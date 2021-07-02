“I look out the window and see a man.”
That’s how a 4-year-old Greeneville girl summarized to a newspaper reporter, about 40 years ago, something that happened when she was out with her parents on a Sunday afternoon drive in the Asheville, N.C., area. At the time, the little girl was Heather Boles. Today she is Heather Boles Easterly.
The reporter to whom she and her parents spoke four decades back was the late Bob Coppedge, who was the Greeneville Sun police and courts reporter at the time I got my first job at this newspaper.
The window young Heather referenced to Bob was the car window, probably a backseat window. The significance of the fact she would “see a man” was that the man was lying in a ditch, motionless. To Heather, he looked dead.
She didn’t keep what she’d seen to herself. Apparently detecting that her father, Eddie Boles, and mother, Rita (now Rita Stevenson Sexton), had not seen the man, she piped up and let them know about it, urging her father to turn the car around and go back.
The initial parental response was along the same lines you or I probably would have given to a 4-year-old. Something like: Yeah, right, Heather sweety. You just think you saw something. Or if you did see anything, it was maybe a heap of old clothes somebody tossed out.
Heather was not to be silenced easily. She knew what she’d seen and wasn’t about to let her parents dismiss it. She insisted to her daddy that he turn the car around. There really is a man lying in the ditch, she told them. We need to go back!
Her mother tried to laugh off what seemed to be an erroneous childish perception. Heather didn’t much like that, and grew upset and more vocal in her insistence that they go back.
Her persistence paid off. Daddy did turn the car around, and found at first, nothing. The grownups looked and looked … see, Heather? You just thought you saw something!
But Heather knew what Heather knew, and stood her ground. There he is! Can’t you see him? He’s right there!
It took three passes by the spot before the grownups finally saw him. Indeed there was a man in the ditch, just like sharp-eyed Heather had told them. They stopped to investigate.
Heather had been wrong about only one thing. The man wasn’t dead, though he wasn’t far from it.
Heather’s mom described it to the Sun’s Bob Coppedge like this: “The man was lying face-down in the ditch and couldn’t have weighed more than 75 or 80 pounds. I tried to talk to him, but he would come and go.”
A small paper bag, wadded at the top as if it concealed a bottle, gave what seemed an obvious indication of what was wrong with the fellow. Once again, though, the grownups had it wrong.
The man mumbled something about diabetes, and a wrist band he wore verified he was diabetic. And when they checked that paper bag, they found it held not liquor, but medication.
This was no drunk. This was a man on the verge of diabetic coma, an aging, sick man who apparently had been trying to take his medicine but had collapsed before he could do it. The day was hot, about 90 degrees, and he was lying partly in the sun, too weak to get up, consciousness flickering, and life soon to be gone if he received no medical care.
One has to wonder how many others might have seen the man, perhaps noticed the bag, but drove on by, dismissing him as a drunk.
The Boles family got police attention, the police called in an ambulance, and the man was whisked away to a hospital, still alive against all apparent odds, those odds having been changed by the keen eyes and persistence of a little girl from East Tennessee who happened to have been passing at just the right time, and who wouldn’t back down when she knew she was right.
The Boles family learned later that the man had been in a Veterans Administration facility in the area, and had eaten no food and received none of his diabetes medications that day.
He was a veteran in serious distress, but a little girl who knew when to keep insisting, and parents who knew when to quit resisting and start listening, had saved his life.
Given that the man already was elderly and ill, and that four decades or so have passed since the day he collapsed in that ditch, he almost certainly is gone now. But he didn’t die that day in the hot sun, lying in a ditch, thanks to Heather.
Heather is a Facebook friend, and I messaged her this week via Facebook to ask her if she remembers the incident all these years later. As of this writing, I’ve not yet gotten a reply, but if I do, perhaps I can pass it on in a followup column.
Bob Coppedge quoted Heather’s mother as follows: “It was the biggest thing that ever happened to Heather. But the thing that bothered her most was the tears in the man’s eyes.”
I appreciate how Bob ended his story, which was headlined: “Heather The Heroine: Help For Dying Diabetic.”
Bob closed by writing: “It was a day of learning for the adults. Mr. and Mrs. Boles learned to listen a bit more closely to Heather. The elderly man learned that this little girl is someone who cares.”
Heather’s own grownup life has brought her children of her own who now are now young adults or nearly so. Her professional life has included working in Human Resources at Forward Air, and ownership of Southern Standard Cleaning Service. She is married to Craig Easterly.
The story of Heather’s childhood experience in Asheville all those years ago was brought back to public attention just days ago when her mother posted a clipping of the 1980s Coppedge story on her own Facebook page.