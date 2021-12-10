I usually am glad to see Facebook posts by musician John McEuen (nicest man in show business), but the one he put up Dec. 4 made me feel a little sad the moment I read it.
John had posted this: “Gary Scruggs, 72, a friend since the first time we met 51 years ago, has passed away.” His post went on beyond that, but that first line alone made the impact.
Gary Scruggs was the eldest son of the late Earl Scruggs of Flatt & Scruggs fame. And though he never achieved the individual fame of his banjo-picking father, he was a high achiever in the overlapping worlds of country music and country-rock. Though he was the front-man and lead singer for the Earl Scruggs Revue, his father’s post-Flatt & Scruggs, family-based band, much of his music career occurred out of the spotlight.
Over the years he was a backup instrumentalist, vocalist, record producer and songwriter, a background do-it-all guy who contributed much to the success of other musicians while seldom seeking center stage … similar to his soft-spoken father in that respect.
His obituary summarizes his professional bio thusly: “He, alongside other ‘Earl Scruggs and Friends,’ won the Best Country Instrumental Performance Grammy award in 2001 for ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown.’ He was also nominated for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award in 2008 for ‘The Ultimate Collection / Live at the Ryman.’ Gary worked with a wide range of musicians, including Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Doc Watson, The Byrds, Vince Gill, Rosanne Cash, Charlie Daniels, Steve Martin, Patty Loveless, and many others.”
The obituary also notes that Gary Scruggs later “played guitar and sang backup for Waylon Jennings, produced his records, and finally retired from the road in the mid-1980s. At that point he focused primarily on songwriting, and over the course of his career wrote or co-wrote hundreds of songs. His incredible ‘lonesome’ song ‘The Lowlands’ was used for a film score produced by John McEuen and sung by Vince Gill.”
In 2005 Gary and his father co-authored the “Revised and Enhanced” version of Earl’s classic book “Earl Scruggs and the 5-string Banjo.”
Gary Scruggs’ friendship with John McEuen grew out of his involvement in the conception, shaping and creation of the lauded 1971 “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” triple album, which united classic country musicians such as Roy Acuff, Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, Merle Travis and others, and paired them with the long-haired youthful music culture of the early ’70s as represented by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. McEuen was a member of the NGDB for decades.
John’s Facebook post about Gary Scruggs’ death notes that “Gary was responsible for convincing Earl to come see NGDB at our first Nashville concert, which led to the ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ album. His camaraderie since those early days was always there for me as a true friend can be.”
Gary Scruggs’ passing is not the only recent loss impacting John McEuen. I’ve already written about the death of Gary’s younger brother, Randy Scruggs, who passed in 2018 and had worked with John and the NGDB. Earl Scruggs, who died in 2012, also was personally close to John and highly complimentary of his playing.
The bluegrasstoday.com website, in its announcement of Gary’s Dec. 1 death, included an anecdote about john’s associations with Gary.
Bluegrasstoday.com says: “Gary Scruggs was responsible for convincing his father to go to see the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at their first Nashville concert, which led to his inclusion on the first ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ album. John McEuen wrote the tune ‘Togary Mountain’ for Gary after his mother told McEuen, ‘When they were kids, Gary always got up and stomped out of the room if Flatt & Scruggs were on TV and they played ‘Randy Lynn Rag’ (an Earl Scruggs instrumental tune named after Gary’s brother Randy), and would say ‘daddy never wrote a song for me!’”
The “Togary” name was contrived by running the words “To Gary” together into one.
Personally, I laid eyes on Gary Scruggs and his brothers and father only once, that being a 1970s concert of the Earl Scruggs Revue at Tennessee Tech in my hometown. It was a good show, well-received by the audience. And I was glad to have actually seen Earl Scruggs in the flesh, as I was an admirer of his playing and appreciative of his status as a living music legend.
As for Gary, I much liked his driving rendition of the old Jimmie Rogers blues numbers, “T For Texas, T for Tennessee,” which he performed often in the Revue days.
Louise Scruggs, matriarch of the Scruggs family, died in 2006. The youngest Scruggs brother, Steve, died years ago under tragic circumstances. With Gary’s passing, they all are gone now. That just doesn’t feel right.
Lines from one of the songs Gary Scruggs wrote, “Speed of Life,” seem relevant in light of his death: “We say hello and we say goodbye/ Coming and going at the speed of life…/ Womb to the tomb, the blink of an eye/ Everything’s moving at the speed of life…”
Truer words never spoken or sung! And it seems like the speed of life accelerates all the time.
A Celebration of Life service for Gary Scruggs was held Wednesday in a Nashville funeral chapel, with burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. His survivors include two children and four grandchildren.
Contributions in memory of Gary Scruggs, his obituary notes, may be made to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, or the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, North Carolina.