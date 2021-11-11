It seems appropriate that Grady Barefield was born near the Veterans Administration hospital in Johnson City.
That newborn was to grow up to be a man for whom honoring and celebrating America’s veterans became the driving force of his life. I think it’s fair to say that veterans are Brady’s favorite kind of people. He sees them as uniquely special: the front-line preservers, promoters and protectors of the best aspects of this nation … our freedoms, our rights, our entire way of life.
This is Nov. 11, Veterans Day, always a busy date for Grady, considering the 11 a.m. public gathering today at Veterans Memorial Park on Forest Street. It has become an annual tradition, and Grady is always involved in its planning and presentation.
When I spoke with him at some length Tuesday afternoon, he was busy getting ready for today. He’d been busy already this week, delivering certificates of appreciation to veterans in senior care, rehab and assisted living locations around Greeneville: about 10 or 11 at Morning Pointe, roughly the same number at Signature, six or seven at Life Care.
What makes a man take on such tasks, and keep at them as determinedly as ever even though he’s now 80 years old?
In short, what makes Grady Barefield be Grady Barefield?
Grady, now a widower, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, began in an unpretentious, working-class family. His father worked in maintenance at the Mountain Home veterans hospital and his mother was a school cafeteria worker. Grady was only 4 years old when his father died, leaving his mother to try to raise him and his siblings on her own.
As hard as she tried, she couldn’t make it work out, and young Grady was sent to Greeneville’s Holston Home, in those days generally called an orphanage. Grady would be there into his high school years.
As a Greeneville High School student, Grady became a capable athlete and active student, and began establishing a life pattern of leadership and teamwork.
He played on the 1957-60 GHS football teams and lettered all four years. He played as a freshman on the varsity football team as fullback and linebacker, and was co-captain of the 1960 team. He was the only GHS player selected to the All Big 7 Conference Football first team in 1960 and was selected to the second team in 1959.
An All East Tennessee second team selection in 1960, he received all-state honorable mention in both 1959 and 1960. He ran track all four years of high school.
Apart from the gridiron and track, he was class president his freshman and sophomore years and vice-president his senior year. He served on the student council two years.
After high school, he entered the United States Army and spent five years in service. Despite it being the Vietnam era, he was stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. After discharge, he joined the Army Reserve.
Being home again, he involved himself in local veterans organizations such as the American Legion and the Greene County Veterans Association.
In 2008 he was named Legionnaire of the Year, and in 2011 became commander of American Legion Post 64. He remained commander until 2017, when he stepped down to focus on chairing the new Veterans Memorial Park Committee.
Professionally, he worked for the local phone company more than 30 years, starting when it operated as United Intermountain Telephone and continuing until his retirement during the time the company operated as Sprint. As a hobby and sideline, he officiated high school football for many years.
He has long been an active member of Greeneville First Baptist Church, where he coordinates the ushers and other such church volunteers.
His work on the Veterans Memorial Park project is what he sees as his most important community work, though he is prone to shift the focus of that subject away from himself and toward others involved in it. That’s typical Grady.
He is proud of the results so far: 1,350 names of local veterans engraved on huge stones at the park, with more to come. Also on the way is a directory that visitors can use to find individual names on the stones more easily.
There are about 4,500 living veterans in Greene County today, Brady told me, and he’d love to see every one of their names on the Veterans Park stones eventually.
Grady is the chaplain of the Greene County Honor Guard, which provides ceremonial honors, including 21-gun salutes and the playing of “Taps” at local military funerals.
In 2017, Grady’s work on behalf of veterans earned him a surprise honor from the Exchange Club: the club’s “Book of Golden Deeds” award. When Grady received it, he said he was “humbled” and that the real honor belonged to veterans everywhere.
If you ask Grady to define what a veteran is, he goes well beyond the obvious superficial definition.
“Veterans are young and old, rich and poor, black and white … all kinds of people,” he says. “They are men and women who have given part of their lives to maintaining peace here and around the world. They all have that same common bond with each other, the bond of ‘veteran.’”
That bond transcends age, service branch, rank, geography and all the other variables of military service, he notes.
“Some have endured hardship, serving in cold jungles or on hot desert sand. Wherever they have served, here or abroad, all have sacrificed something.”
Grady says, “We hear much about the stressful responsibilities of people who are CEOs of huge companies and the like, but is that really any greater than the responsibility weighing on the shoulders of a 20-year-old squad leader on point in Vietnam or Afghanistan?”
He finds it significant that the late POTUS, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, declared himself more proud of having been a soldier than of having been president of the nation.
Grady notes proudly that the total number of Americans “who can claim the title of veteran” comprise less than 10 percent of the population, yet have records of achievement that are astonishing.
Americans “owe a debt to veterans that we can never repay. But we must honor and think of them every day of the year, and ask God to bless our veterans and our nation.”
Lastly, one question continually haunts and motivates Grady Barefield: “Are we serving our veterans even half as much as they served us?”