We all know the cliché about how one cannot judge a book by its cover.
I’m sure that is basically true, but it also is true that the cover can make a key difference in selling that book to a potential buyer … or perhaps in causing that potential buyer to put the book back on the shelf and move on without it. I’ve bought books before based on the cover art.
Having been what the Beatles called a “paperback writer” for quite a few years of my working life (and I still haven’t given it up), I’ve had good reason to be interested in paperback cover art. Until I sold my first western novel to a small New York publisher back around 1979-1980, I never really thought about where cover art came from. What I quickly figured out was that much cover art was prepackaged material, paintings or drawings created to fit different genres, but without being specifically created for a particular title.
When I studied the cover art on my first novel, a short book with the corny and cliché-sounding title “Beggar’s Gulch.” On the cover art for the first printing of that one, I noticed a wagon train is visible in the background, yet there is no wagon train anywhere in the story.
No big deal, really. To me that cover was perfect, just because it was MY book, my name on the cover and my story on the pages! I could drive you today to the very spot I was on when I first saw that book cover and realized something important had happened in my life.
Once I moved up to write for Bantam Books, a big publisher, I experienced having cover art custom-painted specifically for my titles. I even got to see the original painting for one of those covers once when visiting Bantam’s offices in New York. The cover art was, coincidentally, for “Beggar’s Gulch,” being republished by Bantam years after that first version.
This cover was no piece of clip art. It was an original, poster-sized and on an easel in my editor’s office. No wagon train anywhere on it.
The artist who did that painting, and most of my Bantam covers, was Ken Laager. I didn’t know it at the time, but he was (and to my knowledge still is) “somebody” in the world of American art and illustration. He created book cover art not only for westerns, but genres including noir detective and crime novels, mysteries, fantasy, assorted “pulp fiction,” adventure, horror, and more. He’s even illustrated projects for George R.R. Martin, the guy whose writings underly the massively successful “Game of Thrones” phenomenon. Laager also was artist-at-large for Outdoor Life magazine. I never met him and know little about him except what I’ve read. He was born about three years before I was, and does terrific art and illustrations in a classic “Golden Age of Illustration” style. Today his art is exhibited in galleries, and widely sold.
Of the art Laager created for my book covers, one of them, for my 1990 western “Mr. Littlejohn,” is a personal favorite. I like how he used shadows and images of crows flying across a stormy midwestern landscape to create a moody cover that really caught the atmosphere of that story.
I didn’t ever dislike any of the Laager art on my book covers, though there was one that didn’t grab me like some of the others. Yet for some reason that book sold better than some of the ones that had what I thought of as better covers. And that piece of art apparently wound up later being sold off to for use on other books … including one I wrote some years later for a different publisher, under the pen name Will Cade. And again, that Will Cade book, “The Gallowsman,” sold better than some of the other Will Cades. I suppose that shows I don’t have a good sense for what covers are the most appealing to book shoppers, even for my own books.
One of the book-related questions I’ve been most frequently asked over the years is whether the author gets to pick or control the cover. I can’t speak for every writer, publisher or book contract, but in my experience, the answer has always been no, the book cover is handled by the art department of the publishing house.
Editors, though, do care what the author thinks about the cover. In most cases I was allowed an early look at the covers, and asked if I saw anything problematic. The very few times I did suggest changes, my suggestions always were taken seriously.
I recall one particular change that my Bantam editor himself championed, with my agreement. One of my Tennessee frontier novels had, on its back cover, a montage of images including a picture of a frontier girl who had been captured and held captive by the Cherokee. The girl was clothed and decently enough presented, but even so, there was just something about the image that seemed to suggest a tone not accurate for the novel.
Unprompted, my editor rather hilariously declared, “Let’s change it. I don’t think the bondage market is ready for Cameron Judd.” All parties agreed, and the image was altered enough to maintain the original balance and artistry of the image, but without misleading implications about book content. I appreciated how the entire matter was handled.
My most recent cover change request had to do with firearm types. My Tennessee frontier trilogy, set in the late 18th and early 19th century, was picked up a few years ago by Open Road Integrated Media in New York, a digital publisher specializing in selling ebook versions of traditional print books. The images on the “covers” of those (and ebook covers are more or less symbolic in that there are no actual physical pages) showed various frontier tools: a hatchet on one of the books, a hunting knife and sheath on another, and a rifle on another.
Only one problem: the rifle shown was a lever-action, cartridge-firing rifle, which didn’t exist in the era in which the story was set.
I politely requested that they change the image to show a flintlock rifle, and the publishing staff politely did so despite this creating some scheduling stress for them.
Unfortunately they got it wrong again, and showed not a flintlock, but a percussion cap rifle. Similar appearance at first glance, but not a flintlock.
I knew some readers would notice the anachronism, but that many, probably most, would not. So because the publisher already had generously made inconvenient adjustments they had no contractual obligation to do, I let it pass. It felt like the right thing to do, and to my knowledge the inaccurate image never has done anyone any harm.
I still wish it showed a flintlock, but as they say, you pick your battles.