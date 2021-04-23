My dad was a preacher in small Southern Baptist churches in Middle Tennessee, all of them rural. Something I remember from such churches, at least in the 1960s before everybody got air conditioning, was that every pew had a few fans with handles made of cheap, light wood, with a piece of one-ply cardboard attached to one end, printed on both sides.
On the back there usually was the name and phone number of whatever funeral home had provided the fans (it seemed like it always was a funeral home), and on the front was some sort of religious image, often a color scenic photograph of some small, pretty church building sitting in a pretty, rural setting.
Not real far over the county line after you cross from Greene County into Washington County on Highway 11-E is a church building that always makes me think of those pictures printed on the church fans. It’s the small, white Methodist church down in the hollow to the left of the highway as you approach Jonesborough going through the Telford-Leesburg area. It sits, with its associated cemetery, just past where McCarty Methodist Church Road joins the highway.
If you’ve guessed from the road name that the church is called McCarty Methodist Church, you’re correct. You’ve probably noticed the place yourself because it is a pretty, eye-catching place.
Recently I heard of a Greene County connection that church possesses beyond proximity to our county line. A marker in the front corner of the cemetery (the old cemetery on the same lot as the church building itself, not the newer part on the other side of the road) tells the story. The oddity of this marker is that, though it stands in a cemetery, it doesn’t mark a grave. The story it tells is of a birth, not a death.
The church and cemetery exist on land given for those purposes by one Phillip McCardle in 1821. The church that was created there, originally meeting in a log building, was first known as the McCardle Church. Over time, that apparently mutated into McCarty, perhaps through repeated mispronunciation or misspelling.
In 1810, while the property still belonged to Phillip McCardle, a little girl was born there, and named Eliza. There’s no likelihood her name would have lived on in history had she not happened to marry a man whose place in history was sealed when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated and his vice president took his place as president of the United States.
That man was Andrew Johnson, Greeneville tailor and political figure. The woman who married him was Eliza McCardle.
The words on the stone in the cemetery read, under the name McCardle at the top, “The birthplace of Eliza McCardle 1810-1876 wife of President Andrew Johnson. Phillip McCardle family gave the land for the church and cemetery, 1821.”
The marker, according to its own text, was created for the cemetery in 1976 by McCarty United Methodist Church, the Leesburg Ruritan Club and the Sarah Hawkins Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
It probably was done as a project for the national bicentennial, or that would be my guess.
It is interesting to ponder how many thousands of people, with me as one of them, have passed by that churchyard and cemetery over the years with no idea that the wife of a president was born on that property.
It illustrates a fact easy to forget: history didn’t happen only where those official Tennessee historical placards stand along our highways and backroads. It happened everywhere, all around us, the vast majority of it never written down on paper, much less carved in stone.
I’m glad that the groups who put up that McCardle marker in 1976 did that project. Otherwise almost no one would know that a first lady got her start in life in what became a quiet and pretty churchyard cemetery, but once was the home-place of a family whose name Eliza wrote into the American story.
Wouldn’t it be fascinating to know what historical and even prehistorical events happened on the place you are as you read this, or out in your backyard, school, church, place of business, or wherever?
I once heard the late Willis Bowman describe the building that housed his business, Greeneville Machine And Iron, as a place that “reeks with history.”
The truth is, if we could know of it, almost every place we are as we go through our day “reeks with history.” Somebody lived here, worked there, lived on that spot or died on that other one there, and it’s mostly unremembered.
I wonder if Eliza ever talked to her husband about her old home place and home life, maybe while they made a carriage or coach trip together into Jonesborough from Greeneville and passed the old McCardle property along the way.
And I wonder if she ever had the slightest inkling that one day, somebody would erect a marker on her family’s old land just to make sure strangers coming along later would know where she had been born.
We owe gratitude, I think, to every person who took, or still takes, the time to jot down birth records in their family Bibles, or who preserve old land records, deeds, diaries, church rolls and the like. It all is history, even the smallest stuff that it’s easiest to forget.
It takes effort, investment and action to keep the memories alive, but it’s worth it. Because, like a song I’ve heard puts it, “When it’s gone, it won’t be back again.”