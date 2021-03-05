Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns about the 25th anniversary celebration in July of the commissioning of the USS Greeneville submarine. The first column was published in last Saturday’s edition. Other columns will follow as plans for the celebration are finalized.
Two facts about this year’s 25th anniversary celebration of the commissioning of the United States Navy submarine became clear to me over the past few days in conversations with various individuals associated with the nuclear submarine named after our town.
Fact one: Personnel of the USS Greeneville, past and present, do not hesitate to declare a sense of connection to and appreciation for Greeneville the town. In fact, Greeneville’s close and continual relationship with its namesake submarine is so singular it may be unique across the entire U.S. Navy, some believe.
Fact two: When USS Greeneville submariners, past and present, visit here this summer, they plan to leave our community better off for their presence, because they are coming not only to celebrate, but also to work.
According to Mat Tanner, who will emcee the banquet program that caps off the celebration, part of what our Navy visitors will do while here will be public service in our community.
Tanner says that the community service activities planned for July 3 will reflect values that have been encouraged for USS Greeneville personnel from the beginning.
Tanner was part of that beginning. He was, in the 1990s, a fire control technician on the USS Greeneville and is a “plank holder” of the boat, Navy jargon meaning that he was was a member of the crew when the submarine was commissioned.
Though he is no longer in the Navy, he remains associated with submarines as an employee of Electric Boat, a General Dynamics company that dates to 1899 and designs, constructs and provides “life cycle support” for submarines.
When I spoke to him last week, he’d just watched the USS Greeneville coming up Connecticut’s Thames River toward a Navy shipyard to begin a required and routine period of refueling and maintenance.
Tanner is a key planner of July’s anniversary celebration here, as he was for the 20th anniversary gathering in 2016, which also took place locally. Tanner has visited Greeneville several times and has friends here, such as Dale Long, who is considered “the father of the USS Greeneville” in that he is the man who first got the idea of asking the Navy to name a Los Angeles-class submarine for the town. It was one of those seemingly impossible ideas that turned out not being impossible after all.
Dale Long directs printing and distribution operations at The Greeneville Sun. He is an enthusiastic link between the submarine and the town for which it is named.
Tanner told me that the fine details of this year’s reunion and celebration are still developing and subject to change, but that plans at present include a meet-and-greet event to kick things off on Friday, July 2, with the community service day happening the next day.
A touring/shopping outing for spouses of the sailors is anticipated during the same period Saturday.
According to Greeneville public relations officer Amy Rose, the town plans to have an Independence Day weekend parade on Saturday, assuming the COVID-19 situation and other factors allow it. If the parade does happen, the USS Greeneville visitors will be spotlighted, and possibly serve as grand marshals, as they did in 2016.
The sailors also will be here for Greeneville’s expected weekend fireworks show on Saturday, July 3, according to Rose.
On Sunday, July 4, the visiting crew will have community worship opportunities in the morning and, according to Tanner, an informal afternoon social gathering.
Sunday night the banquet capping off the anniversary reunion will occur at the General Morgan Inn, its program to feature dignitaries including several former captains of the boat. The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Rear Admiral Anthony C. Carullo, now director of operations, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, deputy commander, U.S. 6th Fleet and commander, Submarine Group 8. He plans to travel here from Italy for the reunion.
The boat’s current captain, Commander Robert Lane, told me that he wants to be at the reunion if he is not hampered, as he fears he will be, by obligations related to the lengthy refueling/maintenance period likely to continue into July.
Lane describes himself as gratified to be commander of the submarine, and particularly proud of its crew, which he has described as possessing a “culture of family” and spirit of “camaraderie.”
Lane came to the USS Greeneville from Submarine Squadron 15 in Guam, where he was deputy commander for material readiness. His military career began in 1992 when he became an electrician’s mate in the Naval Nuclear Power Program. He is a native of Huffman, Texas.
I spoke also to Duane Hatch, the first commander of the USS Greeneville, now retired and living in Washington’s Port Orchard. He was taking his daily walk when I reached him, and cordially told me one of his favorite memories of the submarine: the time when he welcomed a delegation mostly of Greeneville people aboard the boat at Norfolk, Va., and conveyed them out to sea and then to Florida.
“Dale (Long) thoroughly enjoyed it,” he recalled.
Hatch commanded the submarine for two and a half years. He praised Greeneville’s welcome of USS Greeneville crewmen whenever they visit, and said he hopes to be able to attend the 25-year celebration, but can make no commitment until the COVID-19 issue is more clear.
I plan to write more about the upcoming reunion and the USS Greeneville, especially as July grows closer and plans and schedules are finalized.