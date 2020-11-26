Here at The Greeneville Sun, the handful of us on the news staff have this old “friend” that visits us far more often then we would like. We lovingly call that old friend “weekend duty.”
Last weekend happened to be my turn for weekend duty, and I have to admit, I got a good one this time. Working this past weekend gave me an answer to the question of what we have to be thankful for in this Covid-distorted year.
Saturday morning I dutifully drove to my assignment at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which has been involved in feeding people at Thanksgiving for nearly three decades now, usually at a big, traditional group dinner. That had to change for 2020, like almost everything else in our lives. Covid is a change-maker for sure.
A lot of us, me included, sometimes resent change, especially forced change. Saturday at Cedar Hill revealed for me, though, that change undertaken with determination and the right attitude becomes, sometimes, a chance to make something good into something even better.
If I had to use a biblical verse to describe the apparent overall frame of mind of the people involved last weekend in the Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach, that verse would be the 24th verse of Psalms 118: “This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
They all seemed to be happy to be doing what they were doing.
The first person I saw when I drove into the parking area was Debbie Cogburn. She was directing the traffic, cheerfully (her husband, Doug, would jokingly tell me later that Debbie is “good at telling people what to do,” so maybe she was just having fun). Whatever the case, her bright demeanor was a foretaste of what I’d find prevailing amid what one of the leaders of the event called “controlled chaos.”
Actually, I didn’t find it chaotic at all. I found it masterfully organized, thanks to months of advance work of its planners. Several people at Cedar Hill that day gave much of the credit to Doug Cogburn, who apparently is good at lining up ducks (and cars) in neat rows.
If he’s reading this, I’m sure he’s shaking his head and shifting that credit to others who worked with him. (Doug, I’m just reporting what people on the scene told me that day. Plus, I saw that orderly checklist in your hand and could see in it the work of a skilled organizer.)
Anyway, after getting parked, I walked across the parking area to where Aaron Caton of the Thanksgiving Outreach committee was gathering in a handful of volunteers for instructions. They gathered near a van from First Presbyterian Church, which was the first visible indicator of how widespread involvement in this annual outreach has become.
It seemed that about every third person I randomly spoke to was from some church other than Cedar Hill, or from some other organization. Diverse people from diverse places unified in one good cause. Something to be thankful for.
Inside the church building, several ladies worked with high energy at the base of a mountain of stacked food boxes to shift them out to where they could be given to the delivery folks. Speaking of whom …
When I went around the back of the church, I was authentically amazed. Cars, SUVs and vans were sitting in two side-by-side lines beside the church cemetery and across the big field beyond it. The field had a gentle rise in it, and the lines of vehicles extended over that rise and out of sight on the other side.
Doug Cogburn and his daughter, Lydia Love, were there, double and triple checking and making sure everything and everyone was in order.
I’d not had any idea so many people would turn out on a Saturday morning to deliver food all over the county, and for no other reward than the satisfaction of doing something good for others, most of them probably strangers.
I overheard enough of the instructions given the drivers to learn that the meal deliveries were to be completed quickly and efficiently, and contact-free (Covid precaution again). Leave the packaged food in the proper quantity, they were told, make your presence known to the recipient households, then move on to the next stop on your list and do it again. That was the plan in broad strokes.
What a collection of food! The vacuum-sealed pork loins sent out to each household were those big ones, the kind you’d have to count your pocket money before buying at the grocery store. There also was a full bag of potatoes for each recipient household. And in well-sealed cardboard boxes were many other nonperishable foods, enough to build several meals for several people.
A small family could eat for a week on what those delivery folks were distributing as a free Thanksgiving blessing.
This year’s alternative version of the annual Thanksgiving outreach wasn’t just a substitute for the usual meal gathering. It was in some ways an improvement upon it. I didn’t encounter a soul who didn’t seem to think the new approach was bigger and better and easier to accomplish.
I asked a random volunteer if he hoped the same thing would be done next year, even if COVID-19 is not the threat it is now. His answer: “I sure hope so.” Others expressed the same thought.
Something bad – Covid – led to something good – an improved Thanksgiving outreach that enabled more people to participate and more people to be fed for a longer period. Another thing to give thanks for.
What struck me the most about witnessing the outreach this year was that it illustrated what can be achieved by those who are determined, unified, and won’t let themselves be stopped.
Weirdly enough, the determination of all those protectively masked people made me think of Reepicheep.
What’s a Reepicheep, you ask?
Those familiar with the “Chronicles of Narnia” know Reepicheep. Reepicheep is a 2-foot-tall talking mouse who carries a rapier and has a cavalier-like quality about him. He’s cute but hates to be called that. Reepicheep is the epitome of valor, chivalry, loyalty and determination never to give up. He’s one of the most beloved characters in the novels.
In the Narnia story “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” Reepicheep is determined to reach “Aslan’s country,” Aslan being a lion who is a Christ-like figure in the Narnia tales.
Here is how Reepicheep describes his plans: “While I can, I sail east in the Dawn Treader. When she fails me, I paddle east in my coracle. When she sinks, I shall swim east with my four paws. And when I can swim no longer, if I have not reached Aslan’s country, or shot over the edge of the world into some vast cataract, I shall sink with my nose to the sunrise.”
That’s the spirit I saw last Saturday. Those folks involved in the Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach weren’t going to let some bothersome worldwide pandemic stop them from doing what they were determined to do.
Viktor Frankl, Holocaust survivor, wrote that the “last of the human freedoms” is “to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances.”
What I saw at Cedar Hill were people who chose a good attitude in the face of this year’s challenging circumstances. They, like Reepicheep, had set their “nose to the sunrise” and just kept going until they reached their goal.
That sets an example for all of us, and that example is something for which we can be thankful today. And also something we can imitate in our own lives and circumstances going forward.
Be grateful, be diligent and keep on keeping on. Be just as persistent as COVID-19, and do the right things.
And like Mr. Rogers used to advise children when they grow old enough to realize that really bad things can happen in our world, always look for the helpers who appear. There always are helpers.
There were a bunch of helpers who fanned out across Greene County last Saturday to carry a tangible, edible Thanksgiving blessing out to neighbors in our community. I’m thankful for those people and others like them, and I’m sure you are too.
Be helpful, be grateful, and Happy Thanksgiving to all!