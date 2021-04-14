She was a true American eccentric, a woman who followed her own path and didn't care what you thought, what I thought, or what anyone else thought. And with a bit of help from Greeneville's own Andrew Johnson, she found a place in history that remains exclusively her own to this day.
Mary Walker was born in 1832 in Oswego, N.Y., to a Christian family with a forward-thinking mentality that favored abolitionism regarding slavery, and an unwillingness to stick with established views about the roles of the sexes in society. Mary would go through the rest of her life with a similar tendency to drift away from traditionalism and toward more radical concepts and ways of living.
It started early with her. As a child and growing girl Mary helped with the family farm work, and decided that traditional female garb wasn't very practical for such labor. Or for much else, either, for that matter.
She began favoring the same clothes men and boys wore, finding it was easier in such garb, to move, bend, kneel and so on out in the fields and garden.
Mary's parents formed the first free school in Oswego, one that would give equal educational opportunity to girls and boys. Mary was an adept student there and, with two of her sisters, later went on to Falley Seminary in Fulton, New York.
Falley was a school that meshed well with how Mary had been raised. It emphasized new ideas in dress, hygiene and the roles of men and women in the world. Falley focused Mary's ideas and individualistic approach to life.
She'd had childhood access to medical books in her family's library, and had become fascinated with physiology and other medical matters. When she was old enough, she became a school teacher, and with her earnings put herself through Syracuse Medical College.
She completed medical school in 1855 as the only woman in her graduating class.
Mary was a “Bloomerite,” meaning an advocate for and wearer of a type of trousers for women that, due to the bulbous design of the legs, looked much like a dress when worn, but provided the advantages of pants. Bloomers were so-called due to their being advocated by a women's rights reformer named Amelia Bloomer, whose views aligned generally with Mary's.
Bloomers also were called Turkish trousers and, due to their popularity with women's rights advocates, “reform dresses.”
The issue of women's clothing was no trivial one to Mary, who saw modes of dress as having a major impact on life and health. She has been quoted as declaring, “The greatest sorrows from which women suffer to-day are those physical, moral, and mental ones that are caused by their unhygienic manner of dressing!”
She disliked full-length dresses because they inevitably picked up grime as they dragged along at ankle length, and also inhibited movement. She took up a practice of wearing pants beneath her skirts, which then could be shortened without damage to modesty.
Clothing should “protect the person, and allow freedom of motion and circulation, and not make the wearer a slave to it,” she said.
Her dedication to clothing reform came at a price. She was frequently criticized and ridiculed for how she dressed, and at least once even had eggs thrown at her. In New Orleans a policeman subjected her openly to sexual ridicule.
Mary got married in 1855, to a fellow medical student. Her wedding dress was short, with trousers underneath. Mary retained her last name rather than change it to her husband's.
The newly credentialed and married doctors set up a medical office together in Rome, N.Y., but due to people looking askance at female physicians, the practice failed.
So did the marriage. Mary's husband was unfaithful to her and ultimately they divorced.
When the Civil War erupted, Mary volunteered her medical skills to the Federals. She wound up as a civilian surgeon contracted to the army, the first woman ever in that role.
She was a big one for firsts, this odd woman who dressed so strangely, and who eventually cut her hair quite short and wore frock coats and dress trousers just like a man.
She was brave and devoted in her wartime role, tending to wounded soldiers in Tennessee and Virginia. She dealt with the wounded in Fredericksburg, Chattanooga and Chickamauga.
She seemed to have seen her duty as a physician as transcending political and military divisions. She helped ailing civilians. And one story tells of her moving in to lend a hand to a Confederate surgeon with an amputation, even though she was wearing a Federal uniform.
That resulted in her becoming a prisoner of the Confederacy for four months until being returned to Union hands in a prisoner exchange.
After the war, and after Andrew Johnson became president upon the death of Lincoln, Mary's courage and good work brought her praise from such as Gen. William T. Sherman and Gen. George H. Thomas, both of whom advocated to Johnson that she be honored.
Johnson examined options and finally settled on presenting her with a Medal of Honor, skirting a few protocols along the way to do so.
Mary was proud of the honor and wore the medal that signified it for the rest of her life. It usually was pinned on the left lapel of the men's suit jackets she wore often, especially in her later life.
Photos show she wore her hair cut much shorter in her older age, making her look even more masculine in her man-styled suits.
Post-war, Mary's activities included operating a Tennessee orphanage and supervising a women's prison in Kentucky. She also became a lecturer on her favored causes, which included not only women's rights, but also the temperance movement, which she favored. (She even has been called a prohibitionist.)
Though a suffragette, Mary did not favor a constitutional amendment to give women voting rights. Her argument was that the Constitution already gave women the right to vote, if properly understood.
Her personal style made her unacceptable to many.
A 1977 New York Times story about her states the following: “Through the 1870s, she worked out of the suffragette headquarters in Washington with Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone, Mary Livermore, and Belva Lockwood. The women were much ridiculed, and in her top hat and coat, Dr. Walker became a favorite target. 'That curious anthropoid,' a New York Times reporter called her.”
Mary's Medal of Honor, sadly, was taken away from her after a massive congressional review of past recipients, some of whom were found not to qualify. An entire Maine regiment, for example, had been granted Medals of Honor for each member because of a clerical error.
Why Mary's honor was taken from her (though they let her keep the medal and she kept wearing it) may have stemmed from technicalities, such as Johnson's bypassing some of the usual protocols, and the fact that Mary had not been an enlisted and combatant soldier during her wartime exploits.
Time, though does heal at least some wounds. In 1977, long after Mary's death in 1919, her Medal of Honor was restored posthumously.
So Mary Walker, that “that curious anthropoid,” remains even today as the first (and only) woman to receive a Medal of Honor. And also the first to lose it and then get it back again.
Quite a story and quite a woman, any way you look at it.