, in nearby Smith County. And right in my home county of Putnam there was an area called Booger Swamp, supposedly so named because a preacher from years ago saw a spooky entity he called a “booger” floating out in a marshy area.
Along the same line, there is a Boogertown Gap in Sevier County, and a Boogertown over in North Carolina, too. You can pick whichever Boogertown you prefer. Get it? “Pick?”
Arkansas features a town with a similar name rhythm to “Boogertown,” but this one is “Goobertown.” Peanuts rather than … the other thing.
Tennessee also has a place named Nameless. So is Nameless really nameless?
I remember hearing about the town of Static while I was growing up. Kind of a rough state-line town, partially shared with Kentucky. Lots of dives and bars and beer joints with frequent fights that would get out of hand. And probably poor radio reception.
I’d never heard of Goat City, but apparently it exists, over in West Tennessee. There’s a Tennessee town named Bugtussle, too. And another in Kentucky with the same name. Makes me think of Grandpa Jones and his saying, “If that don’t beat the bugs a-fightin’!”
The Tennessee locale named Dismal Community, in DeKalb County, must have been named by somebody not involved in the Chamber of Commerce, tourism or industrial recruitment. “Come move your workforce to our delightful and charming Dismal Community!”
Radio personalities John Boy and Billy feature on their program occasional visits from the make-believe mayor of an equally make-believe South Carolina town called Dismal Seepage.
But if Dismal Seepage isn’t real, South Carolina does have several intriguingly named locales that are: Tickle Hill, Ketchuptown, Coward, Dog Bluff, Burns Down, Hell’s Half Acre, Fingerville, and one where proctologists might consider moving in retirement: Happy Bottom.
Kentucky has a town with a truly odd name: Oddville. There’s also a place there called Dwarf, one named Bandana, another named Pig, and of course Rabbit Hash, Black Gnat and Monkey’s Eyebrow.
If you take a winding route through Georgia on your way to Toad Suck, Arkansas, you might want to stop by at the town of Experiment, so-named because there is a university Experiment Station there. We’ve got one too, though it isn’t called that anymore. So we could have been Experiment, Tennessee. Not nearly as charming a name as Greeneville.
Going to Florida? Forget Disney World. Scramble over to Two Egg instead.
Up in Vermont there’s a place named Satan’s Kingdom. Go hang out there long enough and you may end up in Purgatory, Maine, or Hell, Michigan.
Ever been to Rabbit Shuffle, in North Carolina? Goose Pimple Junction, Virginia?
If you’re not particularly bright, you’d be welcome in Idiotville up in Oregon. Except that it’s now just a ghost town.
Maybe you’d prefer to visit Tick Bite, another North Carolina community. The name makes me think of David Letterman’s old Top Ten List of the “Most Unpopular Summer Camps.” One of those was “Camp Tick in lovely Lyme, Connecticut.”
Tennessee’s got Chuckey here in Greene County, but Mississippi has the plump-sounding community of Chunky. Also Chickenbone and Possumneck.
But topping them all, in my opinion, is a Texas town deliberately named outrageously and absurdly by its eccentric founder to draw attention and, it was hoped, put the town “on the map.”
The name … and I’m not making this up, honest; you can look it up for yourself … is My Large Intestine.
Imagine it: “Where you live, buddy?”
“Oh, I live in My Large Intestine.”
In real life, more than 100 Texans actually do.
Sheesh. And to think our boy Davy gave his life for Texas …